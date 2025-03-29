Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island concluded with Australian Survivor winner David Genat claiming the victory and the largest cash prize in reality TV history, $5.8 million. David played alongside Survivor’s infamous “Black Widow,” Parvati Shallow, throughout the game show-turned-reality-competition series, who also made a deep run into the season after securing elimination immunity for an impressive nine episodes straight. David and Parvati are far from the only Survivor alums to perform exceedingly well on other reality competition shows.

Survivor legend “Boston” Rob Mariano played on Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island and made it to the final four – much further than someone of his reputation should’ve gone. Cirie Fields of Survivor: Panama, and subsequent Survivor seasons, played as an Original Traitor in Season 1 of the award-winning murder mystery game The Traitors and was crowned the sole winner of the season. Boston Rob and Amber Brkich, who make up Survivor’s ultimate showmance, competed on Season 7 of The Amazing Race and finished in second place. All of these impressive performances beg the question, why do Survivor players keep crushing it on other reality competition shows?

Strategy and Endurance Combine on ‘Survivor’