In the 46 seasons of Survivor, there have been a handful of players who had to be pulled from the game due to medical emergencies. Randen Montalvo is the latest player to be medically evacuated, or medevaced as the term has been shortened to on the reality show. Survivor may be a television show, but this game of Survivor is dangerous! With injury a real possibility, playing safe is essential. The history of medical emergencies has made the game real, for both players and fans alike.

Survivor 46 has been off to a wild start. In the fifth season within the New Era of the game, Survivor 46 has watched as one tribe, the Yanu Tribe wearing purple, as they have lost every single challenge they've faced. Whether it be a Reward Challenge to earn their tribal supplies or saving themselves from Tribal Council, the third episode followed as the quartet made up of Bhanu Gopal, Kenzie Petty, Q Burdette, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, lost their third straight Immunity Challenge. Bhanu, who was at the bottom of the pecking order, was sent on a journey following the Immunity Challenge. He was given a lifeline to earn an advantage, but unfortunately, he lost the puzzle that would garner him this reward. But thanks to one last miracle, Bhanu was given another chance to play as the Yanu Tribe was spared from Tribal Council due to a medical evacuation. Viewers were witness to a sudden injury from Randen early in the episode, and the foreshadowing came to fruition as the episode ended with him leaving the game. While the Yanu tribe was ecstatic to not have to visit host Jeff Probst at Tribal Council, they were glad to have him visit their beach to tell them the news. Unfortunately for Randen, Jeff's visit meant the end for him. Regardless, this moment put in perspective how dangerous this game is and how an injury can change the tides of the game.

The History of Medevacs on 'Survivor'

Randen Montalvo was part of the strongest tribe of the season. The Nami Tribe, wearing orange, was winning challenge after challenge on Survivor 46. The only negative of that for Randen was his discovery of the Beware Advantage. Until his tribe lost an Immunity Challenge, he would not get a clue that would open the safe that held an Immunity Idol. And because in the New Era, by collecting a Beware Advantage, it meant Randen lost his vote. He found a new bond with Venus Vafa, a woman he originally did not trust. But it was the desire for a good night's sleep that took him out of the game. Upon waking up, Randen had a numbness and tingling sensation on his right side, that ultimately trickled down to his right hand. The numbness in his hand prevented him from griping anything. Having the advantage of two extra players, the Nami Tribe was able to sit Randen out of the Immunity Challenge.

At first look, Dr. Will, the show's medical adviser, acknowledged that this sudden injury could be a pinched nerve. But after winning the challenge, later that day, Jeff and Dr. Will ventured to Nami's beach to, unfortunately, deliver the worst news Randen could get on Survivor. Upon consulting with other medical professionals, Dr. Will believed Randen's injury could have been a bulging disc in his neck, which could be damaging to his spine. And in order to determine that or rule it out, he would need to receive an MRI, and thus he would have to be pulled from the game. Both Randen and his tribe were visibly shaken. No one wants to leave the game in that way, but every single player who ever touches that beach knows how integral health and safety are. Thanks to a confessional at the end of the program, Randen revealed that all was well. In his exit interview with Dalton Ross with Entertainment Weekly, the swelling was pressing against a disc, and thus he was given anti-inflammatories and went through physical therapy.

Randen is not the first, and certainly won't be the last, player to be medically evacuated from Survivor. Whether a physical injury or an internal battle, when a Survivor player's body goes into crisis mode, one of the best medical teams is present to aid them. And should they deem the medical emergency to be too detrimental to aid at the moment or within the game, the castaway is forced to leave the game. The very first instance, and possibly scariest, of an in-game injury, occurred during Survivor: The Australian Outback. After inhaling too much smoke while tending to the fire, Michael Skupin fell straight into the fire pit. He emerged from the fire and ran straight to the water as skin was dangling from his burned hands. He was flown out via helicopter. His exit swayed the numbers, allowing the rival tribe to knock out his tribe at the merge, and thus Tina Wesson won the game. Only in the second season of Survivor, viewers were privy to the realities of what these real people could endure out in the wild.

There have been a handful of physical injuries that have knocked out players from the game. And there was a trio that have the moniker of being medevaced in the first episode due to injury. On Survivor: One World, Kourtney Moon injured her wrist in the first challenge. Due to her fear that it was a broken wrist, she was forced out to receive an X-ray. She would be the first, and only, female player to be medically evacuated from the game. On Survivor: David vs Goliath, Pat Cusack was removed from the game following a hard hit on the boat ride back after the Immunity Challenge. His injury was gut-wrenching simply as this injury was completely out of his control and caused due to rough waters during transportation. Meanwhile, on Survivor 44, Bruce Perreault smashed his head hard during the initial challenge. The gash caused blood to gush, and his injury caused him to faint, stopping the challenge in the progress. While he was deemed eligible to come back to his tribe following the challenge, due to dizziness back at camp, Jeff and the medical staff felt it best to remove him from the game. Jeff had such a liking for Bruce that he was invited to play the following season, marking the first returning player in the entirety of the New Era. Survivor 44 did have a bit of a curse, as Bruce was not the only one to leave the game due to injury. While climbing off of a large rock formation, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle injured his shoulder. He was in such severe pain but managed to stay in the game, sitting out during challenges, lasting five episodes and making a large impact through his fake idol planting in the process. His pain was so severe that he asked to be medically evaluated.

