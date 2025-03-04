This past Wednesday, Survivor returned to CBS presenting its 48th season of the franchise, and introduced the audience to a new set of castaways who will be competing to claim the one million dollar prize at the end of 26 days in Fiji. The ratings for the premiere episode of Survivor is traditionally high from season to season, and although overall viewership has declined since the "New Era" began in 2021, they've still remained one of the top leading shows on cable. That said, despite host Jeff Probst announcing that fans will have the opportunity to vote on the rules for Survivor 50s returning players season starting last week, viewership for this year's debut episode was nothing short of disappointing.

According to TV Series Finale, the first episode of Survivor 48 drew 4,269,000 viewers and 0.69 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the lowest total viewership for any premiere of the show since the "New Era" began. It's also a near 500,000 viewer decline compared to last year's debut episode, when the premiere of Survivor 47 garnered 4,721,000 viewers. The 18-49 demographic was also down by 16% since last year's finale. The first installment of Survivor 48 was also the lowest total viewership for any episode since last October, when the show almost posted under 4 million viewers for the fifth episode of the season. Although Probst and CBS are likely disappointed with last week's rating, Survivor still impressed compared to its reality television competition on Wednesday night.

'Survivor' Still Performed Well Against Competition