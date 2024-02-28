The Big Picture The new era of Survivor aims to tell full castaway stories, moving beyond simplistic villain edits.

Longer episodes provide deeper insight into dynamics, humanizing castaways beyond archetypes.

Castaways and viewers rejecting villain roles; focus on power struggles over creating villains.

There is a long line of villains who schemed and manipulated to win Survivor. They continue to make interesting reality TV to this day with Jonny Fairplay, who lied about his grandma dying to get a reward years ago, being on House of Villains this year. Sandra Diaz-Twine, who won Survivor twice, and one-time winner Parvarti Shallow are currently on The Traitors shortly after their public beef. Sandra accused Parvarti of not being nice, and Parvarti said nice girls don't win Survivor.

The new era of Survivor has changed in multiple ways and some fans are longing for old-school gameplay. Jeff Probst said he isn't interested in having villains on the show, which upset some viewers. After all, some of these villains have given us good television for years. But here is why the host is right.

Survivor Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Adventure Seasons 46 Website http://www.facebook.com/Survivor Studio CBS

Survivor Should Tell Castaways' Full Stories, Not Make Them Villains

Image via CBS.

The editing on reality TV shows often turns complicated human beings into characters. Characters who have an arc that can be easily followed by an audience. These arcs feel familiar to us whether it's the underdog who becomes a winner. Or a character who goes on a quest that will make him or her learn and grow. But these archetypes need obstacles and sometimes that includes a villain who is determined to defeat our main character.

Related 'The Challenge' Needs New 'Big Brother' and 'Survivor' Challengers Stars from CBS’ reality shows, are ready to compete in MTV's The Challenge: USA, but who would be up to the challenge?

"In the hands of somebody else, I can tell you, for sure, there would be more villains, more negativity, more yelling at each other," Probst said on Rob Has a Podcast. "It's not going to happen when I'm part of the show. I'm just not interested in it." The host then said twists in the game can cause conflict. However, fans have also complained that the number of twists hinders the social game rather than enhances it. So what is working and not working on current-day Survivor?

The longer episodes have given us richer stories about our castaways. Survivor went from 60-minute episodes to 90 minutes. That meant we got a deeper look into tribe dynamics and the relationships between the castaways. One thing that hasn't changed is that most people want to win the $1 million prize. The stakes are already high for the castaways and that leads to a competitive strategy. Dee Valladares won season 45 after using information from her showmance Austin Li to block him from taking out her other ally. She also hid that information from him until they were in front of a jury. The show's editors could've easily painted Dee as a heartless woman who stops at nothing to win money. We've seen that archetype of a woman before and, in a way, Parvarti was portrayed as such. Instead, the editors left Dee's true motivation in the episodes and that was to take care of her family. We get the same story, but with all the characters getting a piece of their humanity in the edit.

It's also interesting that the castaways themselves seem to have an aversion to being villains these days. That's not surprising since now, fans can make their life harder through social media. Katurah Topps from the same season didn't hold back on her thoughts about other castaways in her confessionals. She also made it clear she was targeting Bruce Perreault throughout the season. Katurah was asked if she would be a hero or a villain if there was ever a return to the theme on the Black Bi Reality podcast. "I hope I'm not a villain," she answered first. "I don't know...I wouldn't mind being a villain. I don't know. I think the answer is I've learned that I'm a multifaceted individual and I probably have a little bit of both."

Even alums from Survivor have started to see legendary villains of the past differently. James Jones from Survivor 43 said on the same podcast that he didn't think Parvarti and Sandra were villains at all despite them being on the villains' tribe on Heroes vs Villains. "Villain? I never looked at Parvarti or Sandra as a villain," he said in a recap of The Traitors. He explained he views them through enjoying how they play the game. "From a game standpoint you gotta protect your back at all times," he later said. "I learned that myself." That's always going to be an instinct for players who want to win. He argued players who are seen good at the game will get more pushback from other players. Does that necessarily make them a villain? That can come down to the editing, but no matter what, there is conflict over power in Survivor. If the show continues to focus on that and gives the cast time to tell their perspectives, then the show doesn't have to rely on editing people into digestible villains to enjoy them.

Survivor airs every Wednesday on CBS, with episodes also available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch On Paramount+