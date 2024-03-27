The Big Picture Jess Chong struggles to make connections due to lack of focus.

The Yanu tribe is the cursed tribe this season on Survivor. They put faith in David Jelensky, who gave up on every single occasion. Jess Chong, another sweet soul, was too scattered to focus on the game and building relationships in her tribe. Her struggles made her a target almost immediately, as the other players in the tribe did not like the fact that she wasn’t easy to read. She also became a liability due to her inability to focus during the physical challenges. Tiffany Ervin and Kenzie Petty came up with a brilliant scheme to create a fake idol and have her find it. Her lack of focus, however, made even this trap more difficult. Unfortunately for Jess, Q Burdette stepped in and convinced her to accept the fake idol, to make her give up her shot in the dark. The move was an excellent strategic move, with Jess even applauding her ingenuity with the knowledge that she’d be leaving the reality series. The move also left one member of the Yanu team shocked and appalled at the deception.

When Bhanu Gopal joined the game, it was clear that he was a sweetheart with a heart of gold. The problem with that is you cannot be that kind of player in a game like Survivor. It’s a game of manipulation, strategy, and planning, something that Bhanu struggled with. He was a solid player regarding the physical feats in the game, but his mental strength is simply not there. When he saw what he viewed as a betrayal, he asked why no one told him about it. He asked why no one told him, and it was clear why.

Bhanu is incapable of keeping his mouth shut. He voiced his unabashed opinions consistently, which is a big no-no in the game. His honesty was unfortunate for his tribe, as he was chosen to go on the adventure, and he spilled the beans on the group dynamic to the other team members. Amazingly, when he got back to the island, he was able to keep quiet about the game. This is precisely where an opportunity arose that could have benefited him greatly, but his honest heart blew it.

Q Gave Bhanu a Golden Opportunity To Turn His Game Around on 'Survivor'

While Bhanu was away on the adventure, Q began discussing Kenzie. She’s a great gamer. She’s such a good gamer that she is a threat, and Q’s fears that she could turn on them when the merge happens were plausible. Q figured that keeping Bhanu would be the safer option, as he was easier to control. He had Tiffany on board with his plan. Q informed Bhanu that he was on his side, and after he managed to come back and hold his tongue, he was given a brilliant opportunity. Q was ready to protect him and was on board until he told them the truth after discovering no one was going home. This act of honesty ruined him.

Had he stuck to hiding what he did, he could have continued playing the game as the innocent, honest one. He had the protection of a super-tight alliance in Q and Tiffany, and no one would ever have suspected him of clicking in and becoming a better player. Being the sweet and easily manipulated player is the classic wolf in the sheep’s clothing method. The other tribes didn’t see him as a threat because of how readily he spilled the beans. When the merge arrived, he would have been safe because he wasn’t a threat for as long as his physical strength served him and the merged tribe well. But he didn’t. Bhanu told the truth and painted a giant target on his back that led to one of the most predictable tribal councils in recent history. His torch was easily snuffed out with no need for discussion. Everyone, including Bhanu, knew that he was going home. Bhanu’s mistake is a lesson for future players in the game. When people think you are weak, let them think it and take your game all the way to the end. He is a kind soul, and the story he shared at the tribal council was both inspirational and its safe to say he's certainly won over many hearts.

