This past Wednesday, on the fourth episode of Survivor 48, Thomas Krottinger was voted out after a tribe swap and an Immunity Idol play ruined his opportunity to stay in the game. Despite going home early, Krottinger quickly became one of the most entertaining players this season, with his comedic personality and lack of hesitation to think about backstabbing his peers if necessary, being qualities that fans fell in love with. Similarly to Kevin Leung and Justin Pioppi, who were voted out during the first three episodes, Krottinger began to feel like a main character on Survivor 48, and his elimination left the audience questioning if he had the potential to be an all-star contestant in the “New Era.” In addition, Krottinger went home with a Steal-a-Vote in his pocket, left a strong alliance behind him, and proved to be an early threat by not being afraid to choose a villainous path in the game. However, if it wasn't for the amount of advantages in the competition just nine days in, Krottinger might still have a chance to win the million-dollar prize.

Thomas Was 'Survivor's Next Villain

Although Krottinger's time on Survivor was cut short, he proved to the audience that he valued keeping advantages, information, and alliance status a secret, which made him a noticeably strong player and a student of the game. Throughout the "New Era," players never seem to hesitate from sharing the Immunity Idols they've found, or clues that eventually lead to greater advantages. Furthermore, newer contestants have lacked the ability to be cut-throat, often focusing on creating friendships rather than partnering with certain castaways who share the same strategic values. That being said, Krottinger was different, and he made that known from day one. In just the four episodes he was on Survivor 48, Krottinger brainstormed the idea to search through Kyle Fraser's belongings to reveal if he had an Idol and also considered the option to purposely misplace Star Toomey's Beware Advantage that she shared with her tribe. In addition, Krottinger was well aligned, but was openly willing to betray his tribemates or those he was close to early in the competition, which is a strategic move many don't consider early in the game.

Whether he purposely tried to earn this reputation or not, Krottinger was gearing up to be the villain of Survivor 48, but most importantly, a villain that fans adored. Some contestants that are painted as the antagonist are not only disliked by their tribemates, but the audience watching at home as well, who look forward to seeing them be eliminated. Although Krottinger often made bold statements or displayed acts of betrayal, his evil contributions would've given this season a likable villainous character that has been needed in the "New Era." Unfortunately, Krottinger's elimination continues a streak of threats of going home early, a theme that has been present in many previous seasons, mostly due to Survivor’s need to start the game with three tribes instead of two.

There Are Still Too Many Advantages in 'Survivor'