When it comes to injuries, many players' injuries may have been minor to start, but the threat of infection was the final straw to force their medical evacuations. During the sixteenth season, Survivor: Micronesia, two players from the Favorites Tribe had unfortunate injuries that lead to infections. Originally from Survivor: Cook Islands, Jonathan Penner knocked his knee, that later got infected. With the fear of damaging it further, and possibly losing his leg, Jonathan was pulled. Later that season, James Clement of Survivor: China fame had an infection in his finger that spread to his joint and required surgery. Two seasons later, on Survivor: Tocantins, Joe Dowdle found an infection that spread through his leg. He too, was unable to continue on due to the threat of spreading and leading to an amputation. Leg injuries are truly one of the worst injuries on Survivor. And like the previously mentioned players, Neal Gottlieb had to be pulled due to his knee infection as it was quite serious. His exit was controversial as he would be leaving with an idol in his pocket. Adding insult to injury, no pun intended, Neal, who was a member of the jury, was removed from the jury during the Final Tribal Council due to a last-minute twist. To many, sandy beaches are beautiful and relaxing. For Shamar Thomas, sand was his mortal enemy during Survivor: Caramoan. As a member of the Fans Tribe, Shamar had a grain of salt in his eye that caused an irritation. Medics believed it could also be potentially damaging, this time to his cornea, had it not been treated.

Medical evacuations are not always due to a physical injury, the conditions could have a toll on the body. And many players have had their limits pushed to the max, thus, causing their exit. Survivor: Samoa had a pair of medevacs due to physical exhaustion. Mike Borassi had the wind knocked out of him in a very physical challenge, causing his blood pressure to drop to the point of his inability to stand on his own. Due to the inability to manage his vitals, the medical staff withdrew him. Similarly, Russell Swan, had a blood pressure scare due to dehydration. Despite being physically in a more fit position than Mike Borassi, his blood pressure dropped even further than his, causing him to pass out. Fans will remember when his eyes rolled to the back of his head. With the game inching closer to the end, Survivor: Caramoan faced the second player removal with Erik Reichenbach, originally from the first Fans vs Favorites season, this time playing as a Favorite. Erik's vitals were uncontrollable and due to the late stage of the game, the medical staff deemed it best to take him out. It was a heartbreaking removal as Erik did have a viable chance of winning the season. One of the most shocking and terrifying moments occurred during Survivor: Koah Rong during a Reward Challenge. Played in excrutiating heat, three players had to be treated for heat stroke, but it was former Big Brother star Caleb Reynolds who could not stabilize his vital signs and was pulled from the game. The game of Survivor can truly destroy a person's body, especially if they are experiencing a withdrawal of something. While some players have left after voluntarily giving up nicotine in order to play Survivor, one player decided to give up an integral medication but did not disclose it to the Survivor team. Survivor 42's Jackson Fox, a transgender man, had stopped using lithium and upon learning about it, the medical team deemed this withdrawal could do immense damage to his body.

Most of the previously discussed medevacs have been heartbreaking and unfortunate. Some players were taken out by their own devices. Namely Bruce Kanegai on Survivor: Panama and Joe Del Campo on Survivor: Kaoh Rong. Following a Reward Challenge feast at a Panamanian village, Bruce had such immense stomach pains that he had to be medically evacuated. Like Bruce Kanegai, Joe Del Campo ate a bit too much meat during a Reward causing him to have some bladder woes. His departure marked the third medevac during Survivor: Kaoh Rong. On Survivor: One World, Colton Cumbie was one of the most catty and performative castaways to ever play. He was always complaining, so when he believed he was clinging to life, some believed he was faking it, perhaps for sympathy. He did end up having a bacterial infection rather than the original appendicitis diagnosis. He walked out of the game with a Hidden Immunity Idol, which he decided not to pass off when given the opportunity to do so.

How Can a Player Be Treated Without Being Pulled From Survivor?

The good news fans were given at the end of the Survivor 46 episode was Randen's injury was nothing damaging. His MRI was negative for any nerve damage, but with him leaving the game, his journey on Survivor was over. But is there a universe in which an injury such as Randen's could be temporarily treated off site, and then, should the injury not be severe or life-threatening, they could be brought back into the game? The discourse from the fandom says that should be a possibility. Two-time Survivor player Stephen Fishbach posted on his social media that, due to Randen's case, they should "give people medical care, keep them on game-state food, and let them return to the game if/when they're ok." With the fear of the integrity of the game potentially being damaged, finding a solution could actually work to the production's favor.

On The Challenge, many players are temporarily taken from the game to seek medical treatment following an injury. And most of the time, they will return with a doctor's permission. Yes, the circumstances are different. On The Challenge, competitors are not being starved on an island. That key factor would need to be acknowledged and implemented for this scenario to find its way onto the Survivor island. Should the injury or illness cause a castaway to need to leave the beach for medical treatment but have the potential to return, they should still endure similar conditions, so it's not perceived they are receiving an advantage. In the case of Randen, once doctors knew he would be physically fine, and he regained mobility in his hand, he easily could have returned as if nothing happened. Just a minor blip in the action. Certainly, the difficulties of finding medical assistance in the middle of Fiji might be harder than it would be in a resort town. Like some seasons of The Challenge, the ability to bring a player back without dashing their Survivor dreams would be inspiring and might push players to go even harder when playing the game.

While not every player can be given a second chance to play Survivor, especially following their medical evacuation, Survivor: Philippines did honor three fallen heroes by inviting Jonathan Penner, Michael Skupin, and Russell Swan back to serve as captains of tribes comprised of new players. It was an exciting season, deemed one of the best in the franchise, and showed the drive and determination these players had, knowing they did not want to throw away their shot. At the end of the day, a player's safety is crucial. It's difficult to watch someone's dreams be dashed, but reality television is in fact real. Randen may have left Survivor, but is still a big part of Survivor history and the evolution of the game.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8:00pm on CBS and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

