The Big Picture Survivor has been a groundbreaking show for LGBTQ+ representation, showcasing queer individuals and their stories for 46 seasons.

The show has highlighted both positive and negative moments, from alliances between LGBTQ+ castaways to unfortunate instances of outings.

Through diverse casting initiatives, Survivor continues to promote inclusivity and equality, with LGBTQ+ winners and contestants sharing their stories openly.

Richard Hatch wins Survivor: Borneo as an out gay man forming an alliance with a conservative Navy SEAL. Zeke Smith is falsely outed as a liar by Jeff Varner for not saying he was transgender. Cross-tribe rivals have heart-to-hearts about being gay and coming out. Survivor has been at the forefront of bringing LGBTQ+ characters and stories to light. With 46 seasons to date, Survivor has been one of the most visible shows for the queer community.

Since 2000, Survivor has been the greatest sociological experiment to ever hit reality television. Isolating a group of strangers on a deserted island as they form their own society while they outwit, outplay, and outlast one another, no iteration has ever been the same. Because each season features a different mix of individuals, a new narrative comes to light. Based on how the individuals are mixed up, certain conversations are brought out that reflect the reality of the world we live in. When it comes to queer stories on Survivor, they've been present since the very first season. And they keep on getting more prevalent. With Survivor careening close to its landmark 50th season, it's time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ moments that defined the show.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 46 Studio CBS Creator(s) Charlie Parsons Expand

'Survivor' Has Contained LGBTQ+ Representation Since the Beginning

On May 31, 2000, CBS debuted the premiere of Survivor. 16 Americans were flown to Pulau Tiga, Malaysia, six miles off the north coast of Borneo where they were filmed for 39 days as they voted someone out every three days. Included in the cast were two members of the LGBTQ+ community. And so it would happen, one would be the winner while the other would be the first person voted out. Sonja Christopher made history on Survivor in more than one way. Firstly, she was the very first person to ever be voted out. At the age of 63, she started a trend on the show where an older woman would be the first person voted out of the game. Now some fans will forever remember Sonja and her ukulele, but her lesser known claim to fame was being the first lesbian to appear on Survivor. At the age of 63 at the time of filming, Sonja was proudly herself. Sadly, Sonja Christopher passed away at the age of 87 in April 2024, but her memory will forever live on.

On the opposite side of the game was Richard Hatch. Richard was loud and abrasive. But like Sonja, he was proudly himself. Richard played with the tenants of Survivor in mind. He knew in order to outplay and outlast his competition, he would need to outwit his fellow castaways. In order to do so, he formed an alliance. While it's a common term in the world of reality television now, on Survivor: Borneo, it was a novel idea. The strategy of having an individual or group of individuals on your side to have the majority of votes in order to eliminate your rivals became commonplace thanks to Richard Hatch and his number one ally, Rudy Boesch. When it came to an unlikely pairing, it was these two.

Richard deemed himself the "fat naked f—g" Rudy was a retired Navy SEAL. In the year 2000, these two men were able to put aside their convictions and morals in order to play a game. Of course, they did have a lovable bond that made them one of reality television's first odd couples. As Rudy so bluntly shared in confessional, "Me and Richad got to be pretty good friends. Not in a homosexual way, that's for sure." The line was said as the show displayed him putting sun tan lotion on Richard's back.

Richard was present on every single episode of Survivor: Borneo and he found himself at the Final Tribal Council as one of two castaways vying for the million dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. The evening's festivities will forever be remembered for Sue Hawk's infamous snakes and rats jury speech, but in the end, Richard Hatch beat Kelly Wiglesworth by a vote of four to three, becoming the first winner of Survivor, and the first gay man to win the show. In this sociological game, Richard's sexuality was not a factor in whether he was the best player who deserved the prize. He was awarded for the game he played. Yes, he leaned into his sexuality as a point of parody following the show, but his presence on the show was defining for the future of the program: it revealed that anyone can win, no matter their profession or sexuality.

