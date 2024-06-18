There have been countless LGBTQ+ castaways that have made a strong impact on the game of Survivor while also playing an impeccable game. Between gay winners like Yam Yam Arocho, Todd Herzog, and Richard Hatch, and winners, plus icons like Bret LaBelle, Zeke Smithg, Katurah Topps, and Karla Cruz Godoy, Survivor has had a strong track record of representation in its 46-season history. It's time to celebrate the castaways who slayed the island!

As the greatest social experiment to ever hit the airwaves, Survivor tosses a group of castaways to an isolated tropical locale as they battle their way to outwit, outplay, and outlast one another to become the Soul Survivor. There have been boundless characters that have been a part of the program to display important visibility and representation. This list will focus on the castaways who were out during their time on the show. There have been some legends who have since come out, like winners Parvati Shallow and Erika Casupanan, who are so happy to welcome to the tribe!

20 Evvie Jagoda

'Survivor 41'

Evvie Jagoda made Survivor history when they came onto Survivor 41. Evvie became the first non-binary castaway to compete on Survivor. They had proven they could have been a great player if numbers were on their side. Despite being in the power position of the Yase Tribe, when they reached the merge, Evvie and the rest of the Yase core were stuck in the minority.

They did manage to squeak on by when they were a part of dismantling the Knowledge is Power advantage, but found themselves voted out by the following Tribal Council. Since the show, Evvie has come out as genderqueer, non-binary, and transmasculine.

19 Ami Cusack

'Survivor: Vanuatu, Survivor: Micronesia'

One of the most beloved characters in the old school era of Survivor is Ami Cusack. First appearing on Survivor: Vanuatu and then on the favorites tribe on Survivor: Micronesia, Ami Cusack proved she was not only a strong player, but an incredible person with a big heart. On Survivor: Vanuatu, Ami was part of the dominating Yasur Alliance, but when they began to turn on one another, the last man standing, Chris Daugherty, managed to win out in the game.

During her time on Survivor: Micronesia, she played from the bottom and sadly missed the merge, despite her heartbreaking pleas. Alongside fellow Survivor: Vanuatu castmate Scout Cloud Lee, they were the first two openly lesbians to appear on Survivor.

18 Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

'Survivor 44'

One of the most promising players to emerge in the New Era of Survivor was Survivor 44's Matthew Grinstaead-Mayle. The LGBTQ+ representation on Survivor 44 was quite strong as the entire cast became one of the most beloved in the game's history. The married, loving father began his run in the game as a brilliant strategic mind with an exceptional social game.

His ability to pull the wool over the eyes of some of his tribemates, namely Jaime Lynn Ruiz and the fake idol, had lingering effects long after he left the game. Following a horrendous fall off of a rock on Day 2, Matthew suffered a severe arm injury that, despite trying to push through, was too difficult to play with. Matthew is ripe for a second chance at Survivor.

17 Rafe Judkins

'Survivor: Guatemala'

Survivor: Guatemala introduced the world to gay Mormon Rafe Judkins, a brilliant player who placed third. Rafe brought exceptional survival and social skills that ended up being even more of an asset when he became a strong force in the challenges.

Rafe will forever be remembered for his heart and loyalty when he essentially allowed allies Stephanie LaGrossa and Soul Survivor, Danni Boatwright, to vote him out at the final three. Why Rafe never returned to play again has left many scratching their heads. Regardless, he will be remembered as one of the queer trailblazers on Survivor.

16 Kellie Nalbandian

'Survivor 45'

While there has never been an out lesbian to win Survivor, it could have happened on Survivor 45. Early on, Kellie Nalbandian displayed an exceptional hold on the game.

Fans saw her as a dominating force on the Belo Tribe, but when the merge came, and individuals went rogue, Kellie was knocked out in one of the most brutal blindsides in Survivor history. Her threat level was high, and thus her time in the game was cut short. Kellie came to Survivor 45 with a mission and continues to be a fan-favorite to this day.

15 Bret LaBelle

'Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X'

When fans met Bret LaBelle on Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X, they didn't know there was a lot more to the Massachusetts cop than what was on the surface. Bret played a great social game that was filled with humor, wit, and the ability to connect with anyone. Namely, Chris Hammons, his future partner on The Amazing Race. Despite almost making it to the very end, Bret's defining moment on Survivor was his coming out to Zeke Smith. During a reward, the two shared an incredible heart-to-heart when Bret told Zeke that he wasn't the only gay guy out there.

This was more than a heartwarming moment. It was a trailblazing moment for the queer community on reality television. Bret was able to open up and find solace while playing a game for a million dollars. This would begin a series of beautiful moments Survivor would see in the future. Since his time on the island, Bret has been dating social media star Chris Stanley.

14 Shambo Waters

'Survivor: Samoa'

Shambo Waters was a one-of-a-kind Survivor player. As an out lesbian player, her time on Survivor: Samoa was memorable. With a big personality and grudge that lasted the game, Shambo played a game solely for herself. She was willing to turn on her former tribemates and flip to eliminate them from the game.

