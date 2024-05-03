The Big Picture Survivor's 50th season will feature returning players, creating anticipation for a legendary cast selection.

Including fan-favorites like Cirie Fields, Richard Hatch, and recent winners can make Survivor 50 the most exciting season yet.

The show must represent the past, present, and future to create a diverse and well-rounded cast for this milestone season.

With Jeff Probst officially revealing that the landmark 50th season of Survivor will feature returning players, former castaways are already building their alliances should they get the call to fly to Fiji. With so many players to choose from, it's now up to Jeff and friends to decide on a theme. Picking legends and fan-favorites will make Survivor 50 the most exciting season for fans to anticipate. With 50 being a milestone, Survivor must tap into the past, present, and future to make a well-rounded cast that represents the history of the show. Perhaps Cirie Fields, who finally won a game show, can find her footing and win the show that set her up for stardom. Inviting the original winner Richard Hatch, who will be back on TV on House of Villains 2, would pay homage to where it all began. Even recent winners like Yam Yam Arocho and Dee Valladres can showcase how the New Era of Survivor has kept the show alive.

Survivor came to America in 2000 and shook reality television forever. Hosted by Jeff Probst, a group of individuals is sent to a tropical locale where they are divided into tribes as they form a society. Oh, and they vote each other out. Considered one of the greatest social experiments ever created, Survivor has stood the test of time because, no matter the mechanics placed in the game, the game will never ever be the same, because the players playing will change how the game is played. With 46 seasons currently in the bag, legends were born. And many legends have had the chance to battle it out on the beach together. In order to make Survivor 50 special and unique, a blend of players must be considered. While some would love to see a complete redo of Survivor: Heroes vs Villains as the cast was stacked with legends, not everyone can make the cut. Variety is indeed the spice of life. While the list might be endless and the fans have their own idea of who may or may not be a legend, Survivor should consider these legends for their legendary season!

25 Reem Daly

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

This is a 100% wildcard choice. Francesca Hogi was the old school first-boot legend, but Reem Daly maintained her legendary status the moment she stepped foot on Edge of Extinction. As one of the most controversial twists Survivor ever threw at its players, Survivor: Edge of Extinction temporarily changed the way the game was played. Even though she was voted out first, Reem stayed on our screens as she remained on Edge of Extinction until the very last chance. Making her moments last, she was lovingly irritable with a tell-it-like-it-is personality. Should she get the chance to play again, game on! Though wouldn't it be extraordinary television if she followed in Francesca's footsteps and was knocked out first again? Sorry for putting it out in the universe. But we're putting it in the universe to get her back on Survivor!

24 Abi-Maria Gomes

Survivor: Philippines, Survivor: Cambodia

Abi-Maria Gomes is a Brazilian spitfire. During her time on both Survivor: Philippines and Survivor: Cambodia, she sought revenge on anyone who wrote her name down. And it almost always seemed to work! Abi was a tricky character to play with, but she was always a loyal number to those who respected her and reciprocated. She may have made many enemies in her two seasons on Survivor, but her erratic and unpredictable game play made for excellent television. Should she get a third chance to play, perhaps she may have learned her lesson on how to be a great ally, but what's for certain, Abi will keep things spicy!

23 Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Survivor: Game Changers, Survivor: Winners at War

The queen will always stay queen! As the first two-time winner of Survivor, there is no doubt that Sandra Diaz-Twine is a Survivor legend. Having won Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, when she returned for Survivor: Game Changers, she maintained her "anybody but me" strategy, but there was no one on that beach who would ever let her anywhere near that final Tribal Council again because, chances are, she would have won. Having played the Australian version of the game and served as a mentor during Survivor: Island of the Idols, Sandra will forever be a master of the game. Her presence on a landmark season like Survivor 50 would be a way to honor her legacy. Having seen her play a similar but different game during The Traitors Season 2, Sandra still has a lot of game left in her. Plus, having buried the hatchet with her fellow Traitors cast mate Parvati Shallow, perhaps the pair could work together! Dreams can come true if you believe hard enough!

