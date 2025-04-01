The “New Era” of Survivor stands out against its “Old School” predecessor in a few key ways – from the debut of the Shot in the Dark and the Beware Advantage to the faster-paced gameplay brought on by a shorter 26-day format. These novel twists help keep things exciting on the iconic reality competition show, as changing things up has been part of how Survivor has maintained relevance for over twenty years. Still, there is a fundamental aspect of the game – one that sits at the heart of Survivor – that has been distinctly missing from New Era seasons, and it’s related to the more, well, survival component of the show. Recent seasons have pointed to a New Era trend: Survivor doesn’t show players fishing and foraging for food to feed themselves or their tribe anymore. Longtime Survivor fans miss this aspect of the show and what it brings to the game.

New Era ‘Survivor’ Castaways Are Seldom Shown Working for Food Outside of Challenges

Last week’s episode of Survivor 48 featured a tribe swap, and the original Lagi, Vula, and Civa tribes are no more. As the newly formed Civa – a mix of old and new Civa members – arrived at the Civa beach, Mitch Guerra and Chrissy Sarnowsky showed the newcomers what life had been like at their camp. The new members were in awe when Mitch and Chrissy produced a handful of cassavas, revealing that the Civa tribe had been fueling up on the starchy root vegetable so far this season. What they didn’t reveal, however, is where they got it from. Did they forage for it? Which of their tribe members found it, and how did they know what to look for? Similarly, the pre-tribe-swap Civa and Lagi tribes won fishing gear at an immunity challenge in Episode 3, but there has yet to be any footage of anyone fishing, catching fish, or eating fish so far this season. After the tribe swap, the new Lagi tribe was shown sharing a pot of crabs over their camp’s fire, but viewers never saw how they got there.

Fishing gear remains a staple reward across seasons in the New Era, but viewers have seldom seen it in use. Survivor players are provided with limited food provisions, usually of rice or beans, and sometimes they win food in challenges. But they clearly still fish and forage for additional sustenance – like crabs and cassava – something that Survivor doesn’t show anymore in the New Era. Rachel LaMont attempting to pocket a handful of rice at a challenge last season proved that the New Era castaways are still hungry, and fans want to see what they’re doing about it.

Procuring Food Is a Key Component to the Game of ‘Survivor’