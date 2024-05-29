The Big Picture Explosive fights on Survivor have made lasting impressions despite not being over-the-top.

Survivor may not be one of those shows that is remembered for over-the-top fights, but in the 46 seasons the show has been on, the fights that did happen have had a lasting impression. Bobby Jon Drinkard and Jamie Newton almost came to blows on Survivor: Guatemala. Sugar Kiper was one of the least liked castaways on Survivor: Gabon and got into with Randy Bailey beforing being a punching bag for Corrine Kaplan at Final Tribal Council. Remember Sandra Diaz-Twine's infamous "I can get loud too!" Tony Vlachos was at a loss for words when fighting Kass McQuillen, so he was left speaking llama. And then there's Brandon Hantz. Survivor has had its fair share of heated moments that have cemented themselves in the history of the game.

For 46 seasons, Survivor has been one of the most beloved reality television shows in America. Known for its exceptional social experiment, fans have loved watching the castaways outwit, outlast, and outplay one another in hopes of earning the title of Sole Survivor and a cash prize of $1,000,000. As much as the game is about strategy, sometimes the island gets to the players, causing the worst to come out of them. Here are some of the most explosive fights in the history of Survivor.

15 Jon Misch vs Jaclyn Schultz

Survivor: San Juan Del Sur

The stress of Survivor is already quite high. Imagine being out there and playing with your partner? In the second round of the blood versus water theme, Survivor: San Juan Del Sur pitted a group of new players and their loved ones against one another. Up until this point in the game, boyfriend and girlfriend Jon Misch and Jaclyn Schultz had a pretty solid hold on the game. They were crucial swing votes that helped set up the trajectory of the rest of the game. While Jon was on Exile Island, Jaclyn was getting wind of how her alliance was disrespecting her, not treating her as an equal. When Jon returns, she tries to sway him to vote out their ally, Josh Canfield to prove a point. Their real-life relationship was tested, as was their relationship in the game. If you thought this would happen once, you'd be wrong. When Jon went to exile again, his return led to an actual blow up. This time surrounding her refusal to associate with Reed Kelly following a mean comment he made about her. With Jon and Jaclyn fighting, it prevented any further game talk to emerge, leading to a unanimous elimination. Jaclyn got her way as Reed was voted out. Jon knew the love of his life's happiness was more important than a game decision.

14 Abi-Maria Gomes vs RC Saint-Amour

Survivor: Philippines

From BFFs to mortal enemies, Abi-Maria Gomes and RC Saint-Amour had quite a rocky relationship on Survivor: Philippines. It all started with the discovery of a clue for the Hidden Immunity Idol. Abi claimed she caught her finding it. With paranoia already in Abi's brain, when RC started to get close to Michael Skupin, she was ready to cut RC out from her game. When the Brazilian spit-fire feels a certain way, expect her to lash out. As Abi famously said, "you're dead to me." Throughout their time in the game together, Abi would snap at RC when she disagreed with her. She was quite spicy, escalating every situation to points where it didn't need to get to. Abi ultimately found the Hidden Immunity Idol. At the same time, the clue that she and RC had found together was placed next to her bag, causing the entire tribe to discover it. Abi took this moment to throw RC under the bus and accuse her of being untrustworthy, when in reality, because Abi had vindictively told Pete Yurkowski about it, he planted it there. This wedge destroyed their bond, and more fights ensued. Don't ever betray RC! In the end, Abi outlasted RC, who was voted out first at the merge, becoming the first member of the jury. Since this was back in the day of Ponderosa videos, their rivalry continued after the game. If ever there was a rival season, these two must be cast.

13 James Jones vs Owen Knight

Survivor: 43

Explosive fights in the New Era of Survivor are very far and few between. The biggest one to come from the most recent seasons occurred on Survivor 43. Being left out of a vote is never a good feeling. When someone gets left out of a vote, it can have lingering affects on the entire trajectory of the rest of the game. When the merge came, Owen Knight and James Jones were not exactly on the best of terms. So, when Owen came to James asking where his head was at and who to vote for, James wouldn't even give him an inch, causing the very mild-mannered Owen to get upset. He believed he had proven his loyalty at the previous Tribal Council and now James was acting like a mafioso. James tried to play the victim on their walk back from the water well, causing some of the tribe to overhear the spat. Owen decided to reveal that James told him to vote for Ryan and not Jeannine, but James tried to backtrack and say it was because Owen had voted for him twice previously. Only it was not accurate. He only wrote his name down once. So what was worse, writing someone's name down or telling them. It didn't matter, Owen had had it, officially. He walked down to the beach before this fight could escalate any further. Owen ultimately got his way later on as James was voted out during the split Tribal Council. James will forever be wrong here.

