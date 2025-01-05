Survivor 47 was a thrilling season with a well-deserved winner and will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best Survivor seasons in the show’s history. But the moments after Rachel LaMont was crowned the Sole Survivor felt particularly lackluster following such an outstanding season. Since COVID restrictions on the show were lifted, Survivor fans have been calling for a return to the classic live reunion show format that includes the pre-jury cast and gives the castaways time to process the events of the season before commenting on them.

Survivor 47 had one of the most compelling casts in recent seasons, so – to take things a step further – CBS’ iconic reality competition series should bring back the Fan Favorite Award that old-school Survivor fans know and love. The Fan Favorite Award (at times known as the Sprint Player of the Season Award due to sponsorship) began back in Survivor’s eighth season, Survivor: All-Stars, and ended in Season 26, Survivor: Caramoan. Fans would vote for their favorite castaway of the season, and the player who garnered the most votes was announced at the live reunion show and was awarded a prize alongside the Fan Favorite title.

The Fan Favorite Award Recognized Some of Survivor’s Best Players

The first Survivor player to be voted Fan Favorite by the public was beloved castaway Rupert Boneham, who won viewers’ hearts with his colorful personality and skill as the resident fisherman of his tribe. Rupert became the first and only Survivor player of all time to be awarded $1,000,000 – on behalf of the public vote – without ever winning the game. This sparked controversy about the Fan Favorite winning the same cash prize as the season’s Sole Survivor. As a result, the Fan Favorite prize was adjusted to be a cash reward of $100,000 or even a new car – like when Survivor staple, Cirie Fields, won a brand-new GMC Yukon at the end of Survivor: Panama.

The Fan Favorite Award gave viewers a voice in the show without changing the jury-based winning vote that has contributed to Survivor’s continued success as a reality competition show. It also gave well-deserved recognition to some of the best players in Survivor history who couldn’t quite nab the title of Sole Survivor. For example, alongside Rupert and Cirie, is Ozzy Lusth who demonstrated incredible physical prowess in Survivor: Cook Islands, tying the record for most individual Immunity Challenge wins in a single season and coming just shy of being crowned the Season 13 winner. He was, however, recognized as the season’s Fan Favorite and has since returned for three additional seasons, becoming a household name among Survivor fans.

The ‘Survivor 47’ Cast Was Full of Fan Favorite-Worthy Players

Survivor 47 was a season full of determined, inspiring, and likable castaways. Castaways like Sam Phalen – a scrappy player working from the bottom for nearly the entire season who narrowly managed to snag a spot at Final Tribal Council following an intense fire-making showdown – or Solomon “Sol” Yi – who, as the second member of the jury, didn’t quite get the chance to show off his strategic prowess, but was lauded across social media anyway for his calm demeanor in tense situations and even his sense of style as he sported iconic outfits from the jury bench at tribal council – are well-deserved of the Fan Favorite title. And that’s just to name a few.

With so many incredible players in Survivor 47 who came just shy of winning the title of Sole Survivor, fans would love the chance to vote for and recognize their favorite castaway in seasons to come. After all, it’s the cast members who ultimately make or break a season of Survivor, and the player who captivates audiences most each season deserves their flowers. Survivor is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.