Since 2001, Survivor dramatically shifted the world of reality television. The dynamic game show that mixed primal survival with unique games and tests became to be one of the most beloved shows that developed an enormous fan base. The competition show hosted by Jeff Probst brought contestants would come to a remote island and are put on a team where they have to compete in challenges and against the natural elements to win a million dollars.

Survivor has given way to some great contestants. Though some have competed multiple times and never won, others have flourished and gone on to win multiple. To win Survivor is a major accomplishment in which one gains much respect and honor. The winners here were some of the most ingenious players in the game, taking it to another level as they maneuvered through one of the most difficult reality game shows around.

10 Bob Crowley

At the time the oldest winner of the show had ever had was a physics teacher at his local high school in Maine. Bob was part of season 17 in Gabon. Though he only competed in one season Bob made his mark on the game and was a well liked by other contestants.

Bob was sincere and empathetic yet played a strategic game as well using his wit to always remain strategic. His iconic moment making a fake idol for another contestant, so he could get them out is still one of the best Survivor moments. Making a persuasive case to the jury Bob secured that W and went on his way.

9 Tom Westman

Tom was a New York City firefighter that went on to win season 10 in Palau. Well-regarded for his strong leadership, he

Was known for having some freakish strength and a strategic gameplay. He built good relationships that were able to help move him and secure a victory.

Tom's strategic acumen shined when he orchestrated the elimination of perceived threats. Always adaptable, his win came from building the right relationships and remaining to be unbiased in his decision-making.

8 Tyson Apostol

First appeared on Survivor: Tocantins, the 18th season. He later returned for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (20th season) in 2010 and Survivor: Blood vs. Water (27th season) in 2013, which he won. Tyson was a professional bicyclist that was used to the rigorous conditions needed to survive. A part of his popularity came from meeting his wife Rachel, who was also a contestant on the show.

Tyson’s strategic thinking, social finesse, challenge prowess, and adaptability played pivotal roles in his victory. His athletic performance in challenges contributed to his success as he was able to win key immunity challenges that ensured his safety and allowed him to dictate the course of the game.

7 Parvati Shallow

Parvati’s first appearance on Survivor: Cook Islands, the 13th season. She later returned for Survivor: Micronesia (Fans vs. Favorites) and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, which she won. Her win solidified her status as one of the most iconic and skilled players in the show’s history.

Parvati is one of the most infamous players in the history of the game. Known for her strategic gameplay, social prowess, and ability to form strong alliances. She is often remembered for her charm and manipulation tactics that helped her navigate the game successfully.

6 Yul Kwon

Before coming to the show he worked in law firms. Another one and done, Yul Kwon was an expert in so many areas. He was able to help members of his team making him a likable and trustworthy figure.

Yul was the main strategist in an improbable alliance that overcame a numerical disadvantage to reach the final four. Perhaps best known for his use of the “Hidden Immunity Idol” twist, he used this to secure his victory. Yul’s thoughtful decision-making, ability to build alliances, and his successful management of the Hidden Immunity Idol contributed to his win on the show.

5 Boston Rob

Rob Mariano's first season was the 4th in Marquesas. He later returned for Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Redemption Island, which he won. Rob also made various cameos on other seasons of the show. Rob also went on to marry his co-contestant Amber, making headlines as he proposed during the finale.

His victory on Survivor: Redemption Island solidified his reputation as one of the game’s most dominant players. Rob was a troublemaker on the show as he was able to orchestrate blind-sides and manipulate people into believing they were on his side when he had other motives. He’s often remembered for his strong alliances, aggressive tactics, and his ability to control the game through his leadership.

4 John Cochran

He first appeared on Survivor: South Pacific, the 23rd season. He later returned for Survivor: Caramoan (Fans vs. Favorites) which was the show’s 26th season, and he won that season. Cochran went to Harvard to become a lawyer, though through his time on the show was able to pick up his passion for writing.

Cochran is known for his self-awareness, strategic gameplay, and witty commentary. He initially struggled with the physical challenges during his first season but managed to make a return and secure a victory in his second season. Cochran’s strategic decisions, forming alliances, and his ability to articulate his thoughts and gameplay during tribal council discussions played a role in his win.

3 Jeremy Collins

He first appeared on Survivor: San Juan del Sur, the 29th season, which was the show’s Blood vs. Water theme where contestants played alongside their loved ones. He later returned for Survivor: Cambodia (Second Chance) where he was able to take home the million dollars.

Jeremy managed to maintain a strategic threat level that wasn’t overly intimidating to his fellow contestants. This allowed him to avoid being targeted while still having a significant impact on the game. Jeremy’s ability to articulate his strategic moves, social connections, and reasons for deserving to win at the final tribal council played a crucial role in convincing the jury to vote in his favor.

2 Tony Vlachos

The police officer first appeared on Survivor: Cagayan, the 28th season Later returned for Survivor: Game Changers in 2017, which was the show’s 34th season, and Survivor: Winners at War, which featured past winners competing against each other. Tony is known for his aggressive and unpredictable gameplay.

Tony is particularly famous for his chaotic approach to the game. He is known for his energetic personality, constructing “spy shacks” to eavesdrop on conversations, and orchestrating blindsides. Despite his aggressive gameplay, Tony managed to form alliances and maintain relationships that helped him secure his wins in both Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Winners at War. His unique and often entertaining gameplay style made him a cult favorite in the Survivor community.

1 Sandra Diaz-Twine

One of the most well-known and iconic players in Survivor history. Sandra first appeared on Survivor: Pearl Islands, the 7th season that she won. She later returned for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains which she also won. Sandra is the only contestant to have won Survivor twice.

Sandra is known for her straightforward and no-nonsense gameplay. Her famous mantra “as long as it’s not me” encapsulates her strategic approach, where she managed to navigate alliances and voting strategies to avoid being voted out. Her ability to adapt, form relationships, and outlast opponents earned her the title of Sole Survivor on two separate occasions.