12 Trish Hegarty vs Lindsey Ogle

Survivor: Cagayan

Survivor: Cagayan will forever be one of the greatest seasons of Survivor. Thanks to its colorful cast of characters and exceptionally brazen moments, this season has been one that fans have told new viewers to watch in order to get hooked on the show. For the most part, Survivor: Cagayan will be remembered for the action post merge, as well as the abysmal performance by the Luzon Tribe, aka the Brains. But fret not, there was some drama over with the brawns, aka the Aparri Tribe. Trish Hegerty was the oldest in the tribe and didn't always mesh well with her younger tribemates, namely Lindsey Ogle. She spoke down to Lindsey, causing her to ask Trish if there was a problem. Of course, Trish belittled the poor girl, who coined the nickname "Malnu-Trisha" against her new rival, mocking her appearance and bond with the younger LJ McKanas in the process. Trish led the crusade against Cliff Robinson, one of the brawns numbers, opting to go with her new beauty beau. Trish and Lindsay got heated following Tribal Council where things got personal. Knowing her placement in the game was ruined and feeling bullied by Trish, Lindsey decided to quit the game. Knowing she would flip out on Trish, it was her best decision. Even Jeff Probst couldn't convince her to stay.

11 Amanda Kimmel vs Danielle DiLorenzo

Survivor: Heroes vs Villains

Easily the best season ever, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains united the games best under those monikers to partake in the landmark 20th season. The game play was extraordinary and unexpected, giving fans exactly what they wanted. Following a Reward Challenge, Colby Donaldson, Amanda Kimmel, and Danielle DiLorenzo were whisked off to watch Treasure Island. Things got quite testy during this excursion when it was known that a clue to the Hidden Immunity Idol was present in the bowl of popcorn. Amanda caught Danielle hiding the clue under the bed causing the claws to come out. Amanda discovered the hidden clue when she moved to the other side of the bed, picking it up, forcing Danielle to chase after her. They physically got into it like they were starring on the latest Bravo show. Colby did not try to mediate the situation as the women were still physically intertwined. Ultimately, the catfight led to Amanda giving Daniellle the clue back. Poor Colby just wanted to watch Treasure Island! But hey, he got two shows for the price of one!

10 Rupert Boneham vs Jonny Fairplay

Survivor: Pearl Islands

Survivor: Pearl Islands will forever be known for introducing the world to one of the most colorful characters, Rupert Boneham, and one of the most diabolical villains, Jonny Fairplay. After the third straight Immunity Challenge loss for the Drake Tribe, Rupert's name was on the chopping block, and the burley pirate was none too pleased. Upon returning to camp, Rupert loudly exclaimed, "Who the hell voted for me?" And then it just escalated from there. When Fairplay revealed it was him, the previously friendly Rupert showed a new side of him. It almost got quite physical. He was ready to pop his neck off like a chicken. Of course, in that era of the game, Rupert believed his survival skills outweighed anything. He was the provider of the tribe and believed his worth was greater than being turned against him. Jonny Fairplay became "Jonny Pain in the Ass" to Rupert!

9 Debbie Wanner vs Brad Culpepper

Survivor: Game Changers

Debbie Wanner has been one of the most explosive castaways Survivor has ever known. Between her endless careers on her resume to her delusional belief that she could do anything, Debbie's time on Survivor has always been met with some insanity. During her time on Survivor: Game Changers, Debbie truly felt she was the biggest asset to her tribe in the challenges. So when Brad Culpepper decided where certain castaways would be placed in the challenge, Debbie was furious that she didn't get her way. After the challenge, Debbie pouted and had a temper-tantrum. Though her infamous explosion came in her confessional. Brad said what all the viewers were asking: is she acting? The hilarity of the situation is Debbie refused to realize that she actually was the one who botched the balance beam. I guess she didn't have enough training in gymnastics to overcome this challenge! But hey, nothing will ever be better than watching Debbie do push-ups in the sand and reveal her eight pack! Don't cross Debbie's heart Brad Culpepper! Bring it on, Brad!

