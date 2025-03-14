Few things in reality television are as entertaining as a good old-fashioned rivalry. In these thrilling competitions where there is already so much stress, fans love it when a bitter feud ratchets up the tension and brings the best (and often, the worst) out of two compelling characters. Many shows have iconic rivalries, but few are as entertaining as those on Survivor. This CBS hit has featured countless duos whose nonstop conflict improves their entire season. These take on many flavors and appearances, but each takes numerous episodes to give viewers a glimpse of the people at their center and the time for some truly shocking conflict to happen — at least, that's how it usually is. But only a few episodes into Survivor 48, and a new rivalry has already left online audiences raving. This is not only because of how many hilarious moments it has created but because the people at its center are so uniquely intriguing, with each one having strategic power as opposed to most feuds where fans can guess who'll win out from moment one. It's still early, so who knows where this conflict will go, but when it comes to amazing Survivor rivalries, fans are already adding the ongoing battle between the Vula tribe's Mary Zheng and Sai Hughley to that iconic list.

'Survivor' Is Known for Its Rivalries

Image via CBS

While there are countless rivalries for viewers to enjoy on Survivor, the best are those where each player has what it takes to win. Because, for every Sandra Diaz-Twine versus Russel Hantz where both parties were strategic and capable enough to tear down the other, there are dozens of Tony Vlachos and Kass McQuillen, chaotic pairings that, while entertaining, clearly sets one person above the other in terms of actual power in the game. At first glance, Mary and Sai appear to be the latter; the first two episodes saw Sai eliminate both of Mary's closest allies while securing herself a three-person power alliance. That doesn't discount how enjoyable it has been to watch these two butt heads, but feuds where one person so clearly has power over the other lack the thrill of wondering who will come out on top. At first glance, Hughley vs. Zheng seems like your typical rivalry where one person is clearly going to be the winner— until you actually inspect these episodes and learn just how close of a match-up this is shaping up to be.

While starkly different, Mary and Sai are shockingly alike; both came into Survivor excited to play, immediately implemented various strategies, and, most importantly, are never content to sit in silence when challenged by those around them. It has led to some great scenes like Mary openly calling out Sai's indignation after the first tribal council or the second one where they couldn't stop clapping back at one another, with fans being well-fed by this pair's hilariously chaotic conflicts. Sai openly critiques Mary's playstyle as too relaxed, and Mary emphasizes how Sai is hurting her game in the long run. This series of hilarious jabs exemplifies what makes this rivalry so unique: both are right, but more importantly, both are ready to do anything to survive. Mary is openly on the bottom of her tribe, but while her approach may be a tad too lax, it grants her indifference to critiques and the willingness to do literally anything to survive. It's a quiet version of the determination that Sai has exhibited since the premiere, with their similar mentalities causing them to clash as each one's tenacity is too much for such a small tribe to handle. It creates not only an exciting battle but the best kind of rivalry, as each one's firm grasp on how to play this game leaves excited viewers unsure of who will win — and who will end the other one's Survivor dreams once and for all.

Sai Hughley vs. Mary Zheng — Who Will Come Out on Top?