For over 20 years, Survivor has elevated average, ordinary people into near-household names. The level of attention given to any contestant after competing on the long-running CBS reality television/competition series outweighs the million-dollar prize that awaits castaways who finish as the Sole Survivor after 39 or 26 days. Recently, prominent Survivor stars, including "Boston" Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields, and Tony Vlachos, have appeared on other reality shows after building up their public persona on the island, much to the chagrin of host and executive producer Jeff Probst. Understandably, less popular and debuting reality shows will try to poach the established talent of a power player like Survivor, but Probst has expressed frustration over this tactic, despite his best efforts not to be too territorial over individuals' lives. However, because Survivor is so character-driven, we can sympathize with Probst's protection of his cherished series.

While it will never be as popular as it was in 2000 when Richard Hatch revolutionized competitive reality TV forever with his cutthroat gameplay, Survivor has seen an increased level of mainstream awareness in the lead-up to the show's monumental 50th season next year. Fans have invested equal time in predicting which past contestants will return for the landmark season as they have to follow along with the ongoing Season 48. Considering there hasn't been an all-returnee season since Winners at War in Season 40, and only four players who debuted from Season 35 onward have returned, the 50th can't come soon enough. Jeff Probst knows this will be a seismic television event, and if it were up to him, potential returning castaways from the New Era (starting from Season 41) wouldn't spoil their return on competing shows.

Jeff Probst is "Territorial" Over Past 'Survivor' Contestants Appearing on Other Shows

Image via CBS

Peacock's competitive reality series, The Traitors, has featured contributions from Survivor alumni, including a recent breakthrough star in Carolyn Wiger, a stand-out character from Season 44, and a perceived lock for Season 50. In a Q&A teasing the 50th season, Probst admitted that he gets "territorial" over Survivor players participating in other shows. During the session, he makes a snide remark about former players who competed in The Traitors wanting to return to Survivor, possibly referencing Wiger. Although past players using their cachet on other shows bothers him (excluding well-established reality legends like Cirie Fields), Probst is trying to quell these selfish tendencies, even if, deep down, he feels slightly betrayed by a recent player in Wiger immediately playing for another show on a rival network.

Thinking as a rational person, Probst knows that it's unreasonable to expect autonomous individuals to be completely devoted to one show, but his attitude reflects his commitment to keeping Survivor riveting and event-worthy for every fan. He has a point: if Carolyn Wiger competes in another reality show right before making her triumphant Survivor return, it would slightly taint the magic of this grand season. It's an irrational feeling, but it's a candid reflection of Probst's competitive mindset, which has led to Survivor becoming the quintessential reality series for 25 years. Despite practically being synonymous with reality TV, Probst refuses to be complacent with his show, to the degree that he's made divisive additions and alterations to the show's tried and true structure that have annoyed die-hard fans.

Jeff Probst Being Protective of 'Survivor' Stars Points to His Competiveness and Commitment to Excellence