Survivor host Jeff Probst has previously stated that he had considered a celebrity edition of the hit CBS reality series but that it likely won't happen. But that doesn't mean we can't dream about the potential! In an era where celebrity reality series continue to dominate the airwaves, Survivor is one show that fans would be eager to see have a celebrity version.

Survivor has a plethora of fans who watch. Some are casual, some are superfans, and some are celebrities. Over the years, many famous faces have expressed their love for the program. Some have even shown their love by helping Jeff Probst with some ideas, like Tyler Perry and Jimmy Fallon. Would they ever head out to Fiji to play? Likely not, but there are some celebs that might! Here are ten famous faces who could potentially play. Mixing some fans with reality perennials, here are ten celebrities to join the Survivor family.

10 Lolo Jones

Olympian

Image via CBS

Former Olympian Lolo Jones is no stranger to celebrity reality competitions. With credits that range from Dancing with the Stars to Celebrity Big Brother, The Challenge, and Name That Tune, Jones makes this list because this athlete loves to compete.

Despite some controversial remarks and opinions about her time on some of the series she appeared on, Jones can't say no to a chance to win. She has proven that she is eager to play and strategize. Would she be the best alliance member? Likely not. Would she be ripe for a blindside? Absolutely. Don't count her out, though; she's a tried and true competitor.

9 Johnny Bananas

Reality Star

Image via MTV

Johnny Bananas has made a career out of being a reality star. He first rose to prominence during his time on The Real World: Key West. From there, he became a constant face on The Challenge, earning the title of one of the biggest villains in its 40-season history. He took that moniker over to the first season of House of Villains and then to The Traitors Season 2.

With numerous credits in between, Johnny Bananas is another name that would likely not pass up a call to play. With a desire to assert his dominance as one of the best reality stars of all time, Bananas would go bananas on Survivor. With a history of an exceptional social-political game on The Challenge, Bananas would ease into Survivor, likely playing as an old-school villain. As proven on The Traitors, he is a threat and might get the chop right from the start.

8 Rebecca Black

Singer

Image via CBS

This is a complete wild card entry, but the former viral video star has been creeping into superstar territory ever since "Friday" was introduced to the world. Rebecca Black may have one of the worst songs ever made, but she has proven that she is a survivor. She had pushed away the hate and continued to make music. Her most recent single, "TRUST!" has showcased that she is a club pop princess.

In 2018, she appeared on the Fox series, The Four: Battle for Stardom, which allowed the world to see her in a new light. Since then, she's continued to sour and make a new name for herself. With the ability to outlast, Rebecca Black might be a formidable opponent. Having perseverance is essential on Survivor. Rebecca Black is the personification of that.

7 Maddie Ziegler

Dancer

Image via Lifetime

Now, you might be scrolling through this list looking for superfan Sia, but the chances of the Australian pop star ever playing Survivor are slim to none. So, instead of Sia, let's throw in her surrogate, Maddie Ziegler! The child reality star first rose to fame as a personality on Dance Moms.

From there, she brought her talents to Sia music videos, including "Chandelier" and Elastic Heart." She has toured with Sia, she has appeared as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation, and even appeared in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Maddie Ziegler is all grown up and would be exciting to watch on reality television again. While the infamous Sia Award has been retired, it might just come out of retirement to give Ziegler the honor.

6 Alexa Bliss

WWE Star

Image via WWE

As one of the most popular female wrestlers, Alexa Bliss is a WWE superstar. With countless titles to her name, Alexa Bliss is a pure fighter and true champion. She is fun, flirty, and vivacious. She would bring her exquisite personality to the island while reminding her fellow castaways that she's not one to mess with.

Bliss has some reality credits on her resume, including Total Divas and The Masked Singer, so a trip to Fiji might not be too far from reality. Bliss could easily outplay her competitors on the beach as she's already done in the ring.

5 Scott Porter

Actor

Image via Netflix

Getting to travel to the island to report on Survivor is an honor very few receive. For actor Scott Porter, he has had the chance of a lifetime. He's even had a one-on-one with Jeff Probst to talk about the likelihood of a celebrity Survivor. As a self-proclaimed huge Survivor fan, the former Friday Night Lights star would most certainly jump on the opportunity to play his favorite game.

If he did play Survivor, it would not be his first foray into reality television. He most recently was the runner-up on The Masked Singer Season 11. He may not have won, so being a castaway on Survivor could be an opportunity to win. Survivor strives when it's filled with superfans, and what better than having a celebrity superfan living out their dream?

4 Ilona Maher

Olympian

Image via ABC

Sometimes, all it takes is an appearance on Dancing with the Stars to help boost a profile. Such is the case for Ilona Maher. Currently competing on Season 33 with her partner Alan Berstein, the world has been able to see the other side of the Olympic medalist.

Ilona Maher has proven that she is a strong competitor on the rugby field, something that would help her immensely in the game of Survivor. As an advocate for body positivity, having Maher out on the island would allow her to continue to amplify that image and story as she continues to make a name for herself. Maher could easily outlast her fellow castaways.

3 Gus Kenworthy

Olympian

Image via Fox

Since becoming an Olympic hero, Gus Kenworthy hasn't been shy about stretching his skills on screen. He's appeared in scripted series like American Horror Story: 1984 and competed on reality shows like The Challenge: Champs vs Pros and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Could Gus Kenworthy survive Survivor? Absolutely! Beyond his athletic prowess on the slopes, Kenworthy is an advocate and an all-around exceptional human. Though he may be used to competing in the cold, perhaps the heat of Fiji will reveal some new skills that could lead him to become Sole Survivor.

2 Monet X Change

Reality Star

Image via Paramount+

When it comes to charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Monet X Change has it. Now, can she outwit, outplay, and outlast? It's possible. As another huge Survivor fan, Monet X Change would likely jump at the opportunity to fly to Fiji and play. She's even cross-promoted the series in the past.

When Monet X Change returned to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, she was the first in the Werk Room to begin talking about and assembling alliances. Monet X Change has the game sense to make it far. That is, as long as no one picks up on her exceptional social strategy skills. Monet would surely reveled in the opportunity to play, so expect her to play hard. Monet X Change on Survivor is the cross-over we all deserve.