Former Survivor contestant Pastor John Raymond, known for his brief appearance on Survivor: Thailand in 2002, is fighting to overturn his recent conviction on multiple child cruelty charges. Raymond, who also serves on the Louisiana Republican Party’s state central committee, was found guilty of three felony counts of child cruelty and one count of second-degree child cruelty. The charges arose from disciplinary incidents during his time as headmaster of Lakeside Christian School in Slidell, Louisiana. He has since filed multiple motions to challenge the conviction, seeking acquittal and a potential retrial.

Raymond’s attorney, Jane Hogan, submitted a motion on October 21, 2024, in the 22nd Judicial District Court, and requested a “post-verdict judgment of acquittal.” Hogan argued that the evidence presented at trial did not support Raymond’s conviction on second-degree cruelty to a juvenile or the three counts of child cruelty. She asserted that Raymond’s actions did not meet the legal criteria for such charges, and claimed that there was insufficient proof to substantiate the conviction — the details of which are unveiled by Nola.

Charges Stem From Incidents Occurring in 2022

In addition to the acquittal request, Hogan, the attorney, has filed two other motions. One motion argues for a retrial on the basis that Raymond’s former attorney, Joseph Long, allegedly pressured him into remaining silent by threatening to withdraw from the case if Raymond chose to testify. This, Hogan claims, prevented Raymond from exercising his right to defend himself on the stand. A third motion calls for District Attorney Collin Sims to recuse himself, and cites alleged past conflicts and public disagreements between Sims and Raymond that could imply a bias against her client.

The charges against Raymond stem from incidents that occurred in 2022, during his tenure as headmaster at Lakeside Christian School. According to court records, Raymond allegedly used tape to silence students, an act that led to the initial three counts of child cruelty. The more severe second-degree child cruelty charge arose from a separate accusation, in which Raymond was said to have held his hand over a 4-year-old’s mouth, reportedly preventing the child from breathing.

Raymond Was Convicted on September 23, 2024

This was proved following a six-day jury trial, and Raymond was convicted on all counts on September 23, 2024. Raymond, however, has consistently maintained his innocence. In a statement last year, he said, “I’m completely innocent of these charges and confident I’ll be fully exonerated in a fair judicial process.”

He attributed the allegations to “disgruntled ex-employees with an axe to grind.” After the conviction, Raymond reiterated his stance, stating, “I’m not guilty. I’ve never been cruel to a child, and I love children.” Although he has admitted to taping students’ mouths, Raymond defended the action as being in line with biblical teachings and claimed he was targeted as part of “cancel culture.”

While there’s clearly a trail here — as the case moves forward, Raymond continues to await a decision on his motions and his December sentencing, which could determine the next chapter of his legal battle. Survivor: Thailand was the fifth installment of the franchise. The show is currently on its 47th installment.

