The Survivor world was rocked when it was announced that season 50 would be a season full of returning castaways. Fans of the reality competition series started making their wish list for who should return to get another shot at the $1 million prize. However, it wouldn't be surprising if that prize money would increase. Survivor: Winners at War increased the prize to $2 million.

Jeff Probst previously said castaways from all eras of the survival game show will be considered for the cast. He also said season 50 won't be another winners season. It's all about celebrating the 50 seasons of the show that premiered in 2000. The host gave another update about which players he's looking to cast.

‘Survivor 50’ Won’t Be Full of Villains and Feuds