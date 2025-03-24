Survivor has stood out among other reality competition shows by frequently introducing new twists to the game that help keep things exciting. The New Era of Survivor is characterized by plentiful opportunities to earn advantages and Hidden Immunity Idols; but these advantages always come with a caveat. More often than not, that caveat is the risk of losing your vote at the next Tribal Council.

In last week’s episode, Justin Pioppi went on a journey, played a dice game of chance, and ended up losing his vote in the process. When he returned to camp, he opted not to tell his tribemates the truth about what really happened on the excursion – what ensued afterward was history-making Survivor chaos. While it is generally a Survivor rule of thumb to keep your advantages (and disadvantages) a secret from most if not all of your tribe, Episode 3 – titled, “Committing to the Bit” – proved that sometimes it’s simply better to tell the truth.

Justin Lied to His Closest Ally on ‘Survivor 48’