Even in a reality TV genre filled with shows that push contestants to the absolute limit, few demand as much as Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons, for more than two decades viewers have been shocked by this CBS series. With the harsh wilderness, players must overcome each other's strategy for a grand prize of $1,000,000. This setup's many intense challenges make each season's winner that much more impressive. With the show's dynamism both the players and viewers can't prepare for what may happen next — well, usually. Because despite filling its recent seasons with as many twists as possible,

Survivor has shocked viewers with almost every installment of its 'New Era' seeing one tribe fail miserably for the first few weeks of the game. From the Lulu Losers of 45 to 48's Vula tribe, while their downfalls are enjoyable to watch, audiences have grown frustrated by how easy it is to predict who'll flounder in the first part of each season. It robs them of the exhilaration they've come to expect from the show, with the current season's latest episode mixing it up by deploying something that not only creates great televison, but always brings out the best in each player's desperate attempt to win. We've seen a return of this classic mechanic in recent seasons (mainly because the series literally had to bring it back), and it's ability to always spice up the gameplay makes one thing clear: we need tribe swaps every Survivor season.

‘Survivor’ Needs To Swap Things Up!

Image via CBS

In a setting like Survivor where your bonds are what keep you alive in the game, few things are as explosive as an unexpected tribe swap. Beginning in Survivor: Africa, this is when the pre-established tribes are suddenly scrambled, with players who have just found their footing being forced to account for a whole new slew of competitors whose vote decides their fate. Audiences were sad to see this fan-favorite twist get abandoned in the show's 'New Era;' seasons 41 - 44 never featured a full swap, with 45 only resorting to one when the yellow Lulu tribe did so poorly that the series' options were to either implement a swap or eradicate their group completely. The twist has shown up a few more times and always in similar circumstances — namely, whenever a tribe just cannot seem to stop failing — yet just because they're done in desparation doesn't mean they aren't a surefire way of making a season even more exciting. Tribe swaps are inherently explosive strategy-wise, and they fight against the one thing that every reality series is terrified of: being predictable.

Very rarely have Survivor seasons been predictable, with the show being filled with iconic moments as players so sure in their power have to face a surprise backstab or an underdog competitor raring for a fight. And while a tribe swap isn't necessary to create this excitement, it certainly doesn't hurt; this means players can't rely on previous successes to coast through the rest of the game. They force competitors to constantly fight for their place in the competition — which makes every success that much more monumental! Exemplified in how season 45 winner Dee Valladares' win was so much more impressive, knowing that she kept a power alliance together amidst a messy tribe swap, it's so, so inspiring to watch players thrive when audiences know they had to fight through something as intense as a tribe swap to do so. This doesn't discredit the successes of those who didn't have to endure one, but it ensures that only the players who can make it through literally anything are the ones who make it to the end of each riveting installment. Tribe swaps imbue a season with the breathtaking, rollercoaster ride of strategy that Survivor is known for, and if the series wants to prevent viewers being able to guess what's going to happen next (like they have been in recent years) then it should make this something that a majority of casts have to face.

This Classic Twist Can Solve a 'Survivor' Problem