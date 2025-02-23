In the nearly 25 years since CBS's iconic reality competition show began, only a handful of Survivor players have reached legendary status. What makes a Survivor legend can vary from season to season – impressive physical performance in challenges, control of the social dynamics of the game, or making strategic plays that steer the game in their favor. While a Survivor player doesn’t have to meet all of these criteria to be considered a legend – like Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth, whose performance in challenges remains unparalleled despite his lack of strategic gameplay – some legends, like Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, do.

Kim initially competed on Survivor’s 24th season, Survivor: One World, and later returned for Survivor: Winners at War. Despite her game being widely recognized by fans as one of the greatest of all time, Kim remains less well-known than other Survivor legends like Parvati Shallow or “Boston” Rob Mariano. But a close look at Kim’s performance on Survivor: One World proves that she is easily one of the most impressive and dominant players the series has ever seen, and her near-flawless game is likely one that will never be replicated on Survivor.

Kim Started Strong in ‘Survivor: One World’