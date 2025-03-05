Come on in! Survivor is back! 18 brand-new castaways are in Fiji hoping to become the Sole Survivor and joining the list of some of the greats that have ever played. The premiere of Survivor 48 was not only engaging, it was highly emotional and moving. With some exceptional stories to be told, this season is already kicked up into high gear.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Now in its 48th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When To Watch 'Survivor 48'

Survivor 48 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 48'

Survivor 48 airs every Wednesday on CBS. Survivor 47 is also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options available for Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month with ads. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads is available for $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

What Are the Tribes On 'Survivor 48?'

This season, Survivor 48 once again started with three tribes. On the Civa Tribe, wearing orange, are Kyle Fraser, Mitch Guerra, Kamilla Karthigesu, David Kinne, Charity Nelms, and Chrissy Sarnowsky. On the Vula Tribe, wearing green, are Stephanie Berger, Saiounia "Sai" Hughler, Kevin Leung, Cedrek McFadden, Justin Pioppi, and Mary Zheng. On the Lagi Tribe, wearing purple, are Shauhin Davari, Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, Thomas Krottinger, Bianca Roses, and Star Toomey.

Who Won the Marooning Challenge on 'Survivor 48?'

To kick off the season, the tribes were tasked to participate in a Marooning Challenge in order to earn their tribal supplies. In this challenge, each tribe split into pairs where they must sprint down the beach, through a mud put under a cargo net, as they then had to retrieve heavy chests. Upon retrieving the three chests, castaways had to retrieve a key to open the chests, in which sandbags were revealed. Three players were then tasked to land three sandbags atop three high perches. The first tribe to land them all would earn their pot, machete, and flint. Lagi won the first challenge of the season, forcing Civa and Vula to earn their supplies a different way.

What Was the First Twist On 'Survivor 48?'

Upon the completion of the Marooning Challenge, Jeff Probst asked Civa and Vula to nominate one player each to represent their tribe to earn their supplies. Kyle Fraser was selected from Civa. Kevin Leung, who endured a shoulder injury during the challenge, was chosen for Vula. In this supply challenge, Kevin and Kyle were forced to battle head-to-head. They had to follow a buried rope that had a machete locked on it. They were to use the machete to chop a coconut to retrieve a key to unlock the machete. They then had to retrieve a pot from the top of a tall pole by any means possible. Then, using that pot, they must fill a large jug with waer until the key that unlocks the flint rises to the top. It appeared that Kyle was going to run away with the competition, until he accidentally broke his jub, rendering him disqualified. Rather than sitting there and watching, Kyle showed a moment of morality as he assisted Kevin finish his task. Kevin earned his supplies for his tribe while Kyle returned empty-handed.

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantages On Episode 1 of 'Survivor 48?'

Every season, a new way to find advantages and idols emerges. This season, Survivor sent the castaways on a wild goose chase to find the Hidden Immunity Idol. On Civa, David and Mitch discovered a series of animal symbols and coils of black twine hiding a set of numbers. While they were unable to decipher its meaning quite yet, it was Sai on Vula who first found the Beware Advantage. Unwilling to lose her vote, she worked with her alliance to crack the code of the cypher that related to the numbers and symbols, and earned an Immunity Idol.

Who Won Immunity On Episode 1 of 'Survivor 48?'

In this week's Immunity Challenge, each tribe raced over a massive net ramp and through a net tunnel. Using a Fijian war club, one castaway had to smash a mask that revealed a box with a key inside. The key unlocked a heavy sled that had to be navigated through a track with obstacles in its way. At the end of the track sat a Survivor puzzle. The first tribe to complete the puzzle won Immunity and a large shelter-building kit. The second tribe to finish would earn Immunity and a smaller toolkit. The loosing tribe would of course head to Tribal Council, as well as lose their flint. The race was pretty even, but, per usual on Survivor, leave it to the puzzle to be the equalizer. Lagi broke ahead and earned Immunity the larger toolkit, leaving it up to a battle between Civa and Vula. It came down to only a few pieces at the end as Civa pulled it out and Vula was sent packing for a trip to Tribal Council.

Who Was Voted Out First On 'Survivor 48?

Upon arriving back at camp, Stephanie apologized for her poor performance in the puzzle, putting her head on the chopping block. Sai, now with the power, placed the target on Stephanie's back, convincing her alliance to rally behind her. Stephanie, knowing she needed to find someone else to target, spoke to Mary to vote for Sai. With Sai and Stephanie being the ultimate options, the other players began to question which elimination would be best for their game. Kevin and Justin, though aligned with Sai, realized that she had a bit too much power and, with her being vulnerable, had the opportunity to vote out Sai and flush the idol. Should Sai leave with the idol in her pocket, they realized that the idol could be put back into play in the jungle.

At Tribal Council, it was a battle of the air signs as Stephanie and Said, through their own differing perspectives, discussed why they should remain in the game. They did get into an argument about their different approaches to the game, making it a seemingly difficult decision of the other four castaways. Stephanie decided to play her shot in the dark, but was unsuccessful, making her vulnerable and losing her vote. In the end, Stephanie was voted out by a vote of 4-1. Cedrick, Justin, Kevin, and Sai voted for Stephanie. Mary voted for Sai.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 1?

At the heart of Survivor are the people who play it. This season, Survivor gave us one of the most incredible stories through the lens of Eva Erickson. Eva shared early on that she is autistic. Through her confessionals, she revealed that she knows that it may have some weaknesses, but her autism is also her greatest strength. Eva not only became a voice and face of autism on competitive reality television, she was able to share a story that has never been shared on this type of platform. After finding a bond and trust with Joe Hunter, she shared with him that, should she experience an "episode," what he should look out for and how he can help her in that moment. It was truly a beautiful moment and one of the most important stories Survivor has ever told.