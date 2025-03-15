Are you even rivals if you have not taken off running through a jungle after each other? Survivor has rivals and duos, but these two castaways are both. Saiounia ‘Sai’ Hughley and Mary Zheng are the pair we did not know we needed, and after a stunning tribal, this duo is on track to great success.

In the reality show’s over two-decade-long run, Survivor has had many duos come into the game to dominate. The classic old-school romance story between Rob ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano and Amber Mariano in Season 8 saw the couple fall in love, control the game, and win together. Tony Vlachos and Sarah Lacina moved past their issues from Cagayan and worked together to be finalists, which led to Vlacho’s second win. Duo J.T. Thomas Jr. and Stephen Fishbach became finalists, as did Domenick Abbate and Wendell Holland. And it seems like Season 48 will see another iconic duo emerge.

Sai Tries To Work With Mary at the Start of ‘Survivor 48’

Sai Hughley starts playing the game the second she lands on the island, immediately trying to form alliances with Zheng and Stephanie Berger. However, Zheng and Berger do not talk about the game, which causes Hughley to align with the men on Vula. Hughley forms a majority alliance with Cedrek McFadden, Justin Pioppi, and Kevin Lueng. When Vula loses the first immunity challenge, Berger decides to vote out Hughley, but while convincing the men to do the same, puts the target on her own back. Stephanie Berger unsuccessfully uses her Shot In The Dark, loses her vote, and is eliminated. Zheng is the only vote for Hughley.

Mary and Sai Are Two Sides of the Same Coin

Image via CBS

Despite being enemies, it is evident that Sai Hughley and Mary Zheng have a lot in common, even with their positions on Vula. Jeff Probst claimed in an interview that two contestants did not want to be a duo but are undeniably a pair, and it seems like Zheng and Hughley fit that bill. During the second episode, Zheng and Hughley are at the bottom of their tribe and get targeted by the three remaining men. Although Hughley started a majority alliance, her enthusiasm to play made her a target. Yet, Hughley and Zheng do not work together. Still, Hughley flips the vote onto Kevin Lueng, saving herself and Zheng.

Yet, the Vula tribe loses for a third time, and Zheng is again positive that she is going home. Zheng spends most of the episode trying to find an idol. Who is right behind her? Hughley tails Zheng the whole time. So, anytime Hughley looks away for a second, Zheng takes off, dashing through the woods in a game of hide-and-seek. Hughley thinks of Zheng as a massive threat, and Zheng claims a similar sentiment in her confessionals. Zheng never finds an idol, so she tries to trick Hughley into believing she did by giving up. Hughley respects Zheng enough to know that she will never quit, which leads Hughley to discuss with McFadden the possibility of splitting the vote if Zheng has an idol. To her credit, ultimately, Hughley does not fall for the trick. However, Zheng and Hughley’s time together does not end there.

Cedrek’s Tribal Decision Forces Mary and Sai To Be Allies