8 Shane Powers vs Courtney Marit

Survivor: Panama

Survivor: Panama will be the reason why reality television has Cirie Fields. She was the woman who got off the couch to play Survivor. But that season also introduced fans to some wild individuals. With the season originally broken up into four tribes, divided by gender and age, when the tribes started to blend together, the drama ensued. Shane Powers gave up a lot in order to play Survivor. He was a very vocal individual and often let his feelings be known. So when he had candid conversations, they would often take a turn toward the crazy. Shane was trying to get Courtney Marit on his side for an upcoming vote, but when she wouldn't commit fully, Shane threatened her. He threatened her by telling her he would kill her in her sh***y apartment. It may have been a joke to Shane, but Courtney didn't like being told about her apartment. But she was fine with the death threat! Shane got loud and yelled at her. Shane hated that she would take things so personally, even comparing her to Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction. When Shane calls her a lunatic, that's saying something.

7 Sugar Kiper vs Randy Bailey

Survivor: Gabon

The Survivor Auction will forever be one of the staples of the old school era of the game. During Survivor: Gabon, all it took was a chocolate chip cookie to irk Randy Bailey. Randy bid and won a tray of chocolate cookies for the tribe. That meant he had to divvy them out to the entire tribe. So when he went to Sugar Kiper to give her her cookie, she took the moment to condescend him, and offer the cookie to Matty Whitmore. But like the wonderful curmugeon he was, Randy told her that it wasn't hers to give to Matty. He was the boss and gave part of the cookie to Corinne Kaplan instead. With one cookie left, Randy offered Sugar the cookie one last time. She took it and immediately handed it to Matty, causing Randy to be without a scrumptious chocolate chip cookie. And thus two enemies were born. If you think this was a silly feud over a cookie, you'd be wrong. This moment got Randy voted out of the game and set Sugar on a course to officially lose the game.

6 Corinne Kaplan vs Sugar Kiper

Survivor: Gabon

Once upon a time, Survivor was known for bitter jurors who would be given a platform to grill the finalists through their jury speeches. Survivor has had some of the most infamous speeches. Whether it's Sue Hawk's snakes and rats speech on Survivor: Borneo or Reed Kelly's wicked stepmother speech on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, these moments have kept the final episodes lively. Cut to Survivor: Gabon. Sugar Kiper was not a very well-liked castaway. And Corinne Kaplan wanted to make sure her last moments on the season were spent reminding her of such. All season long, the two women were at odds. Corinne was never one to mince words. And some fans loved it. While others believe she may have gone a step too far, Corinne took her moment to speak her mind rather than ask a question. To quote Corinne, "Sugar, you are an unemployed, uneducated leach on society. And the only thing I'd vote to give you is a handful of anti-depressants so no one else has to be subjected to your constant crying anymore. And maybe if you got some, maybe it would seem a little more sincere when you are crying about your dead father. You don't deserve the million." The only response Sugar could give was a big f-you by flipping Corinne the middle finger. It was an explosive moment for sure!

5 Alicia Calaway vs Kimmi Kappenberg

Survivor: The Australian Outback

For the second season of the franchise, sixteen castaways were sent to the Australian Outback for one of the most beloved adventures in the show's history. The excitement of the game is what happens when drastically different humans from different backgrounds with different beliefs are forced to survive and build their own society. So, when you have a very hungry Alicia Calaway battle a very animal-loving Kimmi Kappenberg, the battle over a chicken would lead to one of the most iconic moments the show has ever known. Kimmi wanted to keep the chickens alive, even naming them. Alicia wanted to kill the chickens to provide meat for the men. The women got into a heated argument over Kimmi's attachment to the chickens as Alicia waved her finger in her face. Alicia was tired of Kimmi and the chickens! The Alicia-Kimmi explosion was one of the best moments from Survivor: The Australian Outback.