'Survivor's LGBTQ+ History Isn't All Positive

Close

As the show progressed in the early 2000s, many LGBTQ+ firsts were made. But as they were, how queer characters were portrayed leaned into some stereotypes. Although the range of queer individuals is quite vast, Survivor typically would cast a flamboyant gay man or a butch lesbian woman. At a time when being gay on reality television was tokenism, there were moments of celebration. During Survivor: Vanuatu, the season featured a man versus woman format. On the women's tribe, two out lesbian women were featured, Ami Cusack and Scout Cloud Lee. They displayed different generations of queer women, but they were united when it came to love. Both women had reached the loved ones visit reward, and for the first time in the show's history, same-sex partners were flown out to the island to greet their castaways. Ami was visited by her girlfriend, Christy and Scout was visited by her life partner Annie. What was seen in the final edit was not what happened on the island. Both couples were greeted with a kiss, but producer Mark Burnett removed them from the show in hopes of "protecting his franchise" by not showing a lesbian kiss at the 8 o'clock hour.

It's a backwards ideology that would be frowned upon today, but it was a very different time. It would take many years before same-sex couples would experience the same love on Survivor as their opposite-sex counterparts. Both Tai Trang of Survivor: Game Changers and Mike White of Survivor: David vs Goliath had their partners join them for the loved-ones visit. The Survivor: Blood vs Water season featured gay couple Colton Cumbie and Caleb Bankston, while Survivor: San Juan del Sur included Reed Kelly and Josh Canfield.

Related The Most Explosive Fights on 'Survivor,' Ranked These castaways took fighting for survival literally, and ended up in punch ups that left a lasting impression.

The CBS Series Has Played Into Harmful Stereotypes

Image via CBS

For the most part, especially in the middle section of Survivor's history, queer players were "out of the closet" out on the island. That was until Spencer Duhm, the 18-year-old college student on Survivor: Tocantins. Telling the audience in his confessional, his hesistance in coming out to his tribe was because of the fear of anti-gay unease that might make him a target on his tribe. He even made a cover story about girls at school when his tribemates asked him about dating. While it was heartbreaking to see Spencer feel the need to hide himself in 2009, for many seasons, players had made off-color remarks that would lead to the fear of being authentically you on Survivor. Unlike Richard and Rudy, on Survivor: Africa, Brandon Quinton, an out gay man, and Frank Garrison, a conservative Army vet, were at odds because of Frank's feelings about homosexuality. A twist of fate brought the two together for a reward challenge when they went on a movie date. While it did allow Frank to spend one-on-one with a gay man, it didn't necessarily change his opinions, saying it was "difficult enough" to go through this experience.

Throughout the first decade of the game, there were some unsavory comments made. Whether in the heat of the moment or in a confessional, certain castaways made statements that would be embarrassing today. Before becoming the Survivor legend he is today, Boston Rob Mariano questioned if John Carroll was gay, something that was not common knowledge on the tribe, before calling him a "big time queer" in a confessional. A few seasons later on Survivor: Guatemala, three-time player Stephanie LaGrosso used the term gay as an insult, referring to another player's celebration following a challenge. For James Miller on Survivor: Palau, he used his frustration following a challenge loss by asserting, "Feels terrible to have my butt whooped by a homosexual, you know, but a lot of gay folks are strong, man! They are all working out at the gym and all, ya know. Damn."

The soundbite may have positivity twisted inside of it, but it pushed a stereotype. During Survivor: Nicaragua, Shannon Elkins questioned Matthew Sash Lenahan if he was gay, continuing to make derogatory remarks that New York is full of gay people. Even in the second half of Survivor's life, former NFL star Brad Culpepper and his interesting math skills were quoted saying, "The key is we got five guys right now. We've got four guys and a gay guy." While it may be fact, the macho athlete took the moment to demean the gay man in his alliance. And this was in 2013. Comments such as these should be used as teaching moments about how not to interact with LGBTQ+ people in the real world. Survivor reflects the reality queer individuals face on a daily basis.

There were a few castaways throughout the history of the game who met a queer person for the first time on Survivor. On Survivor: Micronesia, Kathy Sleckman expressed her joy to tribemate Chet Welch, "I hope you can be my first gay man friend because I've never had a gay man friend." He jokingly told her that she probably did and didn't know. It was an endearing moment. Seeing individuals who were open and accepting helped to expose why who the person they are has any baring on the game of Survivor. During Survivor: The Amazon, the first time Survivor divided the tribes by gender, Alex Bell expressed, in 2002, "I'm straight, so I don't know what it is to be homosexual. If it's what makes you happy and if it's not hurting anybody, then who cares?" Corinne Kaplan shared during her time on Survivor: Gabon that she loves playing with gay men. Caleb Reynolds of Big Brother fame created a beautiful bromance with Tai Trang during Survivor: Kaôh Rōng. These bonds help to eliminate any preconceived notions about friendship and sexuality.

