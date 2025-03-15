Still one of the biggest reality shows on the air, Survivor has had 48 seasons. Yet, there has never been a Celebrity Survivor. Survivor has been on the air for over two decades, and with Season 50 on the horizon and Season 48 currently airing, Jeff Probst has been doing a lot of interviews. Recently, Probst was asked who he would want to see on a celebrity iteration of Survivor. Probst said he would wish to see RuPaul on the show. But will there ever actually be a Celebrity Survivor?

Survivor tends to turn their castaways into celebrities anyway, with people like Boston Rob Mariano and Parvati Shallow becoming breakout stars and bleeding over into other reality television shows like The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island. Sometimes castaways were stars before the show, like White Lotus creator Mike White or all of the former NBA, NFL, MLB, and Olympic athletes who made their way onto the show. However, there has never been a celebrity version of Survivor on CBS.

Celebrity Versions of Competition Shows Have Been Done Before

Although Survivor is one of the most well-known competition shows, its CBS sibling, Big Brother, has been running for about as long. Big Brother successfully ran three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother. The cast had Brandi Glanville from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, Lamar Odom, Chris Kattan, and even former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci. The season was condensed, and the cast was smaller. Still, the celebrity contestants did all the competitions, roomed together, and the celebrities all schemed the nights away just like any ordinary Big Brother season. Celebrity Big Brother in the UK has even more, with 23 seasons, and their casting line-up is just as varied, from Kirstie Alley to Perez Hilton to Coolio.

However, Celebrity Big Brother is not the only evidence that a celebrity competition show can work. Although we have not seen a Celebrity Survivor from Jeff Probst, Australia’s second season of Survivor Australia was a celebrity season. This celebrity edition, similar to Celebrity Big Brother, significantly decreased the number of contestants and days on the island. Survivor already has a shorter timetable than its earlier seasons, so bringing the time down a bit would not be a big deal.

‘Celebrity Survivor’ Was Teased By Production a Decade Ago

Not only have celebrity versions of shows been done before, but Jeff Probst and Mark Burnett have also discussed doing a celebrity edition. As stated earlier, even now, Jeff has mentioned who he would want on a Celebrity Survivor season. Jeff Probst challenged celebrities a decade ago to participate in a two-week-long season to which Neil Patrick Harris had agreed at the time. A lot has changed since then, but a celebrity version of Survivor was already in mind. Production would also benefit from a Celebrity Season. The season would be shorter, but it would bring in all new fans. Celebrity editions do bring new viewers. For example, Big Brother gained WWE fans when they cast Eva Marie on Celebrity Big Brother, and Food Network’s Worst Cooks In America had reality competition fans tuning in to see Wes Bergmann and Frankie Grande. Another benefit for production would be that the season would be a twist all by itself rather than one needing to be created from thin air. Production has already toyed with the idea of a Celebrity Survivor over the years because of the benefits to the franchise.

Fans Love A Crossover Cast