Ahead of the premiere of Survivor 48 last week, longtime host Jeff Probst announced on social media that the show's 50th season, which will only feature returning players, will be "in the hands of the fans." So far, certain elements to the game, such as tribe colors, final four fire-making, and the option to bring the reunion show back to CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California, have been open for fan voting. Throughout the remainder of Survivor 48, more rules and stipulations will be provided for the audience to vote on, but there's one specific key element that the show needs to consider for its monumental 50th season. Since the beginning of the "New Era," the number of days that the castaways compete on the island of Fiji has been shortened from 39 to 26. Although Survivor executives and producers have benefited from editing less content, fewer days for the competition has diminished the amount of resilience it used to require to succeed in the game. Both fans and returning players would benefit from Survivor to revert to its original 39-day format.

'Survivor' was Built on a 39-Day Format

Image via CBS

Part of the reason Survivor first became popular throughout the early 2000s was because of the brutal but entertaining nature of the game. The idea of 16 to 20 castaways being stranded on a random island, with little to no food, water, or shelter, while competing for the one million dollar prize appealed to the American audience because Survivor delivered on that promise. Early seasons of the show outlined how difficult it was to survive, with starvation, dehydration, and lack of energy as a legitimate concern for the contestants and CBS. Over the years, Survivor made changes to avoid life-threatening risks, but in doing so, they also adjusted elements to the game that made the competition less difficult. Reward challenges became more frequent, more advantages were added along with the inclusion of immunity idols, and castaways were given more materials to build shelter.

Yet, the ability to survive 39 days in the game was still a tough task, and no matter how many gimmicks or tools contestants had to make life easier, fatigue always naturally kicked in when reaching the 30-day mark. Since the "New Era" began in 2021, it's become less impressive to outwit, outplay, and outlast your opponents on the show, with Survivor providing their cast with even more advantages in a game that has decreased the duration. A 26-day competition wouldn't be suitable for Survivor 50, especially due to the landmark edition featuring returning players, some of whom have already competed in 39-day seasons and will undoubtedly feel confident in winning the game.

The Returning Players Deserve a Longer Season