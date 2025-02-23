Fans, ready? Host Jeff Probst is putting the power in the hands of the fans for the monumental Survivor 50. In a post on Instagram, Probst revealed the news that key elements of the game will be decided via a fan vote. With the season set to film later this year, Probst teased that these elements will be determined prior to the players returning to the island. So, yes, every player will be a returning castaway.

In the video, Jeff Probst's excitement about putting the season "in the hands of the fans" led to the reveal that the season may also officially be called Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans. However, some fans may wonder if they can vote on a name change and current logo design. While no official categories have been unveiled quite yet, Probst stated that voting will begin during the airing of the current season, Survivor 48.

In order for fans to vote on the key elements of the milestone season, they must tune into the premiere of Survivor 48 on February 26 and then vote on the website. At that time, fans will have the ability to vote in the first four categories. As the season goes along, more decisions will be in the fans' hands that will determine how the game will be played. While the returning players will be aware of what will be voted on, they will be unaware of the results until they are actually out on the island in Fiji.

'Survivor' Is in the Hands of the Fans

Accompanying the video, Probst states, “From the very first season, Survivor has been evolving. Now, for our 50th season, it’s time for the next evolution. Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control – deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players!”

At this time, it is believed that some of the voting decisions will be sticking points of the fandom, dating back seasons. They include: "Idols or No Idols," 'Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It," and "Live Finale and Reunion Show in Los Angeles or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji." Knowing the fans' discourse over the years on these subjects, major changes are likely about to come. The last time Survivor fans had any power was during the cast voting process for Survivor: Cambodia. In that season, a select group of castaways were determined by fan vote to allow them a second chance of playing the game.

In addition to celebrating the season at home, Survivor will be selecting superfans to see Survivor 50 live and in person. Partnering with Fiji Airways, five lucky groups of Survivor fans will be dropped into Fiji during filming to see the iconic locations and behind-the-scenes areas, while also having the opportunity to meet the host himself. In order to be eligible for this opportunity, fans can submit a video explaining why they should be selected via their tribe story. Embarking on 25 years of one of the greatest reality television series ever, Survivor is thanking the fans for their devotion to the program since 2000.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8:00pm on CBS. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.