Zeke Smith Makes Headlines on 'Survivor'

History was made during Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X as Zeke Smith was cast as the first transgender contestant in the history of the show. But this fact wasn't exposed until he made his second appearance on the program. During his time on his first season, everyone knew him as an out and open member of the LGBTQ+ community. He even shared a beautiful moment with Bret LaBelle during a reward when Bret, a Massachusetts cop, came out to Zeke after seeing him being comfortable with who he is. It was a momumentous occasion as it was the first time that two queer individuals truly spoke about their personal experiences on the show.

Only a season later, Zeke returned for Survivor: Game Changers. The season, as a whole, was chaotic as the cast of returning players were eager for their chance to win. Survivor: The Australian Outback castaway Jeff Varner returned for his third time, but found his back against the wall. In hopes of trying to save himself, he threw it all out there and questioned Zeke at Tribal Council about his deception. The deception he was referring to was not revealing he was transgender. With Varner outing Zeke in this moment, it left a nasty taste in the players and viewers' mouths. Whether it was a misstatement or misconstrued, outing anyone is unbelievably irresponsible. And to come from another queer person, it was unbelievable. This was a dark, cloudy moment for the show. There is no silver lining, but it was certainly a teaching moment of what to never do to any LGBTQ+ individual.

The CBS Diversity Initiative Has Benefitted the Queer Community

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Following the George Floyd protests, CBS set forth a new casting initiative for unscripted shows where casts must include at least 50% BIPOC individuals. At the same time, the casting of shows like Survivor and Big Brother allowed the number of LGBTQ+ contestants to reach new heights; the period of tokenism in casting was long gone. The casts were beautiful, colorful and filled with players that truly reflected reality. For example, Survivor 44 had six queer individuals with winner Yam Yam Arocho, Josh Wilder, Matt Grinstead-Mayle, Carolyn Wiger, Frannie Marin, and Claire Rafson. But the New Era of Survivor officially marked a major change when Ricard Foyé convinced host Jeff Probst to remove the word "guys" in his signature, "Come on in." It was a moment to recognize inclusivity and equality. For players like Katurah Topps on Survivor 45, she celebrated herself as a Black, queer woman, allowing individuals like her to feel seen

Like Bret and Zeke shared before, there have been other cross-tribal rivals who engage in a heart-to-heart as they shared their personal stories about being gay. On Survivor 43, Hai Giang was very out about his sexuality, sharing personal stories to his tribe. For Romeo Escobar, due to his family and upbringing, he didn't have the opportunity to share the same experience. Hai became a shoulder for Romeo who came out to him, highlighting how, in today's society, there are different paths for gay men in the world and how there is always someone there to support you. On Survivor 44, Yam Yam and Josh were on the chopping block, with one bound to be eliminated next. But it didn't stop the two men from sharing personal stories about being gay. It was a touching moment that reminded everyone that there is more to Survivor than the game itself.

The LGBTQ+ Representation Continues To Grow on 'Survivor'

Close

It would be near impossible to recognize every single LGBTQ+ player to ever hit the beaches of Survivor, but the representation has been welcome. It's been seen, especially by those who need someone like them on their television screens. Brice Izayah was the first Black gay castaway when he was on the beauty tribe during Survivor: Cagayan. Evvie Jagoda became the first non-binary player when they played Survivor 41. Though only lasting an episode before being removed due to his medical history, Jackson Fox of Survivor 42 was the second transgender man to appear on the show. There are so many firsts, seconds, thirds and beyond when it comes to Survivor and LGBTQ+. The great thing is, the queer community is finally normalized on Survivor. What Survivor has proven is representation, in every sense of the word, matters.

When it comes to Survivor winners who happen to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, who were out at the time of victory, include Richard Hatch, Todd Herzog of Survivor: China, Yam Yam Arocho, who was the first gay person of color to win, and the most recent winner, Kenzie Petty who identifies as LGBTQ+. But the tribe is expanding! The new year made welcome to Survivor legend Parvati Shallow, who came out as queer, and Erika Casupanan, winner of Survivor 41, came out as a lesbian. Most recently, Deshawn Radden of Survivor 41 came out as queer. There are bound to be more queer-identifying players on the show as the community continues to be accepting, celebrating diversity. The LGBTQ+ players are ready for an all-queer season! But for now, thank you Survivor for giving voice to a community who deserves to be heard.

All seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+