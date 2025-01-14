Casting a reality show can be hard. The job of a casting director is one of the most important roles. They essentially have the burden of ensuring the individuals they place into their game will not only provide excellent entertainment, but they're going to give their all. It's hard to see a dud a mile away, but when the fans do, they never stop talking about it.

When it comes to Survivor, there were some players that looked better on paper than they did out on the island. These Survivor duds have impacted the game in all the wrong ways. We could create endless lists of brilliant casting choices, but this is your ultimate list of the worst casting mistakes on Survivor.

10 Jacob Derwin

'Survivor: Ghost Island'

There is a whole Survivor archetype based around the Survivor super fan. The super fan knows the ins and outs of the game. They can likely name every single contestant from every single season in elimination order. They may have the brains to outwit and outplay the competition in the game, but when they finally reach the island, they don't quite have the skills to outlast as the game gets the best of them. One of Survivor's biggest flameouts is super fan turned castaway, Jacob Derwin. On Survivor: Ghost Island, Derwin came in talking a big game. And he came in making the brutal error of playing too hard. While there are players, like Tony Vlachos, who can dart down the beach on an island hunt and get away with murder. Derwin's tribe was irate about his decision. Despite being pegged as the first to go, he was sparred when a twist was on his side.

Part of the twist of the season was the titular Ghost Island. The winning tribe had the opportunity to send a vulnerable castaway to Ghost Island, where they had the opportunity to earn an advantage inspired by a previous idol or advantage from another season. Derwin was successfully able to get his hands on the Legacy Advantage. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't his to own. He had to gift it to someone else. Without an advantage in his pocket, Derwin felt his best option was to fabricate a late based around a fake idol. He was caught in his lie almost immediately, and it was curtains for Derwin. Derwin, who likely would have been the first out on any other season, was second off the island. Jacob Derwin proved that not all super fans can or should play the game they idolize.

9 Garrett Adelstein

'Survivor: Cagayan'

Many fans love predicting a player's fate in the game based on their pre-season potential. When it came to Garrett Adelstein, he checked all the boxes that should have allowed him to make it far on Survivor: Cagayan. Especially based on the tribe he originally started on. The theme of the season was Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty. Despite being able to slip into any of those categories, the pro poker player was placed on Luzon, the Brains tribe. While he made a strong first impression on the fans, he didn't make a strong first impression on the tribe's de facto leader, David Samson. In the first twist of the season, Samson was tasked to select one player who he perceived to be the weakest. He went with Adelstein. An interesting choice, to say the least. Adelstein was flown to camp where he had a major decision: rice for the tribe or a clue to the Hidden Immunity Idol. He selected the latter. Bad move.

The Luzon tribe is considered one of the worst tribes in the history of the game simply because of their terrible luck and dismal chemistry. After losing the first immunity challenge, Samson and Adelstein targeted one another, where Adelstein was victorious. Well, he should have just cut and run at that moment because the man who opted not to take the rice felt the effects of island life. Perhaps on the verge of quitting, Adelstein decided it would be best for the entire tribe to have an open forum conversation in hopes that he could convince them all to target J'Tia Taylor in order to make the tribe the strongest it could be. Perhaps he was just busy being a pro poker player because he continued to botch any hope of playing a good game. Another Immunity Challenge loss sent Luzon to Tribal Council where he was all in on exposing his alliance. It rubbed the women of the tribe the wrong way and said, bye, voting him out of the game. The kicker? He left all his belongings at camp as he truly felt he was safe that night.

8 Wendy DeSmidt-Kohlhoff

'Survivor: Nicaragua'

When your own husband predicted you'd be first voted out, perhaps bringing that person into the game would be a haphazard decision. Survivor: Nicaragua utilized the old versus young tribal breakdown for their season. Despite it being played out before, it was back again with predictable results. Wendy DeSmidt-Kohlloff, the goat rancher from Montana, was placed on the older castaway tribe. At first, Wendy seemed to be doing everything right. She was approached by Holly Hoffman to create an alliance. On the surface, this should have been good. But the more long days on the beach lingered on, the more her tribe began to pick up on her particularly peculiar personality.

Following the Espada Tribe's first loss, DeSmidt-Kohlhoff felt the pressure of a target on her back. She had to told viewers that she was trying to keep her talkative personality under wraps, but there was something about Tribal Council that allowed the authentic Wendy DeSmidt-Kohloff to emerge. The tribe felt her to be a weak link, so she took the time to overtalk and reveal all her best attributes, which, in turn, keyed into why she should be the first to go. When it was time to vote, even her alliance-mate cut and ran as she was voted out unanimously. Perhaps casting should get character statements from loved ones before casting them and sending them out to play.

