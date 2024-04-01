The Big Picture Jess faced challenges due to being neurodivergent, leading to her elimination from the show.

This season of Survivor has been an interesting one for many reasons. One aspect of the new season that fans are disappointed with is the fact that the Yanu tribe has had to go to the tribal council every single week, making the council sessions less exciting after the first week, as viewers have had a clear idea of whom the ever-shrinking group was planning to eliminate next. Jess Chong was up for elimination in the first week, as the rest of the group felt like she was being overly secretive and quiet. They also did not like that she was not as easy to read as the other people in the tribe. She lucked out the first week on the reality series thanks to David Jelensky having given up not one but two challenges in the same day, leaving the Yanu tribe without the necessary supplies to stay warm and build a proper shelter. She made a more concerted effort to get to know everyone, but her name was still on the chopping block regardless of her efforts. This sentiment was intensified when Jess moved a little too slowly during her last challenge, frustrating her tribe members.

Her lack of focus made her a target, and she knew she was on her way out, but Kenzie Petty and Tiffany Ervin decided to lay a trap for her so that she wouldn’t be able to take her shot in the dark. They planted a fake immunity idol, which she almost didn’t find but was given to her later by Q Burdette. Jess was a very good sport, even applauding her former teammates for the ruse that sent her home. Jess was seen as a liability because of her struggles connecting with her team and her poor performance in the immunity challenges, but was that necessarily her fault?

Jess Was Not Given the Grace She Needed In the Yanu Tribe on 'Survivor'

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “The term ‘neurodivergent’ describes people whose brain differences affect how their brain works. That means they have different strengths and challenges from people whose brains don’t have those differences. The possible differences include medical disorders, learning disabilities, and other conditions.” As someone with ADHD, Jess falls under the neurodivergent category. It is important to note that being someone who is neurodivergent isn’t a negative thing. The Cleveland Clinic also states, “Neurodivergent isn’t a medical term. Instead, it’s a way to describe people using words other than “normal” and ‘abnormal.’ That’s important because there’s no single definition of “normal” for how the human brain works.” In this instance, Jess’s ADHD hindered her ability to play the game properly, primarily due to the lack of sleep. She also has a clear understanding of how her brain processes information, occasionally requesting time to think so that she can sort out her thoughts before speaking. She even said that the lack of sleep was hindering her ability to process information, which is common in people with ADHD. Marla Cummins, an ADHD Coach, discusses this on her website. She says, “There are many causes of slow processing speed. Your ADHD symptoms may be one of the causes… your slow processing speed could be a result of lack of sleep or a reaction to a medication.” Marla also mentions something called sluggish cognitive tempo, which essentially means that the parts of the brain that help someone focus and plan are not activated, making the person more likely to get confused and move slower than they’d like.

Jess exhibited all of these behaviors, but because her tribe was filled with seemingly neurotypical people, they were unable to understand how her mind worked. Their perception of the situation was that she was simply a flighty hindrance to their team that needed to be eliminated. Jess was unable to express this fully with her tribe because, once again, her ability to process was extremely affected. It’s a tough situation for everyone involved. If she was able to express herself better, the group may have worked to figure out a way to work with her, and not against her. Having ADHD does not make any person less capable than anyone else; and unfortunately, this deep misunderstanding led to Jess’s elimination.

There's a Complex Relationship Between ‘Survivor’ and Prescription Medication

There are medications that help people with inattentive ADHD, like Adderall. If Jess is on Adderall, why not bring it with her on Survivor? When it comes to medications on the show, there has been a big back and forth about what kind of medication is allowed and what isn’t. Colton Cumbie from Survivor: One World claimed that ADHD medications were not allowed on the island. When asked about why he and fellow cast member Christina Cha didn’t get along he said: “It wasn’t necessarily that Christina and I ‘didn’t get along’ as much as I just didn’t trust Christina. I learned afterward, and I don’t think she’d mind me sharing this, but Christina is extremely ADD, and since Adderall/Vyvanse has an appetite suppressant production views that as an ‘advantage’ and would not allow her to take her prescription. Without it, Christina turned into an absolute zombie—talking to her was nearly impossible because she could never focus, and her mind was just all over the place.”

Both CBS and other players have come out saying that what Colton said is not true. There was, however, an interesting Twitter thread on the topic. Max Dawson from Survivor 24 had no problem sharing his medical history, and was allowed to bring his prescription with him to the island. He said it was easy for him but also acknowledged something else many may not have considered. He said in the series of tweets: “I had no issues getting my med cleared. Why? A theory. I'm a cis, straight, white professional guy. I suspect I was the beneficiary of my privilege here, as I so often am. Many of the people who are alleged to have gone cold turkey are women, POC, LGBTQ, and/or working class. My privilege saw to it that my medical issues were taken seriously by the production. My privilege let me take a PED on Survivor. You better believe I banked those pills for challenge days. How do you think I beat a cop on Houses of the Holy?” Max raises an excellent point. Neurodivergent and mental health conditions are still stigmatized today. Many people fear disclosing their conditions because they’re afraid of being judged or, worse, taken out of consideration. It makes sense that certain people feel concerned that something like ADHD could block them from being cast on the show.

Survivor producers have been as clear as mud on the subject, and because of this, Max made a suggestion in his tweet series for the show. He said, “Survivor needs a clear, equitable policy on contestants' necessary medications. No one should be required to stop taking the necessary med to go on a reality show. No one should be disqualified from participating based on a necessary med… no one should feel compelled to stop taking a necessary med out of fear that their medical status will disqualify them from being on the show.” Christina should not have felt scared to take her medication, and Jess never got the opportunity to explain what was going on in her own head. Had she had the opportunity, maybe she could have stayed a little longer.