22 Dean Kowalski

Survivor: Island of the Idols

Many players achieve legend status on Survivor by playing multiple times. Unfortunately for those who played in the 30s and 40s, very few castaways were granted a second chance as there were few returning player seasons. But for some who didn't win their season, they played a strong enough game to fill the middle void of legends during that era. For Dean Kowalski, he played a solid game during Survivor: Island of the Idols. On the outs during the pre-merge portion of the game, Dean maneuvered through the merge to end up as the runner-up of the season. While Tommy Sheehan had better relationships with members of the jury, Dean's aggressive game play would easily be rewarded in the New Era of the game. Should Dean return, he may be able to play an under-the-radar game and emerge victorious by allowing the target to remain off of him.

21 Kass McQuillen

Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Cambodia

When you earn a nickname like Chaos Kass, you certainly are an instant legend. A divisive player to some, Kass McQuillen was analytical, sarcastic, but unwilling to follow the herd during her time on Survivor: Cagayan. When she got to play a second time on Survivor: Cambodia, she once again found herself on the island with her Luzon tribe mates Spencer Bledsoe and Tasha Fox, which, in a way, handicapped her. Kass has often found herself against the wall in the minority, which forced her chaotic nature to emerge. But should she find good footing in the game, whichever polarizing version of Kass is out there, she could easily use her brilliance to win. Of course, it would all depend on who she finds herself out on the island with. Kass and her one-liners deserve another shot at the game!

20 Xander Hastings

Survivor 41

Survivor 41 was the official start of the New Era of Survivor. With a shortened game length and new twists and turns to tackle, this first cast played this revived iteration of the game quite well. Xander Hastings played a very old school game, finding idols and advantages, pairing it with a great physical game. Upon learning of the new 'knowledge is power advantage', Xander was able to work with his allies to devise a plan to negate its power. With a legendary cast of old school and new school players, Xander bridges the gap. Already a physical prowess, Xander needs to improve his social game, and he could easily redeem his zero vote final Tribal Council.

19 Angelina Keeley

Survivor: David vs Goliath

Pack your jacket girl, it's time to head to Fiji! After gracing our screens with a cameo on the Award-winning show The White Lotus, created by her fellow castaway Mike White, it's time for Angelina Keeley to trade the Italian resort for the Fijian islands. Angelina's biggest struggle during her time on Survivor: David vs Goliath was her melodrama. Often bringing the dramatics, Angelina was able to skate through an unfortunate tribe swap and manage to enter the merge in the numbers. From there, she tried to engineer move after move, often flipping about that suited her own game. While it did get her to the end, her lack of connection with the jury caused her to earn zero votes in the end. Between the jacket-gate, the infamous ladder, and a fake idol, Angelina became a legend in her own right. All thanks to props! She could be seen as an antagonist on her first season, but in a lot of legends, she probably could hold her own!

18 Ozzy Lusth

Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: South Pacific, Survivor: Game Changers

Ozzy Lusth is the blueprint for so many players that came after him. Often cited as a player they relate to, Ozzy has been able to play a physical game that many have idolized. Unfortunately for him, it has yet to net him a victory. Ozzy was a runner-up on Survivor: Cook Islands. He became a target for the Black Widow Brigade during Survivor: Micronesia. He was voted out three times during Survivor: South Pacific, but thanks to the Redemption Island twist, he came back with a vengeance. During Survivor: Game Changers, his social game had a massive bump, but his physical resume got the best of him. As did his long-standing tiff with Cirie Fields. Ozzy is a Survivor legend. He has defined the power of a physical game, but that may work against him in the New Era. No matter what, Ozzy has clearly planted his flag on the beach as an icon.

17 Tony Vlachos

Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Game Changes, Survivor: Winners at War

If you have a queen, you better have the king! Tony Vlachos is the second two-time winner of Survivor. But what Sandra Diaz-Twine will always have over Tony is it took her only two times to win. For him, it took him three. Survivor found their match with the unicorn known as Tony Vlachos. Between spy shacks and spy bunkers, speaking llama, and orchestrating some of the boldest moves in his three seasons, Tony is an enigma. Tony is quite a versatile player, as his strategy and social games have garnered him quite a bit of success. If you don't know Tony and how he operates, playing with him might be hard. But if he's got you, as Sarah Lacina learned during Survivor: Winners at War, Tony is more than just a valuable ally, he's your rock. How a fourth chance at the game would go is just as unpredictable as the man himself.

