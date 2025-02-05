Throughout the last 25 years, Survivor has been able to produce millionaires, celebrities, and fan favorites, but the Emmy award-winning program has also had some unsettling moments that they would like to forget. There have been incidents such as Dan Spilo inappropriately touching others on Survivor: Island of the Idols and Colton Cumbie's bigoted comments from his time on the show. However, nothing will compare to Jeff Varner publicly outing Zeke Smith as transgender at Tribal Council during Survivor: Game Changers in 2017. The emotional episode has remained one of the most controversial moments in the history of Survivor and presented a real-life issue that has now been used to educate fans of the show. Varner's actions were shameful, but Smith's reaction, Varner's response to his mistake, and Survivor's handling of the situation made a lasting impact on the series.

Why Did Jeff Varner Out Zeke Smith?