Throughout the late 2010s, Survivor explored many themes that either hit or miss from season to season. Concepts like David vs. Goliath and Game Changers quickly became fan favorites, whereas ideas such as Ghost Island and Edge Of Extinction failed to meet the approval of the audience. However, possibly the worst theme that came to fruition was during the 39th season of the show when Survivor: Island Of The Idols debuted in 2019. Many fans point to Survivor: Nicaragua as the worst season in the show's history, but Island Of The Idols gave it a run for its money after poor casting choices, lackluster gimmicks, and a behind-the-scenes controversy that almost ruined the show's reputation.

‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ Was a Failed Gimmick