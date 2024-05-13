Survivor is arguably one of the most physically grueling reality TV competition series on the air. Not only are players left in the wild to fend for themselves, building shelter, making fire, and finding food with little to no resources, but they also have to brave the elements. It’s no surprise that several contestants have been air-lifted from the show through its 46 seasons to date for all types of ailments. Caleb Reynolds was removed from the game after suffering from extreme heat stroke. Eric Reichenbach collapsed and it was discovered that he was on the verge of starvation.

Most recently in season 46, Randen Montalvo became worried when his hand and wrist went numb. After having it looked at by the doctor on site, he was told that he might have a pinched nerve, and a potential bulging disc in his neck necessitated an MRI. Like Montalvo, there have been some serious injuries sustained in the game that weren’t the result of previous medical issues or symptoms due to dehydration or heat.

10 Mike Borassi

Season 19, “Samoa” (2009)

Image via CBS

Mike Borassi didn’t have an infection or broken bones or anything of the sort, but he was hit hard several times during a game called Schmergen Brawl. The hits took a toll on the player, the oldest cast member on the season at 62, such that he began stumbling. It was determined that he should be looked at and the medical team was concerned when they discovered that Borassi’s blood pressure was fluctuating dangerously.

Considering his injuries and age, it was a wise decision to remove him from the game. The Schmergen Brawl game has since been banned from Survivor, one of the best network reality shows. That’s for the best as it resulted in several injuries to multiple players, not just Borassi. Now 77, it’s unlikely Borassi will come back to compete again.

9 Pat Cusack

Season 37, “David vs. Goliath” (2018)

Image via CBS

Pat Cusack’s freak accident is the kind that no Survivor player, much less a super fan like him, would ever want to encounter. But it goes down as one of the most iconic first boots from the show. Before even making it to the first Tribal Council after his tribe lost the inaugural challenge of the season, Cusack was injured during the boat ride back to camp. Rough weather led to rough waters, and as the boat crashed against the waves, he was thrown, hurting his back.

The boat docked at the nearest beach and after the medical team inspected Cusack, they decided that his back injury was severe enough to pull him from the game. Cusack was removed on the third day of the season, never even having had the chance to cast a vote. In an odd twist of fate, Cusack’s evacuation saved Nick Wilson from being voted out that week, and he went on to win the game.

8 James Clement

Season 16, “Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)

Image via CBS

One of several medevacs that occurred on this season, considered to be one of the best seasons of Survivor, James Clement was known as a workhorse for his tribe. But working hard has its drawbacks. He ended up slicing his finger open so badly while tending to chores after the merge that it had to be looked at. The medical team felt that the cut was at risk for infection, and more importantly, the infection spreading to other joints, so they took him out of the game.

Previously having played on Survivor: China, Clement got his third chance when he returned for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Despite having his game cut short each time, ranking seventh place on both China and Micronesia and 14th on Heroes vs. Villains, Clement remains one of the most physically strong competitors ever in the game.

7 Neal Gottlieb

Season 32, “Koah Rong – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty” (2016)

Image via CBS

The intense heat in Cambodia took a toll on a lot of the competitors during this season. Neal Gottlieb, however, also suffered from numerous injuries. Namely, he had several wounds on his legs and back. It was later determined that he had multiple staph infections, and the medical team felt that he required medication and treatment to prevent the issue from worsening. Most concerning was an infection on his knee that they feared could spread to the joint. Gottlieb told Entertainment Weekly that he isn’t convinced he had to leave the game and even regrets not hiding his injury. He says that by the time the decision was made to take him out, he was able to run around and wasn’t experiencing any pain. “I really didn’t feel that there was a need to evacuate me,” he said in the interview, further insinuating that host Jeff Probst, one of the best reality TV hosts, may have played a role in influencing the decision.

Gottlieb got far in the game, however, before his injuries became too much, even reaching the merge. While he technically made jury, Gottlieb was voted out of the jury thanks to a twist, so he didn’t even get to participate in the final Tribal Council to help crown a winner.

6 Shamar Thomas

Season 26, “Caramoan – Fans. Vs Favorites” (2012)

Image via CBS

There are so many aspects of being out in the wild that people overlook beyond the obvious. With Shamar Thomas, it was the simple act of getting sand in his eye after rubbing it that proved dangerous. Later in the day, he started to feel as though his vision was getting worse. It turns out that in rubbing his eye with sand in it, he scratched his cornea. It was important to examine his eye further, which meant leaving the game.

