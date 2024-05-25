Since its debut in 2000, Survivor has captivated audiences with its intense competition, strategic gameplay, and dramatic eliminations. With 697 contestants spanning 46 seasons, competing on Survivor has become a dream for many. Each season, contestants are sent to a remote location, divided into tribes, and must fend for themselves while competing in various challenges. They work together to build shelter, find food, and face physical and mental challenges. As the game progresses, contestants are voted out by their peers during Tribal Council, seeing their dreams of becoming the Sole Survivor abruptly cut short. While every vote-out carries its own weight, some eliminations resonate more profoundly, leaving a lasting impact on fans and contestants alike.

Survivor has become a cultural phenomenon, known for its dramatic social dynamics and the elimination of many fan favorites. These are the moments that brought tears to viewers' eyes, sparked outrage on social media, and highlighted the emotional depth of the game. From blindsides that shattered alliances to unexpected twists that ended promising journeys, these eliminations are ranked based on their emotional intensity, the context of the player's game, and their lasting legacy in the "Survivor" community. While waiting for Survivor: Season 46 Finale, let us remember the ten players whose departures felt the most bittersweet for fans and whose stories left an indelible mark on the "Survivor" legacy.

10 Andrea Boehlke

Season 22, Survivor: Redemption Island

Image from CBS

Andrea is one of the fans' favorite players, being a triple threat in the game: she is strategic, strong, and has the charm to convince people to work with her. She competed in Survivor: Redemption Island, Survivor: Caramoan, and Survivor: Game Changers, playing for over 100 days in total throughout her Survivor career. Being such a formidable competitor, Andrea holds the Survivor record for the most elimination votes cast against her, with 36 votes across her three seasons. Tribes have consistently viewed Andrea as a serious threat in any Final Tribal Council scenario, leading to her premature blindsides in each game.

Andrea was part of the dominant Stealth R Us alliance in Redemption Island, a season dominated by Boston Rob. Recognizing that Boston Rob aimed to take the obvious goat players, Natalie and Phillip, to the Final Tribal Council, Andrea attempted to vote him out. However, on Day 32, she was unanimously voted off and sent to Redemption Island Arena, where she had to compete to re-enter the game. She surprised many by winning both duels she participated in, re-entering the game on Day 36. Andrea did everything she could to convince the girls and Phillip that they needed to make a big move and vote Rob off, since he was a major threat to win if he made it to the end. However, at Tribal Council, the girls and Phillip maintained their loyalty to Rob, and even if they had flipped, Rob played his Hidden Immunity Idol just in case. Andrea was voted out of the game for good, finishing in 5th place.

9 Kelley Wentworth

Season 31, Survivor: Cambodia

Image via CBS

Kelley Wentworth is a contestant from Survivor: San Juan del Sur, Survivor: Cambodia, and Survivor: Edge of Extinction. Just like Andrea, she is another triple threat in the game: smart, strong, and beautiful. Kelley is the first woman to find two Hidden Immunity Idols in a single season. Voted by the public to return to Cambodia, Kelley assumed a more aggressive approach than her game in San Juan del Sur, where she flew under the radar. She is also the only woman to win individual immunity in Cambodia.

In Cambodia, Kelley was always working her way up, first with her Witches Coven alliance and then working with Keith. She successfully played her idols, blindsided Savage, and won the final five Individual Immunity Challenge. She almost made it to the final Three, campaigning against Spencer and asking Jeremy to vote him out. However, Spencer warned Jeremy that if he voted him out, he would vote for Kelley to win and sway the jury to vote for her, a threat that was not well received by the jury. Kelley was voted out unanimously, becoming the tenth and final juror. In total, Kelley received the most votes in Cambodia, with 17 votes against her.

8 Jay Starrett

Season 33, Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Image via CBS

So far, Jay has only participated in one Survivor season, but he has definitely made his mark. Despite his fun personality, Jay proved to be a serious physical and strategic threat in the game, orchestrating the blindside of Michaela, winning two individual Immunity Challenges, and finding a Hidden Immunity Idol. He started with a strong alliance with his Millennial tribe, but that alliance quickly faded when Figgy and Taylor were seen as a power couple and were voted out. Jay allied himself with Will and tries to convince his fellow tribe to vote off David, ultimately without success.