7 Hannah Rose

'Survivor 45'

On the positive side, Hannah Rose is a game-changer. But for a negative reason. Her infamous time, albeit brief, on Survivor 45 changed Jeff Probst's mind about whether quitters get their torches snuffed. Well, let's not bury the lead. The Luzon Tribe on Survivor: Cagayan walked so the Lulu Tribe on Survivor 45 could run and stumble. The New Era of Survivor has been considered to be arguably harder. While the game is faster and shorter, production decided to leave the castaways with fewer rations and camp supplies than in previous seasons. Many castaways truly prepare night and day for the opportunity to play Survivor. They train, both physically and mentally, in order to be in the best state they can be in. So, if you happen to be a smoker in the real world, perhaps part of the preparation should train your body to live without nicotine.

The Lulu Tribe would eventually go on to become one of the worst tribes in Survivor history, but their downfall started all thanks to Hannah Rose. Perhaps she truly believed that Survivor was a magical television show, but when she realized how difficult camp life would be, she complained and complained and complained some more. When the Lulu Tribe lost the first Immunity Challenge, she begged her tribemates to vote her out. As much as she desired for her tribemates to bend over backwards on a whim for her, the connections she had established meant that voting her out would be detrimental to her alliance. The majority of the tribe felt Emily Flippen, the brash, blunt, and socially inept pariah of the bunch, should be the one to go. At the Tribal Council, when it became clear that the tribe had no intentions of parting with the smoker, she took it upon herself to announce that she was departing. Or, as the fans call it, quitting. For Emily Flippen, it gave her a new lease on life in the game, becoming a fan-favorite by the end of the season. For Hannah Rose, she is now the poster child for who not to cast on Survivor.

6 Dan Spilo

'Survivor: Island of the Idols'

Unfortunately, you can't predict an individual's actions before you bring them into a specifically controlled environment. Survivor: Island of the Idols has a dark cloud forever floating over it because of one disgraced player: Dan Spilo. As a player, Spilo was on the path to victory. Or, at the very least, Final Tribal Council. His game was strong. He was a significant asset to his alliance. So what could go wrong? His actions at camp.

His time on Survivor will forever be marred by the accusations of inappropriate touching. With many female players opening up that his touchy nature made them feel uncomfortable, when Kellee Kim spoke up about it, it essentially resulted in her ouster from the game. Spilo was given a warning, but he was later ejected from the game after another incident of misconduct, this time with a member of production. The dark stain on the season made headlines and opened up a conversation that was beyond necessary.

5 Ben Browning

'Survivor: Samoa'

Ben Browning is the personification of "yikes." When you're considered to be brash, abrasive, and controversial, and you're on the same season as Russell Hantz, you know you're doing something terribly wrong. Ben Browning's time on Survivor all started when he was pissed off that his tribe didn't select him as the tribe chief. Believing he was the best for the role, Browning let his emotions get the best of him, belittling and undermining the person who was given the moniker Mick Trimming. Browning formed an alliance with Russell Hantz, which truly only benefited Hantz as Browning served as his annoying shield.

Throughout his time in Samoa, Browning found himself in aggressive verbal spats over menial things. But his tour de force moment was during an Immunity Challenge in which Browning did what he thought was best to win: get physical. In this challenge, he shoved Yasmin Giles into a fence and kicked Russell Swan in the leg. Jeff Probst removed him from the challenge, even though Browning stood by believing he was innocent of any wrongdoing. When a twist resulted in Yasmin Giles having the opportunity to observe the rival tribe, she and Browning ended up extending their feud, to which Browning referred to her as "ghetto trash." This did not sit well with his tribemates, particularly Jaison Robinson, who billed him as racist. He ultimately got what was coming to him when he was voted out, despite his claims that he was the only one who was doing any work at the camp.

4 Colton Cumbie

'Survivor: One World'

We must discuss Colton Cumbie's peculiar casting inclusion from two separate vantage points. First, through his debut appearance. Second, through his baffling return a few seasons later. Colton Cumbie first rose to prominence during Survivor: One World. The season was unique in that while the tribes were split based on gender, all 18 castaways lived on the same beach. Colton Cumbie was truly the boy who cried wolf. Feeling on the outs with the men of his tribe, the benefit of living on the same beach as the women provided him the opportunity to form close connections with them. As a member of the Misfit Alliance, a moment of slight power rushed to his head, and his true nature was eventually exposed. Cumbie became self-absorbed and conceited, to the point he lobbied derogatory attacks against his fellow castaways. Knowing his time was coming to an end, Cumbie suddenly had a medical condition that forced him to be medivaced from the game. Many believed he was faking it, but the medical team called it acute appendicitis. The kicker, though, was, despite having an idol in his possession, he did not pass it off to Alicia Rosa, instead keeping it as a souvenir.

