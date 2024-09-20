Former Survivor contestant John Raymond has been faced with three felony charges of cruelty to juveniles. Raymond, who founded Lakeside Christian Academy, is on trial in Louisiana for allegedly taping shut the mouths of multiple children as well as for physically holding his hand over another child's mouth to the extent where the child “went limp.”

As per Entertainment Weekly, the local district attorney's office alleges that the reality show alum resorted to child cruelty in the Christian school that he founded. Raymond’s defense argued that his actions were to discipline the children and that no one was hurt in the process. Raymond himself had spoken to a reporter for local NBC TV affiliate WDSU 6 that he has never been cruel toward a child and went on to state how he is indeed innocent. He further strengthened his stance in the following words: “I love all of our students. We believe that the law will prevail, and we'll be completely exonerated.”

Image via SLIDELL POLICE DEPARTMENT

However, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, Assistant District Attorney Christina Fisher opposes his views and believes Raymond’s actions are unjustifiable and criminal. Fisher also expressed that the principal and parents disapprove of this humiliating method of disciplining a child. Raymond, the first contestant voted off on Survivor: Thailand in 2002, founded Lakeside Christian Academy in 2016. He also served as headmaster until these felony charges were brought against him in 2022. He is also the pastor at New Horizon Church, which resides in the same building as the school.

Podcaster Jon Lovett Was the First To Be Eliminated From ‘Survivor 47’

Close

Survivor 47 premiered on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Pod Save America co-host Jon Lovett was the first player to be eliminated. Much pomp and pageantry surrounded the casting of Lovett, a former Obama speechwriter whom host Jeff Probst had described as “one of the greatest storytellers that we will ever have,” in a pre-show interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The first episode of Survivor 47 divided the contestants into three tribes of six: Tuku, Lavo, and Gata. Though Gata won the camping supplies, they finished last place during the immunity challenge, which led to the tribe being faced with the task of eliminating one member.

The tribe members included Sierra Wright, Anika Dhar, Lovett, Andy Rueda, and Sam Phalen. Following an outburst from Rueda — who would’ve been an apt target — during the immunity challenge, the members decided to vote out Lovett, who was considered a liability due to his physical skills and strategizing. Rueda, who was actually Lovett’s ally, threw him under the bus by siding with his teammates.

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday from 8:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ along with previous seasons of the show.