Jay wasted his immunity idol and the next day, he found another one, unaware it was actually a fake that David had crafted for him to discover. At the Immunity Challenge, Jay started off strong but failed to cover his numbers, which allowed David to secure both immunity and reward. Jay then used the Reward Steal advantage to take David's reward, but decided to share it with David and Adam. During the reward, Jay campaigned against Bret due to his jury connections and told both David and Adam that he intended to go to the Final Three with them. At Tribal Council, Jay played the idol, but Jeff Probst revealed it was fake. Initially shocked, Jay quickly finds out what happened and congratulates the others on voting him out.

7 Joe Anglim

Season 31, Survivor: Cambodia

Image from CBS

Joe Anglim participated in Survivor: Worlds Apart, Survivor: Cambodia, and Survivor: Edge of Extinction. He is one of the most popular Survivor players due to his ability at winning Immunity Challenges and his strategic gameplay. Despite lasting 32 days in Cambodia, Joe never cast a vote against the person voted out at Tribal Council; this 32-day stint is a record for most days lasted without successfully voting someone out.

Just like Kelley, Joe was chosen by public vote to return and compete again for the title of Sole Survivor in Survivor: Cambodia. He quickly formed an alliance with Jeremy, but Fishback wanted to target Joe from the beginning, viewing him as a physical threat. Joe won four individual immunities and three reward challenges after the merge, solidifying his status as a strong player. In one Immunity Challenge, Joe found himself competing against Keith for immunity, which was ultimately won by Keith after Joe fainted and had to be medically-assisted. Joe was allowed to continue the game, but his tribe saw that he was willing to do anything to beat challenges, including pushing himself to his physical limits. At Tribal Council, however, Joe was eliminated, becoming a member of the Jury.

6 Laura Morett

Season 27, Survivor: Blood vs Water

Image from CBS

Laura competed in two Survivor Seasons, Survivor: Samoa and Survivor: Blood vs Water. The latter features returning players competing against their loved ones, with the season also reviving the Redemption Island mechanic. Laura quickly proved to be a valuable asset for her tribe in Immunity Challenges, showcasing her speed, intelligence, and exceptional puzzle-solving skills. Despite the emotional challenge of facing her daughter, Ciera, in opposite tribes and knowing that winning would mean Ciera's tribe going to Tribal Council, Laura consistently gave her all to secure the victory for her own tribe.

While her tribe enjoyed a winning streak in Immunity Challenges, it came to an end when they lost the Day 13 Immunity Challenge, a challenge that Laura opted to sit out of. In this season, Laura faced the unique experience of being voted off twice: first by her tribe, then having to fight her way back at the Redemption Island Arena. After winning three duels, Laura re-entered the game, finally getting the chance to play alongside her daughter. However, Ciera had her own plans and informed Laura of her intention to vote her out to advance herself in the game. Though disappointed and sad, Laura couldn't help but feel immense pride in Ciera's courage, strength, and determination. Ultimately, Laura was voted off again, this time at the hands of everyone, including her own daughter, leading to her final elimination from the game after failing to win the last duel on Redemption Island.

5 Yul Kwon

Season 40, Survivor: Winners At War

Image via CBS

Yul competed in Survivor: Cook Islands, where he won the title of Sole Survivor, and later in Survivor: Winners at War. In Cook Islands, Yul was the first man to reach the Final Tribal Council without winning an individual Immunity Challenge and subsequently the first man to win under such circumstances. In Winners at War, surrounded by fellow Survivor Winners, he quickly realized that he needed to adapt to the game's much faster pace. This season featured Fire Tokens, which allowed players to purchase game advantages, food, or comfort items.

Yul formed an alliance with Sophie, South Pacific Sole Survivor, but he was soon perceived as a strategic and physical threat, and his fellow contestants aimed to vote him out. Following the tribe switch, Yul thought he was in a comfortable position with a numerical advantage in his alliance. However, Nick and Michelle recognized that Yul was a more significant threat to their games than Wendell, leading to his vote-out and sending him to the Edge of Extinction. Yul did not receive any Fire Tokens, but despite this setback, he had a strong performance in challenges, which caused the rest of the tribe at the Edge to exclude him. Even after gaining two extra Tokens and putting forth another solid effort in the challenge, Yul did not secure his return to the game, resulting in his official elimination.

4 Kellee Kim

Season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols

Image via CBS

In Island of the Idols, Boston Rob and Sandra Diaz-Twine made their appearance as mentors to Survivor contestants. They assembled a little Survivor Boot Camp, where everyone who goes to Island of the Island gets a lesson. The lessons had topics related to how to win Survivor, such as persuading others, how to bond and have a good social game, or when to take risks. The season was tainted by one of the players, Dan, being very physical to the girls in the tribe and touching them despite being pushed off. One of the players who particularly suffered from this was Kellee, who confessed to the producers that she was uncomfortable and frustrated with the situation.