The others in the game weren’t so sad to see him go since Thomas caused a lot of conflict within his tribe. He didn’t help much around camp, which didn’t sit right with others either. He had even considered quitting the game prior to being taken out. He told People that his eye, as it turned out, wasn’t too bad. But he had also injured his finger, which he claims required surgery and remains crooked and scarred to this day.

5 Bruce Perreault

Season 44 (2022)

Image via CBS

Bruce Perreault returned for the subsequent season to finally get a chance to play and got far while also ruffling feathers. He constantly referenced his injury in the previous season during his time on season 45. But he didn’t even really get to play as his injury occurred before the main part of the game had even started. While working on the marooning challenge before making it to their camps, Perreault hit his head on a wooden structure. This resulted in a large gash that was bleeding profusely, leaving others, including host Jeff Probst, visibly concerned. Perreault wanted to shake it off, repeating that he was OK, but it was essential for medical to take a look at it.

He was cleared to continue but by the same evening, he had a massive headache and was feeling lethargic. Medical returned once again and decided, 12 hours into the game, that Perreault had a concussion and could no longer play. He told Parade that he was well taken care of and was feeling better after a few days, fully recovered after a week or so. Having worked as a football coach, he was familiar with the symptoms and protocols around concussions but was relieved to learn after a CT scan that there was no brain bleed.

4 Jonathan Penner

Season 16, “Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)

Image via CBS

Jonathan Penner lasted in the game through to the swap, but an awful accident occurred, cutting his game short. During a challenge, he punctured his knee. He remained in the game for several days thereafter, keeping an eye on the injury. However, after being seen by the medical team, they were concerned about severe infection if it wasn’t treated and made the decision to pull him from the game.

Penner was in tears at the news that his Survivor journey had come to an end. However, along with having played previously on Survivor: Cook Islands before returning as a “favorite” for Micronesia (also known as the Fans vs. Favorites season), he came back a third time in Survivor: Philippines.

3 Joe Dowdle

Season 18, “Tocantins” (2009)

Image via CBS

Making it to the merge but already with an injury, it seemed Joe Dowdle may not make it further due to his injury. During the first Individual Immunity Challenge, it was discovered that the leg that had been hurt previously was infected. If it wasn’t treated, the medical team feared that the infection could spread to his bones and his blood. The tough decision was made to evacuate him, for fear that it could even lead to amputation, or even be fatal if the condition continued to worsen without treatment.

Dowdle later told People that he had a staph infection in his leg that required surgery to drain and stitch it up. He spent several days in the hospital afterward to recover. Unlike others, Dowdle has not yet returned to the game to play a second time.

2 Kourtney Moon

Season 24, “One World” (2011)

Image via CBS

Remaining the only woman to ever be medically evacuated from the game, Kourtney Moon was competing in a grueling first challenge on day three of her season, which required jumping 25 feet into a net. She landed the wrong way, injuring her wrist. Moon tried to continue going, but it was clear that she was wincing and in severe pain. Host Jeff Probst stopped the competition to have medical check Moon and make sure she was OK. It turned out that she could possibly have broken her wrist, but an X-ray would be required to confirm. This meant she had to leave the game. It also marked the first time a challenge was suspended in the history of the show as the crew tended to Moon and wanted to focus on making sure she was OK.

After being checked out, Moon discovered that her wrist was fractured in several places, according to Entertainment Weekly. She hasn’t returned to play.

1 Michael Skupin

Season 2, “The Australian Outback” (2001)

Image via CBS

The first player to ever be medically evacuated from the game, Michael Skupin’s injury remains one of the most remembered from the game. While tending to the fire at camp, he took in too much smoke which caused him to collapse. This resulted in severe burns on his hands, which led him to jump in the river for some relief as other tribe members joined to help him and make sure he was okay. Visibly in extreme pain, cast and crew members also jumped to attention to help him, marking one of the most intense, realest scenes ever in the game.

Once the medical team arrived on site, they instantly evacuated Skupin, leaving his remaining tribe members gutted but also inspired to win in his honor. Skupin returned to play on Survivor: Philippines, assuring fans that he was OK. He told CBS News that miraculously, his hands healed on their own, right before he was set to get a series of grafting operations.