16 Kelley Wentworth

Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, Survivor: Cambodia, Survivor: Edge of Extinction

When Survivor: San Juan Del Sur's Kelley Wentworth was included as one of the 40 potential cast members for fans to vote for Survivor: Cambodia, some were left scratching their heads. But coming in as a pre-merge underdog allowed her to become one of the most brilliant minds to play the game. Executing one of the most epic blindsides of Andrew Savage during Survivor: Cambodia, Wentworth cemented herself as a legend. By the time she arrived for Survivor: Edge of Extinction, she had a target on her back. Never afraid to take a risk, Wentworth has risen to the top of the fan-favorite list and would be a valuable asset on a legend-only season.

15 Rupert Boneham

Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Survivor: Blood vs Water

For the longest time, Rupert Boneham was the face of Survivor. With his burly appearance and tie-dyed shirt, he was synonymous with the adventure aspect of the game. His impact in the first generation of the game made him an instant fan-favorite thanks to his run on Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: All-Stars. He even won a million dollars thanks to Survivor: America's Tribal Council! When he returned for Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, the big personalities from the Villains tribe caused his ultimate downfall. Fans were greeted by his presence during Survivor: Blood vs Water, but his run was short-lived when he sacrificed his game for his wife, Laura Boneham, so she could get a chance to play. While this wasn't his last appearance on television, appearing on the mega reality TV crossover event on The Amazing Race, Rupert needs one more chance to let out his infamous battle cry to wrap up his legacy on Survivor!

14 Jerri Manthey

Survivor: The Australian Outback, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains

As Survivor's first villain, Jerri Manthey shot to fame for her antagonistic manner during Survivor: The Australian Outback. Part of her story was her roller-coaster relationship with her Survivor rival Colby Donaldson. And it extended to her time on Survivor: All-Stars. As a villain fans loved to hate, she found herself booed off the stage during the reunion show for the season. When Survivor announced a Heroes vs Villains theme, it seemed like a slam dunk that Jerri would be included. And, of course, she found herself on a season with Colby. There is no doubt that Jerri is a legend of this game simply for the pop culture impact she made. Jerri has grown each time she's played. But wouldn't it be lovely to have her have a shot at the game sans Colby?

13 Michele Fitzgerald

Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, Survivor: Winners at War

Bro, you know that Michele Fitzgerald has made it to legend status! With an exceptional social game, Michele won Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, though some questioned the validity of her victory. Coming back for Survivor: Winners at War, she arrives with a vengeance to prove her doubters wrong. Despite a hefty group of winners in the mix, Michele returned to Final Tribal Council, but received a shocking zero votes from the jury. Even with two stand-out performances, Michele's game has been undervalued. Like many castaways have done, Michele ventured into the world of The Challenge and, once again, showcased an exceptional game. This time with a bit more bite. Michele is a fantastic player and deserves yet another chance to prove her worth to the naysayers. Watch out, she'll be ferocious.

12 Parvati Shallow

Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Survivor: Winners at War

While she has stated that she wouldn't return to Survivor, would she pass up the chance to play a legends only season? Would Parvati Shallow disappoint her fans? There's still time before the castaways are sent out to play, so anything could change by then. After a fabulous display on The Traitors 2, Parvati has proven no matter the game, no matter the scenario, she is the ultimate gamer. Often cited as the other queen of Survivor, her second place finish on Survivor: Heroes vs Villains has been questioned by fans, pitting her against the season's winner, Sandra Diaz-Twine. Their rivalry continued onto Survivor: Winners at War, but seemed to soften when they both ended up playing The Traitors 2. Her popularity as a Survivor champion is due to her versatile game play, her social prowess as the dominating force behind the Black Widow Brigade, and her ability to face adversity in the game and come out unscathed. Parvati will forever be a Survivor legend, even if she doesn't return again.

