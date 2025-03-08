Survivor is a social experiment at its core, and one of the most compelling aspects of the iconic reality competition show is watching those castaways who emerge as either heroes or villains throughout each season. These social dynamics are intrinsic to the game of Survivor, so much so that Survivor had an entire season dedicated to returning players who had fallen into one of these roles during their initial season – Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

A celebration of ten years of the show, Survivor’s 20th season featured a cast full of Survivor legends, like Parvati Shallow, “Boston” Rob Mariano, and Sandra Diaz-Twine on the Villains tribe and J.T. Thomas and Cirie Fields as Heroes. Following the premiere episode of Survivor 48, it’s clear this season will have its fair share of both heroes and villains, and – as it’s been over a decade since Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains aired – fans think it’s time to bring this returning player twist into the New Era.

‘Survivor’ Heroes are Known for Their Loyalty and Integrity

Image via CBS

Survivor heroes prioritize loyalty and playing with integrity, sometimes to the detriment of their own game. One of the first heroic gestures in Survivor 48 occurred after Kyle Fraser accidentally broke the glass jug he was trying to fill up during a challenge in order to secure supplies for his tribe. Instead of throwing a fit over his mistake, Kyle decided to help Kevin Leung – who had hurt his shoulder earlier in the episode – fill up his jug and earn supplies for the opposing tribe.

Another hero to emerge in Episode One of Survivor 48 was Joe Hunter, a fire captain who came on the show hoping to make his kids proud. Joe embodied the hero role throughout the episode, saying in a confessional that he wants to be remembered on Survivor for being “a good dude” and to rewrite the unspoken New Era rule about loyalty not getting you very far in the game. Eva Erickson sensed that Joe was a trustworthy person and confided in him about having autism and how she worried that if everyone on her tribe knew this, they might try to take advantage of her. Joe told Eva that he felt honored that she trusted him with this information and that he has her back going forward in the game, later saying, “She came to the right person 100%. I’m not going to let her down, even if that hurts my game, whatever. If I gotta go home early, I’m not going to let her down.”

‘Survivor’ Villains Embrace Chaos and Will Try To Win by Any Means Necessary