When the cast was announced for Survivor: Blood vs Water, many fans were perplexed to see him return. This version of the game found alumni returning with their loved ones. Cumbie arrived with his fiancé, Caleb Bankston. Believing he would be playing alongside his husband, Cumbie was eager to use this season as a redemption story. Unfortunately, when the twist revealed that the pairs would be split up, the old Colton Cumbie came to the phone and had a season-long hissy fit. He was chaotic, a horrible team player, and decided to quit, again. This time because he wasn't with his partner. He didn't want to give his rivals the satisfaction of voting him out, hence he quit on the spot.

3 Russell Hantz

'Survivor: Redemption Island'

We're not here to frown upon Russell Hantz's casting for Survivor: Samoa or Survivor: Heroes vs Villains. We're here to question what the point of bringing him back for Survivor: Redemption Island was. As one of the game's most notorious villains, Hantz's first two stints on the game resulted in the same outcome: runner-up. As proven both runs, Russell Hantz's inability to ever win Survivor comes down to his abysmal social game. With victory set up in a manner that involves earning a jury vote, Hantz's brash personality and alienation of the individuals he needs to win over have prevented him from being victorious in this specific game. However, that doesn't mean he's not wonderful to watch.

With Hantz coming onto Survivor: Heroes vs Villains with a virtually clean slate as the cast had not seen him play prior, he was able to maneuver with the same gameplan that got him to the end on Survivor: Samoa. During Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Hantz formed a newfound rivalry with Boston Rob Mariano. Jeff Probst and Co. truly felt that he wanted to see them play again in a different forum, and so, Survivor: Redemption Island was formed. The problem with this was not that Hantz didn't deserve a third shot at glory, it was that it was virtually impossible for him to play the same game and win. And that's exactly what happened. His tribe caught up to his antics immediately and targeted him. His poor performance proved the theories while also catapulting Boston Rob's victory.

2 Brandon Hantz

'Survivor: Caramoan'

There was something about having the Hantz name that CBS felt was perfect to attract viewers. As the nephew of Russell Hantz, and controversial Big Brother player Willie Hantz, Brandon Hantz was afforded an opportunity to play the game his uncle couldn't win. Hoping to avenge the Hantz name, Brandon Hantz's first run at the game on Survivor: South Pacific wasn't the worst. He made some questionable moves, said some questionable things, and was just a peculiar player. But his explosive personality allegedly made strong enough television that he was brought back to play Survivor: Caramoan.

The season was the second run at a Fans vs Favorites format. With Survivor: Micronesia being a smash hit, Survivor was eager and hopeful that lightning would strike twice. Overall, the season was a disaster. And it came down to the casting decisions. The definition of "favorites" was thinly used as many of the returning players were anything but favorites. Instead, the group was a volatile and explosive mix of personalities. Brandon Hantz had a season full of rage as he was infuriated that he was on the outs. He also was not a fan of Phillip Sheppard and his creation of Stealth-R-Us. Having felt that he was being belittled, Brandon threw an adult temper tantrum, tossed out his tribe's rations, and went on a tirade. At the next Immunity Challenge, the tribe decided they were not going to participate in the challenge, so they could intentionally lose to vote Brandon out. Instead, Jeff Probst allowed the tribe to eliminate him on the spot in an impromptu Tribal Council. Why Brandon Hantz ever returned is one of Survivor's more bewildering questions.

1 John Rocker

'Survivor: San Juan del Sur'

Survivor has had some interesting stunt casting over its two decades on screen. Probably topping that list is former MLB firecracker John Rocker. For many, John Rocker is synonymous with his infamous past in baseball. Known for his temperamental attitude and controversial comments, perhaps a run at Survivor was his hope to change the narrative. Unfortunately, when you're a sports icon, you're going to be recognized by sports fans. Survivor: San Juan del Sur brought back the Blood vs Water twist, but this time with all first-time players. John Rocker came into the game with his then-girlfirend Julie McGee. John Rocker was instantly recognized, which came back to haunt him. Especially when he leaned into his bad-boy persona too hard. His tribe was not a fan of him and how he continued to escalate drama at camp and at the Heroe's Duel. At the Heroe's Duel, Rocker got into a yelling match with Natalie Anderson, who called out his past. He, in turn, decided to tell her that he would hurt her if she was a man. That did not sit well with anyone. So, when the opportunity arose to vote him out, his tribe took it, leaving the game with a Hidden Immunity Idol in his pocket.

