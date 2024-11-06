Leave it to a twist to completely screw a player from fulfilling their Survivor dreams. Now that the castaways are officially merged, Survivor 47 continues the trend of throwing uncertain twists in the post-merge game. How you handle the unexpected is the new test of the game. After one twist leads to a shocking advantage, the domino effect has changed the course of the rest of the game.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch' 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Stream on Paramount+

What Was the Big Twist on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

With the castaways officially all receiving their merge buffs, it was time to reveal the first big merge twist of this portion of the game. The remaining castaways were divided into two teams of six via random draw. On the yellow team were Genevieve Mushaluk, Teeny Chirichillo, Sol Yi, Andy Rueda, Sierra Wright, and Sam Phalen. On the blue team, it was Kyle Ostwald, Sue Smey, Gabe Ortis, Caroline Vidmar, Tiyana Hallums, and Rachel LaMont. Jeff Probst revealed that the person who lasted longest for their team would not only win the food reward for their team, their entire team would win group immunity. But they would not be voting at Tribal Council. For the losing team, only the castaway who outlasted the rest of their team would receive Immunity. Additionally, the player voted out at this Tribal Council would not make the jury portion of the game.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 7 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

In this challenge, castaways held a long pol over their heads as they balanced a ball on a small disc. At regular intervals, they would move further down the beam to narrower sections. If they or the ball dropped, they would be eliminated. Ultimately, Kyle Ostwald won Immunity for the blue team, but was unable to outlast both teeny Chirchillo and Genevieve Mushaluk who won immunity for the entire yellow team.

Who Found the Advantage?

Image via CBS

The winning team was sent back to their beach for a reward of baby back ribs, potato salad, corn on the cob, beer, and soft drinks. While at the feast, Sol noticed that there was a clue hiding in plain sight. While the rest of the castaways were sleeping off their food coma, he went to work to sneakily collect the clue. It was revealed that he had the power to impact the evening's Tribal Council. He had to send one player on the losing team the Take Your Pick Advantage. With this advantage, that person could either use it as a Block a Vote or as a Safety Without Power.

Who Was Voted Out Seventh on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

With the majority of the losing team being from the original Tuku Tribe, it was an easy decision to target Rachel LaMont, the sole player from the original Gata Tribe. But this is Survivor, not everything is as easy as it seems. Before the players went to cast their votes, Rachel revealed that she was the recipient of a mysterious advantage, unaware it was gifted to her by Sol. She opted to use the Safety Without Power advantage, allowing her to leave Tribal Council immediately without casting a vote. Now, with their target gone, the Tuku Five were forced to cannibalize themselves. Prior to the twist, Tiyana Hallums lamented about how it was her dream to make the jury phase of the game. Unfortunately, when forced to select a person to vote out, Tiyana fell victim to the twist. By a vote of 4-1, Tiyana was eliminated. Gabe, Kyle, Sue, and Caroline voted for Tiyana. Tiyana voted for Gabe.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 7?

Image via CBS

To kick off the episode, Sol Yi informed Andy Rueda that he was the decoy vote, helping to put a worm in his ear that his alliance sees him as expendable. By establishing a cross-tribal connection, Sol began to solidify trust with players outside of his core alliance. When he then found the advantage, he used it a leverage to again, make a cross-tribal connection. Knowing that Rachel LaMont needed a lifeline, on top of having the ability of handicap the Tuku Tribe, Sol amplified his social and strategic game. He is a strong contender for victory in the end.

What Might Happen Next on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

The infamous Survivor Auction is back! Likely using the format of the auction from Survivor 45, the castaways will have an undisclosed amount of Survivor bucks to use on an undetermined number of auction items. It's bound to bring excitement to the entire tribe! With Sol establishing connections with players like Rachel and Andy, it's very possible that original bonds may be shifting, and a blindside could be on the way.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Stream on Paramount+