Survivor producers and Jeff talked to the tribe about physical boundaries and respect, ultimately letting the games proceed in the outcome of these conversations. Kellee told Janet about Dan's persistent behavior and Janet immediately took action, trying to vote off Dan to protect the girls in the tribe. With an Idol in her pocket, Kellee found a second immunity idol, before Tribal Council, but she did not play any of them, believing she had the numbers to eliminate Dan. The plan failed, and Kellee became the second member of the jury, as well as the second player in Survivor history to exit the game with two Hidden Immunity Idols. Kellee set the franchise record for most Hidden Immunity Idols found by a woman in a single season, with 3.

3 Malcom Freberg

Season 34, Survivor: Game Changers

Image from CBS

Malcolm is one of the series' biggest fan favorites, known for his aggressive but calculated strategy in the game. He was a contestant on Survivor: Philippines, Survivor: Caramoan, and Survivor: Game Changers. Malcolm was considered for a return to Caramoan while filming in the Philippines was still on. Right after his elimination, Probst approached Malcolm to ask if he wanted to compete again, but Malcolm, anticipating the question, interrupted Probst before he could finish. Despite his easy-going nature, Malcolm played hard, being one of the physical threats in all the seasons he played. However, his time in Game Changers was short-lived.

Malcolm successfully participated in voting Tony out, and for a while, avoided Tribal Council by winning Tribal Immunity. He was in a good position after switching tribes, even winning a food Reward Challenge shared with J.T. However, in one of the most chaotic Tribal Councils, J.T. revealed to the tribe that Sierra was the target, prompting Tai to play his Immunity Idol to save her. All six votes against Sierra were nullified, and Malcolm, who was the secondary target, was voted off with five votes for being a challenge threat. As a result of J.T.'s blunder, Malcolm was eliminated, and Sierra blew him a kiss as Jeff snuffed his torch.

2 Jessica Lewis

Season 33, Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Image from CBS

In one of the most tragic eliminations ever in Survivor history, Jess ultimately saw her dream of becoming the Sole Survivor crushed by a rock. Jess was part of the Gen X tribe and, along with her tribe mates David and Ken, she made it through the merge and to the final ten. She was the first contestant to find a Legacy Advantage, which acts as an Immunity Idol. Jessica is also the third person to be eliminated via a rock draw, following Paschal English and Katie Collins.

In an emotional Tribal Council, alongside her allies, she initially cast her vote for Zeke. However, the vote ended in a tense 5-5 tie between Zeke and Hannah. Contemplating a switch to Hannah to avoid the rock-drawing tiebreaker, she ultimately remained loyal to her alliance and reaffirmed her vote for Zeke during the re-vote. Yet, the deadlock persisted, resulting in a 4-4 tie between Zeke and Hannah. With no changes in the voting, the tension peaked and the rock-drawing tiebreaker took place. Tragically, Jessica's fate was sealed when she picked the wrong rock, leading to her elimination, as some of her tribemates directed blame towards David for the rock drawing. She willed her legacy advantage to Ken, leaving the game in tears.

1 Cirie Fields

Season 34, Survivor: Game Changers

Image via CBS

Cirie participated in Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers, becoming the first woman to compete in four seasons of Survivor. Regarded as one of the smartest castaways, Cirie's social skills, analytical intelligence, and observational prowess make her one of the most popular players in Survivor history. In Game Changers, Cirie went the longest without attending Tribal Council, allowing her to make it through the merge, where she began mentoring Michaela.

Cirie worked with Sarah, navigating her way to the final six, where multiple idols and Legacy Advantages were played in a chaotic Tribal Council: Tai used his idols on himself and Aubry; Sarah played her Legacy Advantage; feeling unsafe, Troyzan also played his idol. With Culpepper having won the Individual Immunity Challenge, Cirie was left as the only player without immunity and was automatically eliminated despite receiving no votes against her. She became the first person in Survivor history to be eliminated by virtue of being the sole person without immunity. When snuffing her torch, Jeff Probst had Cirie say his famous line, "the tribe has spoken," and everyone, including the jury and the live studio audience, clapped in respect. Probst often referred to her as an inspirational figure, "the woman who got up off the couch and played Survivor."

Survivor can be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.

