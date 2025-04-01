Still the biggest reality competition show on television, Survivor, is about to hit a landmark for the series. Survivor is coming up on its 50th season, and, as most milestones do for Survivor, there’s a theme. Survivor Season 50 is “In the Hands of the Fans,” but don’t let the theme fool you. Survivor Season 50 is pretending to give fans a choice with misleading language, no essential options, and cutting popular players. Survivor is not really in the hands of the fans.

Survivor is known for its twists and the insane strategy that the format generates. People love this show so much that some contestants like Boston Rob Mariano and Parvati Shallow come back repeatedly. Survivor 50 will see some of these former contestants fight for the win again. It seems like Jeff Probst is very excited, believing this could be the best season yet. However, so far, there have been two fan votes, and they have both been underwhelming.

The Voting Options Are Lame For 'Survivor 50'

Image via CBS

Although there are some good choices, overall, the categories fans can vote for have been largely underwhelming. Some choices fans have been asking about for many seasons, such as the live show reunion, but most are either not essential or are already pre-decided choices. For example, fans could vote on the colors of the tribes, which may seem reasonable. However, instead of having any color to choose from, the Survivor fan vote only gave four choices of bundled colors that had already been decided upon by production. This vote was just the illusion of choice, but fans were not making any real decisions.

Some of the more significant production choices are completely unavailable. For example, the number of days on the island will remain consistent at 26. Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly that the 39 days would not return because of how draining it is, but that was the length of the show up until five years ago. Another choice that has not been given is the number of tribes. Survivor relied on a two-tribe format for many seasons that expanded to three or four depending on the theme or twist. However, in the new era, there have exclusively been three tribes at the start, which has consistently caused a smaller voting pool during tribal councils, which makes the elimination predictable. Despite some nice choices, the fan vote has not provided the options to shake up the game.

The Language Is Persuasive In One Direction