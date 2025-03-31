The New Era of Survivor is characterized by twists, journeys, and plentiful opportunities to earn advantages, but these advantages always come with a caveat. More often than not, that caveat is the risk of losing your vote at the next Tribal Council. Survivor 48 has proven to be particularly harsh when it comes to losing your vote, with some players not even being given a choice to risk their vote or not in a game of chance to win an advantage – a new twist to this season of the reality competition show. After a teary-eyed Bianca Roses had her torch snuffed at last week’s Tribal Council – becoming the second player this season to be sent home without a vote – it appears that losing your vote is the worst thing that can happen to your game in Survivor 48, and there’s no good way to go about it if you do.

Justin Pioppi Was Voted Out for Lying About Losing His Vote