At this point in time, it’s safe to say that Jeff Probst is the forever face of Survivor. Even as we careen toward the milestone 50th season, Probst is here to remind us that he is a major part of the show and why it’s maintained its longevity. Whether he’s hosting the official Survivor after show podcast, On Fire with Jeff Probst, bringing episode viewing events to campuses across the country, or launching a brand new Survivor-themed card game, he’s ensuring that even the next generation of Survivor fans know who he is and why we wouldn’t be here without him.

Survivor will forever be considered one of the greatest reality competition series on television. Since its debut in 2000, Jeff Probst has been the person we've relied on to guide us through the twists, turns, and turmoil on the island. Yes, our relationship as fans with him is like a great sibling bond. We laugh, we love, we even sometimes hate. But at the end of the day, Jeff Probst is that person in our life that has provided us with stability. And the more he keeps his face front and center, he's surviving off the island.

The Love-Hate Relationship We Have With Jeff Probst

The Survivor fandom is passionate about our show. We can be highly critical over every aspect of the game. Of course, we take to any method we can to air our grievance or to sing the show's praises. Nothing in the world is perfect. Survivor surely can't be either. But Jeff Probst eats, breaths, and sleeps this game. And in doing so, it allows his focus to be on this project. Many media personalities have a lot of things on their plate. They have other projects they juggle. Just look at American Idol's Ryan Seacrest. What doesn't that man do? For Jeff Probst, it's all about Survivor and ensuring it is the best product it can be. And because of that, we love him. Even if we don't agree with him all the time.

Sometimes his hot takes and opinions are sourced from the infamous “people on the street.” Other times, he allows his celebrity friends to influence big alterations to the games through implementing twists. But no matter what, he continues to hear us, the fans, and remind us why this Survivor community is one of the most unique in the world of reality television. Yes, the fandom loves to roast Probst, but everything he does is for the love of Survivor and the community as a whole.

Especially in the New Era, Jeff Probst is vocal about the decisions he and the incredible team make. It becomes appointment reading when Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross shares snippets of his chat with "Hostmaster Probst." By going out in front and either owning or defending the decisions for the mechanics he implements is something crucial to why we know he cares about Survivor. We may read something he says and scream into the ether, begging him not to move forward with this twist or that. And he likely hears us. Hell, he might even be reading this!

Jeff Probst Forever Is Out On the Street

Image via Exploding Kittens

Survivor is about the players. They are the lifeblood of the game. But Jeff Probst is the skeleton. His impact is bountiful. When he launched On Fire With Jeff Probst, the official Survivor podcast was another outlet for fans to listen in on his insight alongside previous players. Yes, there are hundreds upon hundreds of fan, and former player, recap podcasts to choose from, but this option was his way of continuing his connection to the fandom. To help welcome the next generation of players, Survivor has gone on a massive campus tour, bringing exclusive screenings to the younger generation of fans. He even welcomes the guests with a personalized video. The events are open to the public and have featured incredible alumni as surprise guests. I went to the one at UNC. It was incredible!

Now, Jeff Probst has collaborated with Exploding Kittens for a new card game called Survivor The Tribe Has Spoken. Again, it's another way for him to connect with the fans and continue the game beyond the screen. As Probst has said about the new game, "When we set out to make a card game version of Survivor, we needed it to be an entertaining experience for both legacy fans and people who simply love playing games." Now, that Venn diagram of people will come together to celebrate Survivor, thanks to Jeff Probst. Who knows what Jeff will do next, but expect his face to be on more Survivor-related content. Just wait until he pulls a RuPaul and releases an album of Survivor-themed songs! All episodes of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

