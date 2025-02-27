Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Survivor 48 Episode 1.Hi there! Long-time listener, first-time caller. You may have seen some of my work discussing Survivor here on Collider. In case you haven't, Survivor is one of my favorites, if not my favorite, shows ever. I am one of those Season 1 OGs. So, I've been through the ups and downs. I tuned in weekly live. Yes, I've tested my castaway knowledge with Sporcle quizzes. Yes, I'm a loyal subscriber of some exceptional podcasts. And yes, I spend hours upon hours debating about the show with my friends. In honor of the episode's meet-and-greets that will eventually happen, I will introduce myself by sharing the three pieces of information David Kinne tells us are the best ways to get to learn of someone's personality: your favorite movie, what car you drive, and how you like your steak cooked. Rat Race. I don't drive. Medium.

So, now you're here with me as your guide through Survivor 48. The season that's two away from Survivor 50. And let's be honest. Once Jeff Probst and Co. announced that the power was in "the hands of the fans," our anticipation of getting to that monumental season is through the roof. So much so, I wouldn't be surprised if some people are tuning into this season simply to find out what categories they get to vote on! But that's not why we're here. We're here to celebrate 18 new castaways living out the dreams many of us can only fantasize about. I'm not jealous, you are! Actually, we both are. So, c'mon in. We've got much to discuss.

"Come On In!" 'Survivor 48' Kicks Off With the Marooning Challenge