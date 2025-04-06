Throughout the first six episodes of Survivor 48, Sai Hughley has nearly had her torch snuffed at almost every Tribal Council. There's no doubt that the 30-year-old has ruffled some feathers thus far, having been one of the more outgoing personalities this season, and never holding back from voicing her opinions on her fellow castaways. This has resulted in many contestants wanting Hughley out of the game sooner rather than later, but players such as Cedrek McFadden and Chrissy Sarnowsky have opted to save her from elimination on numerous occasions. Although Hughley has gained Immunity Idols and advantages to save herself from being voted out, she has also relied on her social skills and the ability to manipulate others during Tribal Council in order to stay in the competition. Hughley has proven to be well-versed in many aspects of Survivor, and her castmates continuously deciding to keep her in the game might be the biggest mistake they've made.

Hughley Continues to Earn Second Chances