Part of the beauty of Survivor is the ability to bring together individuals from all walks of life as they embark on a grueling game to outwit, outplay, and outlast. When it comes to those individuals from all walks of life, some are average Americans scraping to get by in life. Others, well, they may have had a brush with fame. Perhaps they have played a professional sport or are known for their Hollywood profile. With political podcaster Jon Lovett joining the cast of Survivor 47, he is added to the roster of high-profile names that have played the game. From star athletes to teen stars, Hollywood writers to gamers, these are the best celebrity castaways to play Survivor.

Survivor has been entertaining fans since 2000. With over two decades under its belt, Survivor is regarded as one of the greatest reality shows ever. No two seasons are ever the same, and it's thanks to the individuals who play it. When it comes to high-profile players, sometimes other players easily identify the star on their tribe. Other times, they can hide in plain sight. No matter what, these are some of the best to hit the beaches on Survivor.

10 Scot Pollard

'Survivor: Kaôh Rōng'

When Scot Pollard arrived on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, he came in as an NBA star. As an NBA champion with an 11-season playing career, Pollard was an imposing threat. And his competitive nature was out front. The season saw the tribes divided under the theme Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty, where Pollard was placed in the Brawn tribe.

Early on, he made a strong alliance with Kyle Jason, where they both were able to have a stronghold in the game. But following the merge, the pair lost control and his game was now in the hands of fan-favorite Tai Trang. When Trang reneged on a deal to form the infamous Super Idol, the only way Pollard would have been saved from Tribal Council, it was his official undoing. Pollard's animosity and power struggle placed an agitator moniker on him, but landing in eighth place is no small feat.

9 Jeff Kent

'Survivor: Philippines'

Survivor: Philippines, regarded as a top-tier season of the show, watched as each of the three tribes was led by a former castaway who was medically evacuated from the game. In addition to the Survivor stars, the cast did feature some celebrities in the mix. One of those was MLB All-Star Jeff Kent. Kent was snuffed out early on by tribemate Sarah Dawson, a baseball fan. Meanwhile, Jonathan Penner, a three-time Survivor star, was targeted by Kent for his own celebrity status. Kent did not want a Survivor veteran to win the game.

The retired former MVP used his leadership to keep control of the pre-merge portion of the game. He aligned with Penner mostly to ensure he kept tabs on the Hidden Immunity Idol. When the tribes merged, Kent was eager to flip on Penner and knock him out of the game. Unfortunately, Penner won a crucial Immunity Challenge that left Kent vulnerable and voted out of the game. Kent's ability to use his status and experience in a team game was both his best and worst trait.

8 Ron Clark

'Survivor: Edge of Extinction'

For some, Ron Clark may not be a household name, but it's likely they knew about his incredible story. Known for being an extraordinary teacher and motivational speaker, Ron Clark was a best-selling author who appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, as well as had a made-for-TV movie inspired by him starring Matthew Perry. Following the founding of the Ron Clark Academy, Clark came to Survivor: Edge of Extinction ready to motivate people with a strong game.

Survivor: Edge of Extinction was a season that found four returning players coming back and playing. Those players were immediately targeted. And Clark was one of them who led the charge. Clark was part of a dominating tribe that allowed eight of the original nine tribe members to make the merge. Ron's brush with power ultimately got the best of him as his flip-flop strategy became his ultimate downfall.

7 Noelle Lambert

'Survivor 43'

In 2020, Noelle Lambert was one of the American athletes that competed in the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games. Shortly after, she appeared on Survivor 43. As one of the New Era players, Lambert's presence was filled with hope and optimism. Lambert lost her leg following a moped accident, but it never let her stop her from surviving. As she mentioned on the show, she never let her define her. At the start of the season, Lambert was in a tough spot when her ally was blindsided at the first Tribal Council. Yet Lambert perceived and clawed herself back into the game.

That is until another ally, Dwight Moore, was blindsided at the merge. Lambert was able to maintain her game as a strong player who made effective alliances. But when her threat level grew too large, she was blindsided, being voted out in eighth place. She was a motivating figure in the season. Even when she was caught in a net during a challenge, she didn't let it stop her from persevering. As fate would have it, Lambert returned to the Paralympics, competing in the 2024 games in Paris alongside fellow castaway Ryan Medrano.

6 Brad Culpepper

'Survivor: Blood vs Water, Survivor: Game Changers'

Perhaps best known for being screamed at by Marissa Peterson with the quote, "F- you, Brad Culpepper," Culpepper arrived at Survivor as a former NFL defensive tackle, as well as the husband of Survivor: One World castaway Monica Culpepper. The Culpeppers were part of the Survivor: Blood vs Water season where a previous Survivor competed against a loved one.