4 Tony Vlachos vs Kass McQuillen

Survivor: Cagayan

Tony Vlachos is a unicorn on Survivor. Now having won the game twice, Tony Vlachos will forever be remembered for his brazen game play and outlandish moments. The merge of Survivor: Cagayan was one of the most dynamic and explosive in Survivor history. Following a power struggle that ultimately swayed the outcome of the season, Tony Vlachos and Kass McQuillen became instant rivals. The power struggle between the brilliant mind of Kass and the secret strategies of Tony caused friction in the game, so when personal insults were hurled at camp, Tony thought it would be best to speak in a language Kass would understand: llama. Yes, that's right. Tony Vlachos spoke like an animal. It was hilarious. When the incident was brought up at Tribal Council, all Jeff Probst could do was laugh. It was one of the funniest fights Survivor has ever known.

3 Sandra Diaz-Twine vs Jonny Fairplay

Survivor: Pearl Islands

When Survivor: Pearl Islands aired, nobody could predict that not only would Sandra Diaz-Twine win the season, but she would go on and win a second time around. Her time on the show was filled with the most quoted game strategy, "anybody but me." But many fans will also quote her following her massive blowup with the deceitful Jonny Fairplay. When heading into a Reward Challenge, the Drake Tribe was deciding who would sit out. Fairplay believed that the challenge might involve swimming, so he believed it should be Sandra who should be the one to sit out. Well, Sandra didn't like being discredited in her ability, especially as she believed Fairplay was a weaker competitor than she was. She questioned him about the Marooning and who was on the shore first. And from there, the two just fought. Sandra leaped out of the shelter and into Fairplay's face, screaming, "I can get loud too!" And born was another Sandra Diaz-Twine soundbite. If you go back to this moment and listen to Fairplay say that he's got a mil that she won't be the final one, you can probably hear Sandra laughing faintly from her back, as she was in fact the final one.

2 Bobby Jon Drinkard vs Jamie Newton

Survivor: Guatemala

Survivor: Guatemala was a historic season as this season marked the first time former castaways were brought back in a non-All Star capacity and placed in a tribe of all new players. During a physically competitive Reward Challenge, the Nakúm Tribe and Yaxhá Tribe battled it out by trying to score goals using a giant boulder. When Jamie Newton scored for his team, his celebration was not appreciated by Bobby Jon Drinkard, and things took a turn for the worst. Welcome to the battle of the Southern Gentlemen. In one of the scariest moments of escalation, the two men got up into each other's faces, screaming at the top of their lungs. It was as if Bobby Jon's eyes were bulging out of their sockets. The duo pounded chests, rendering both tribes utterly speechless. It was a heat-of-the-moment incident that, luckily, did not get to blows. But this story did have a happy ending, as the pair became thick as thieves by the end of the season.

1 Brandon Hantz vs The Favorites Tribe

Survivor: Caramoan

Brandon Hantz came onto Survivor as a relative of one of the most notorious players in the history of the game, Russell Hantz. For some bizarre reason, the show believed inviting Brandon back for the second edition of Fans vs Favorites, Survivor: Caramoan, was a brilliant idea. Well, that backfired profusely. It was all thanks to Brandon Hantz's epic meltdown. Prior to the day's challenge, Brandon engaged in a major outburst with Phillip Sheppard, the mastermind of Stealth-R-Us, as the torrential downpour was truly affecting everyone's psyche. After threatening to vote him out, Brandon decides to get payback on him, and the rest of the tribe, by irrationally dumping out the tribe's supply of rice and spilling out their beans. Upon arriving at the challenge, Brandon decided to give the Fans tribe a new lease on life by spilling the beans, literally, on Phillip. Not so fast, the Favorites decided that they would forfeit the challenge, so they would go to Tribal Council to vote Brandon out of the game. Brandon exploded at this notion. Jeff Probst had to call Brandon over to neutralize him, but he continued ranting and raving, becoming even more hostile. It became a screaming match between Brandon and Phillip, until Brandon was about to get physical. At the end of the day, this game was not meant for Brandon. For the first time on the show, the Favorites tribe voted at the challenge to remove Brandon from the game for all of their safety. It was truly one of the rawest moments Survivor has ever produced.

All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