11 Rick Devens

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Rick Devens will most certainly be a name to represent the one-time players, as his game during Survivor: Edge of Extinction was lauded by the fans. And Jeff Probst. The man loves him, and rightly so! Having won the Edge of Extinction game to re-enter the game, Devens came back with another lease on life, playing with a new fire. His aggressive approach allowed him to play a handful of Hidden Immunity Idols as well as Immunity Challenges to save his butt. Devens was seen as a major threat to winning it all, but fell short during the Fire-Making Challenge, losing to Chris Underwood, who returned from Edge of Extinction to win it all. Devens provided vast knowledge of the game, serving as Jeff Probst's co-host of the "On Fire" podcast for Survivor 45. Devens' flair for the dramatics and brilliant game has solidified his placement on this list.

10 Jonny Fairplay

Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: Micronesia

You might be surprised to see Jonny Fairplay on this list, but let's be real, the dead grandmother lie will forever be a defining moment in Survivor. Falling short of the Final Tribal Council on Survivor: Pearl Islands, Fairplay was notorious for gaining villain status. He did return for Survivor: Micronesia but asked his tribe to vote him out. And of course, they honored his wishes. Having had a presence in the Survivor and reality television community since he came to prominence, Fairplay returned to our screens on House of Villains. Displaying a shocking softer side, Fairplay showed that there is a conscience inside! Jonny Fairplay may have a wishy-washy relationship with Survivor, but he will forever be notorious with the show. He is a legend in his own right.

9 Dee Valladares

Survivor 45

Dee Valladares walked away with the title of Sole Survivor on Survivor 45 thanks to her strong physical game, on top of her expert social game. Dee sneaked through to the end thanks to maintaining the Reba 4 as long as it suited her. But nothing is more crushing than watching her reveal to her island showmance, Austin Li Coon, that she had been playing him. Dee is a savage player who comes out to Survivor on a mission to win for her family. And she did! She proved the power of versatility and is easily one of the best victors in the New Era.

8 Yam Yam Arocho

Survivor 44

The way to win Survivor has drastically changed in the New Era. And Yam Yam Arocho is living proof of why a strong social game is crucial. As one of the most affable and charismatic individuals to hit the beach, Yam Yam proved that knowing everything about your fellow tribe mates can get you a long way. Hence, his victory on Survivor 44. Part of his legacy is through his bond with his fellow Tika Three, Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger, making them one of the favorite alliances in the history of the game. Yam Yam was willing to put his entire game up in flames by assisting Carson with fire prior to the Fire-Making challenge. This showed his heart was large and kindness could win out in the end. Yam Yam is one of the biggest personalities the game has ever seen. He's playful and can put a smile on your face, even if you have just finished bickering with him.

7 Malcolm Freberg

Survivor: Philippines, Survivor: Caramoan, Survivor: Game Changers

Malcolm Freberg will forever be one of the biggest fan favorites to ever play Survivor. Things seemed to be in despair when he was out on Survivor: Philippines, but his incredible bond with tribe mate Denise Stapley helped the duo elongate their game much past their perceived experiment date. Malcolm is a physical beast and an extremely lovable person, which made him a threat to win each time he played. He came out of the gate with fervor during Survivor: Caramoan, playing hard and making some wild Tribal Council moves. But nothing was as shocking as Survivor's first live tribal during Survivor: Game Changers, where he was blindsided during the twisted group Tribal Council. Had this shocking elimination not come to fruition, Malcolm could have won it all. Which is why he deserves a chance to redeem himself and his legacy. As one of the greatest players to never win, Malcolm is simply brilliant.

6 Courtney Yates

Survivor: China, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains

With a sharp, sarcastic tongue and fiery spirit, Courtney Yates brought the entertainment to Survivor: China. Thanks to her longstanding rivalry with Jean-Robert Bellande, Courtney kept it real. By aligning with Todd Herzog and Amanda Kimmel, the young guns made it to the final three, but it was Todd who won out in the end. By the time she arrived on Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, she was used as a number in the battle between Boston Rob and Russell Hantz, falling as a casualty along the way. Thanks to the fantastic Ponderosa videos, being voted out was not all for naught. The Dragonz will live on as one of the greatest rock bands in Survivor history. Courtney Yates is beloved for her personality and fans would love to see her slay again!