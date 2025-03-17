Kindness is a fickle thing on a reality series as intense as Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons, this CBS hit has offered countless stories of people doing everything possible to survive the elements (and their fellow competitors) for a grand prize of $1,000,000. Every winner needs to be somewhat kind given that the "Sole Survivor" is decided by a jury vote in the finale, with the opinions of those who've been eliminated directly deciding who triumphs in the end. History has shown that very rarely can someone be completely ruthless and still win, with some of the series' most successful players dooming themselves by upsetting literally everyone in their fight to the finish. That's why the best Survivor victors are the ones who know when to be nice to their opponents, and why one of this season's castaways might have just tanked her entire game.

While it's always smart to be in others' good graces on Survivor, Eva Erickson's decision to be visibly nice to another player has made her teammates realize that she'll let all of them fail if it means letting that one person thrive. Although kindness is important in a game as complex as Survivor, Eva has showcased a fact that every future castaway needs to remember: the moment people stop seeing you as an asset, you become their next big target.

Eva Giving Joe a Bracelet Makes Her a Target on 'Survivor 48'

Eva Erickson's (selective) kindness has been one of the best parts of Survivor 48. Her starting group, the purple Lagi tribe, has had a pretty relaxed experience so far. The immense athleticism of players like Eva and Joe Hunter has made every physical challenge a breeze, and, when combined with the entire group's propensity for puzzles, has created a squad of challenge beasts who've never had to face a tribal council. It's given them all time to bond with one another (while excluding Star Toomey, for some reason) and has led to heartwarming moments like Eva opening up to Joe about having autism. The sentimental scene in the first episode solidified the pair's bond. They've become so close that Eva crafted a bracelet for Joe's daughter and gave it to him in a deeply tender moment in front of everyone — which led to almost every single other member of their tribe immediately labeling her as their next target.

Of course, genuine emotional connections exist on Survivor, but the past few seasons have emphasized that it's often foolish to constantly put yourself on the line for someone just because you like them. That's not to say that these bonds should be neglected. For example, the infamous Russell Hantz lied and belittled everyone in his seasons, and it cost him multiple wins. However, rather than trying to make all of her teammates feel valued, Eva's decision to single out Joe as her favorite made it clear that she'll do anything to keep him around, even if that means cutting the rest of the tribe loose. In a game where you have to question literally everything someone tells you, contestants are constantly reading into the actions of others, trying to decipher whether eliminating them will better their own chances of winning. It's why social connections are so vital to survive in this series, and it's why Eva made herself such a target by being nice to Joe.

Kindness Must Be Used Strategically on 'Survivor'