It's safe to say that The White Lotus is one of the biggest television series in recent memory. Following the lives, and deaths, of guests and staff alike at five-star resorts around the world, The White Lotus has become appointment television. Part of the allure is thanks to its brilliant creator and director, Mike White. The genius behind the series has a plethora of credits to his name, which may be your entry point to his body of work. For example, not only did he star as Ned Schneebly in School of Rock, he also wrote it. For reality television fans, Mike White first rose to prominence across two seasons of The Amazing Race, running around the world with his dad. But years later, Mike White returned to competition reality TV with an appearance on Survivor: David vs Goliath.

The 37th edition of the series divided the cast into two tribes. The Davids consisted of ten underdogs who lived a life of adversity, overcoming obstacles. The Goliaths were ten successful individuals in their field who had excelled in their lives. With the unique theme, Survivor welcomed twenty castaways, some of who became breakout stars of the show. Among them was Mike White. While he initially didn't understand why he was placed on a tribe with a group of physically strong individuals, his placement came due to his extraordinary success in the world of entertainment. Following his time on the show, Mike White returned to mainstream popularity with The White Lotus. And, for Survivor fans, he's provided a special Easter egg across its three seasons: cameos from his fellow Survivor: David vs Goliath castaways. Here are the Survivor cameos you may have missed on The White Lotus and how you remember them from Survivor.

5 Carl Boudreaux

Season 3

Image via CBS

Originally assigned to the David Tribe, Carl Boudreaux was a David of the season. He wasn't one of the breakout characters of the season, but Carl's impact on the trajectory of the season was major. Originally in a decent place on the David tribe, he found himself needing to work his way up when an ally, Jessica Peet, was blindsided in a very close Tribal Council vote. He was able to stay steady until the Tribe Switch changed his game. Fate was on his side as he was sent to Exile Island, where he found an Idol Nullifier, an advantage that would come in handy later. While some castaways are eager to reunite with their original tribemates at the merge, Carl was eager to eliminate certain individuals in order to boost the Davids forward.

With the Goliaths becoming a potential threat, Carl used his Idol Nullifier, along with Nick Wilson's Extra Vote, to pull a blindside against his rivals. Believing the Davids were targeting Alison Raybould, the Goliaths were caught off guard when Carl used his Idol Nullifier on Dan Rengering, knocking him out of the game. From here, Carl's ego became a bit too, causing some of the tribe to feel that his power could be dangerous. Unfortunately, for Carl, his downfall would be some alcohol at a reward challenge that caused him to spill the next David target. Some of his allies were irate at their plan falling flat, so the truck driver became the vote at Tribal Council. In the end, he voted for Nick Wilson to win the game.

Carl and Mike began on different tribes at the start of the season, but soon found themselves on the same beach during the merge. While they were never allies in the game, Carl's invitation to appear on The White Lotus came from a mysterious message from the show's creator. In an interview with Rob Has a Podcast, Carl revealed that Mike White texted him about being on the show, and then some radio silence after expressing some interest. Carl was invited to play a dinner guest in the Season 3 premiere alongside Natalie Cole. The pair played a married couple. Though in the interview, Carl joked about the pair's age difference. As it so happened, Carl and Natalie never played together on Survivor, but their bond goes beyond the game thanks to their time in Thailand with The White Lotus. In the interview, he did spill the beans that Natalie coached him through their scene. He revealed that he had lines that did not make the final cut of the first episode. Carl is the first member of the David Tribe to appear in The White Lotus.