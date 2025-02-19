Next year, Survivor is set to release its 50th season and feature only returning players in the landmark edition of the series. Since Jeff Probst made the announcement last year, many fans speculated about which castaways would be returning to claim the title of sole survivor. Legends like Boston Rob and Cirie Fields have been rumored, along with players part of the "new era" who many believe deserve a second chance or are deemed fan favorites. However, Probst has recently provided an update on the cast for Survivor 50, and it's not what you might expect.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Probst explained that there still hasn't been an official decision on which castaways will be returning for Survivor 50, despite being six months away from production starting. "We don't have the answers yet. I'm telling you, we're working on it still in this moment." Survivor is no stranger to featuring returning players on their programming, but since the "new era" started in 2021, no previous contestants have made an appearance, outside of Bruce Perreault. Last fall, Probst revealed that the potential cast for Survivor 50 had been whittled down to 100 players, but there hasn't been any indication of which former contestants will definitely be returning.

What Jeff Probst is Focused on Coming into 'Survivor 50'