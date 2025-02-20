Survivor alum Brandon Hantz might be looking at 40 years behind bars. The former reality star has been arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy and arson as part of a federal crackdown on the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. Turns out that Hantz is an alleged member of the gang and was involved in a turf war that began in 2019 with a rival biker gang. The authorities have arrested 13 other alleged associates with many of them facing murder charges.

As reported by TMZ, Hantz goes by the nicknames “Logo” and “Gun Drop” in the biker gang community. However, he has not been accused of assault or murder like the rest of his alleged gang members. The two-time Survivor competitor is facing up to 20 years for his two charges. According to a federal law enforcement source, while Hantz left Bandidos back in 2024, his home was raided by the FBI on February 19, 2025, as part of their investigation.

The authorities told TMZ that the Bandidos have a strong presence in Texas with around 3,500 members spread out worldwide. The source revealed that during the raid, Hantz’s family insisted that he had no involvement with the group’s activities. However, his actions were enough for him to be part of the crackdown. Hantz became part of the Survivor franchise when he appeared on Survivor: South Pacific back in 2011. Then, Hantz was part of Survivor: Caramoan in 2013 where he infamously dumped out all of his tribe’s food reserves during a heated argument with a fellow contestant.