For Brad Culpepper, he aligned with the men from the loved ones tribe, and was seen as a target. And to some, a villain. He ended up being the fifth person to leave the game. But his presence was desired as he was invited back to play in the all-returning player season, Survivor: Game Changers. With a new outlook and strategy, Culpepper turned his game completely around, reaching Final Tribal Council. Sadly, his inability to form bonds with individuals outside his alliance left him short when it came to jury votes.

5 Taj Johnson-George

'Survivor: Tocantins'

Before she appeared on Survivor: Tocantins, Taj Johnson-George was best known for being a member of the '90s R&B group SWV and being the wife of former NFL star Eddie George. Despite having a lack of knowledge of outdoor or camping skills, Taj Johnson-George emerged as a strong social and strategic player.

During her time on Survivor: Tocantins, Johnson-George's brilliant ability to forge a cross-tribal alliance helped get her to the end. She essentially formed a trio with allies, Stephen Fishbach and J.T. Thomas. But when push came to shove, with the knowledge of the final two, Fishbach was spooked that he would not be brought to the end by Johnson-George, and turned on her just shy of Final Tribal Council. Though she never played Survivor again, fans have been eager to see her on their screens again.

4 Danny McCray

'Survivor 41'

Danny McCray was an incredibly strong physical threat during his time on Survivor 41. Best known for being a part of an All-Black alliance, McCray's threat level in the game may have been better suited in previous seasons, but Survivor 41 was the official start of the New Era of Survivor. McCray, a former NFL player, started by attempting to lay low. It worked to his advantage as his tribe continued on a winning streak.

Despite having a strong bond in his alliance, when he flipped on Shan Smith in her blindside, the newfound majority alliance used that to their advantage, knocking him out at the final six. Thankfully, his time on reality television didn't end on Survivor 41. McCray competed on The Challenge: USA, where he won the season alongside fellow Survivor, Sarah Lacina. He then moved on to compete in The Challenge: World Championship, finishing in 2nd place.

3 Lisa Whelchel

'Survivor: Philippines'

Whether you watched it in real-time or grew up with it at some point during Nick at Nite, the theme song for The Facts of Life is one of television's most iconic anthems. Thanks to that show, Lisa Whelchel became a teen star for her role as Blair Warner. With other credits to her name, her presence re-emerged when she became a contestant on Survivor: Philippines. She was immediately snuffed out by tribemate Michael Skupin, who accidentally almost called her Blair.

They ended up forming a bond that would last them to the end of the game. Though, unfortunately, they'd both fall short of becoming Sole Survivor. Whelchel had a battle of morals, often playing hesitant. While she was able to keep her star power under wraps for many, it didn't affect how she played the game. Despite not always being the mastermind, Whelchel remained in the majority when it was necessary.

2 Mike White

'Survivor: David vs Goliath'

Reality television show fans recognized Mike White from his two times competing on The Amazing Race. Cinephiles recognized him as Ned Schneebly from School of Rock, the film he also just so happened to write. White was cast on Survivor: David vs Goliath, where the cast was split based on their lives and careers. White was put in the Goliath tribe, which he was a bit perplexed by. His storied Hollywood career was the sole reason he was on that tribe, but he soon felt like the David of the tribe.

White had an exceptional social game. It was so strong that he still maintained a small presence, masterminding while appearing non-threatening. Despite having a strong resume and a worthy reason to win, White ended up being the runner-up to Nick Wilson. Following his time on Survivor, White went on to become one of the biggest television writer-directors thanks to the Emmy-Award-winning series The White Lotus. Survivor fans were thrilled when they saw White invite some of his fellow castaways to appear in cameo roles on his series.

1 Jonathan Penner

'Survivor: Cook Islands', 'Survivor: Micronesia', 'Survivor: Philippines'

Jonathan Penner had an acting resume that, while his name may not have been too well-known, his face sure was. Penner portrayed the role of Danny Imperiali, the boyfriend of Fran Fine who dumped her in the pilot of The Nanny. Despite his acting credits, Jonathan Penner had a new lease on life with a second act on television: Survivor legend. As a charismatic individual, Penner jumped off the screen the first time he played on Survivor: Cook Islands. He had a strong run, but it wasn't enough to get him to the end. He returned to play for the Favorites tribe during Survivor: Micronesia.

Despite being affable, his time was cut short as he was medically evacuated due to a leg injury. He was invited to play again on Survivor: Philippines as one of the unofficial team captains of castaways who were medically evacuated when they played. He played a very strong, having a great pulse on the game. While he was targeted for being a veteran, his previous Survivor experience kept him alive. There may have been a universe where Penner could have won the game had he agreed to a final four alliance with Lisa Whelchel and Michael Skupin, but his refusal made him a target. Penner is a beloved Survivor player, and rightly so.