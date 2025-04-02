Survivor 48 has been nothing short of entertaining in the first five episodes thus far. Historic Tribal Councils, tense Immunity Challenges and emotional personal stories have been the primary themes throughout this season, but how castaways have reacted to these events has been game-changing.

Players make small decisions that affect the competition on a day-to-day basis, but specific contestants have already made risky choices that will likely come back to haunt them in the near future. The merge is set to transpire in the next episode of Survivor, and the three castaways below are definitely in the hot seat following the decisions they've made up until this point.