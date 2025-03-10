While the hit reality show Survivor is filled with entertaining tropes and archetypes, few are as beloved as the 'Hot Mess Tribe.' Created by Charlie Parsons, this CBS series has amazed viewers for more than two decades; its difficult challenges, harsh elements, and cutthroat gameplay make it not only one of the hardest reality shows on TV but one of the most entertaining. Yet while it's always great to see someone triumph over unbeatable odds, viewers can't help but love the trend in recent seasons that sees one tribe just being consistently worse than everyone else around them.

These are the groups who never manage to find their footing, who establish tribal council as their second home and whose misleading antics offer constant comedic relief in this tense game. There are many members of this illustrious category, with audiences believing that even after only two episodes, it's safe to label season 48's Vula tribe as its newest inductee — but there's something different about this group. Sure, going to tribal council two times in a row so early isn't great, but there's a key difference that sets them apart from the others: they know how to play the game. They're willing to strategize and do what it takes to survive, and while they may be on a losing streak, their ability to think critically and actually do what it takes to make another day sets them leagues beyond any of the other Hot Messes who have come before.

The Funniest Legacy in All ‘Survivor’ History

Image via CBS

While relatively new to the Survivor universe, Hot Mess tribes have been one of the New Era's most welcoming mainstays. Begun by season 41's Green Ua tribe, these are the teams who never manage to shake losing in the first episode, with every subsequent one seeing them bumble yet another challenge and have to eliminate another of their own. While it's always disappointing to see people lose so badly so consistently, it's undeniable that these teams have offered some of franchise's funniest moments; from Brandon Donlon not being able to climb a ladder to Bhanu Gopal choosing tears over strategy, fans have been shocked at just how enjoyable it is to see these players crash out.

The current season's Vula tribe seems poised to become the newest Hot Mess, with aspects like Kevin Leung's wild gameplay or the wildly enjoyable feud between Mary Zheng and Sai Hughley bearing the trademarks of a group that just can't get it together. But beneath all of that are players who understand the game the playing, who know the stakes and recognize the hard work it will take to potentially dig themselves out of this hole — something that many previous tribes had no idea how to do.

Things Are Starting To Get Messy

Sure, every messy tribe has had a few people with the wherewithal and drive to turn the team's losses into gains, but no amount of determination could beat out the floundering unwillingness to play of their teammates. This was epitomized in season 45's Lulu Tribe — affectionately nicknamed the Lulu Losers by the castaways themselves — where the first boot, Hannah Rose, asked to be eliminated because she wasn't ready to take on Survivor without her vape. These tribes have been marred by players (though few as comically honest as Rose) who didn't seem to know what they were signing up for, their unwillingness to play this cunning game dragging everyone else down and costing viewers the breathtaking gameplay they've come to expect from the series.

While Vula is certainly not without their mess, in just two episodes, fans have watched a myriad of thoughtful plans get implemented and the clues of the beach get unraveled, with these folks refusing to let failing in challenges hold them back from potentially winning in the end. It's a tribe of legitimate players with nobody slacking off or unaware of how this game is meant to be played, meaning that while they may have the worst track record of the season so far, they are leagues above any other Hot Mess tribe when it comes to the most important part of Survivor: the actual gameplay.

'Survivor' Proves That Even Experts Can Be Messy