She and Laura Morett never quite got along and one of the factors may have been Laura's personal beliefs and convictions, though it was never truly exposed on the show. Even with Russell Hantz being the face of the season, Shambo will forever be remembered for that mullet and her passion in the game.

13 Hai Giang

'Survivor 42'

Hai Giang's time on Survivor 42 had its ups and downs, but he proved that he had a strategic and social hold on the game. When Hai found his footing, he came out as a major threat, which ultimately came back to bite him in the end.

With a little bit of sass, Hai was able to win over his cast, but he also served as a person to reach out to. Despite their distant game play, Hai served as the individual fellow castaway Romeo Escobar came out to. It was truly a beautiful moment that went beyond the game. Hai is a player fans would love to see again, and rightly so!

12 Josh Canfield

'Survivor: San Juan del Sur'

After the success of Survivor: Blood vs Water, the show wanted to use the theme again, but this time, with first time players. On Survivor: San Juan del Sur, one of the pairs that entered the game was Broadway boyfriends, Josh Canfield and Reed Kelly. Initially starting off on competing tribes, Josh emerged as a strategic genius that almost had the game in the palm of his hands.

Of course, when an ally shockingly betrayed him, his game was toast, losing the battle between him and Jeremy Collins, the other big threat at the merge. While Josh and Reed are no longer together, Josh continues to slay the world of theater. If he were to have two months free in his schedule, he would be a great addition to play again.

11 Ricard Foyé

'Survivor 41'

Ricard Foyé is a game changer in more than one way. Ricard played a brilliant game. And he will forever be remembered for that, but the history of the game has been altered thanks to him speaking out. Following many changes internally at CBS and on Survivor, host Jeff Probst asked the players if they felt he should drop the word "guys" from his infamous "come on in guys" before the challenges.

Ricard spoke up and helped convince Jeff it was important for inclusivity as a whole to remove it. Since that moment on Survivor 41, the line has officially been changed. Part of Ricard's story on the show was being a father of two, married to a transgender man. Sadly, the couple separated after seven years of marriage.

10 Natalie Bolton

'Survivor: Micronesia'

Survivor: Micronesia will forever be remembered for one of the most iconic alliances in the history of Survivor: The Black Widow Brigade. As the last remaining member of the fans tribe, Natalie Bolton was able to persuade fellow fan Erik Reichenbach to give up his Immunity Necklace to her, prompting him to be immediately voted out.

This marked the second time that season she convinced a male player into a false sense of security. Natalie marked the first time an LGBTQ+ Asain-American woman competed on Survivor, though her sexuality was only flirted in the reunion of the season.

9 Karla Cruz Godoy

'Survivor 43'

One of the break-out stars of Survivor 43 was Karla Cruz Godoy. Throughout her journey in Fiji, her spectacular game play allowed her to become one of the biggest threats out there.

She had always found herself in a position of power, but the more her fellow castaways caught on, the more they needed her out of the way to win. Karla's presence on the season was one of proud representation. Being a queer woman of color, her visibility on the show was quite important. Fans can't wait to see her play again one day!

8 Zeke Smith

'Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X' and 'Survivor: Game Changers'

Zeke Smith was a trailblazer to the game of Survivor, being the first transgender contestant to ever play the game. First coming to prominence on Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X, Zeke's charisma and impeccable mind for the game allowed him to go far in his first go around. Zeke's Reward Challenge bonding with Bret LaBelle was one of the most special moments in Survivor history.

Zeke returned for Survivor: Game Changers where a main part of his story was being outed by Jeff Varner at Tribal Council. It was a heartbreaking moment, but it allowed Zeke to use his platform to speak on the hurt and pain being outed can cause and how Varner's words were damaging. Zeke was the first transgender contestant, but he certainly won't be the last. He was succeeded by Jackson Fox on Survivor 42.

7 Mike White

'Survivor: David vs Goliath'

Before arriving on Survivor: David vs Goliath, Mike White was best known for his role in School of Rock, which he also wrote, as well as his two-time appearances on The Amazing Race. When he came on Survivor, Mike White was placed on the Goliath tribe for his incredible career.

On Survivor, he played an under-the-radar game, but managed to make some crucial moves that helped get him to the end. Despite winning the Final-Four Fire Making Challenge, he did not end up winning the game. Mike White, who is openly bisexual, rose to superstardom as the writer and director of the Emmy Award-winning The White Lotus, where he has featured his fellow castaways in cameo appearances.

6 Katurah Topps

'Survivor 45'

One little gut feeling caused Katurah Topps from winning Survivor 45. Katurah was a stunning player who had an immaculate pulse on the game. She had a rivalry with returning player Bruce Perreault that she ultimately was victorious in. But Katurah's story during the season was being underestimated by underselling herself to her fellow castaways.

While she didn't disclose her profession as a civil rights lawyer, she did profess that she's always in survival mode being a queer black woman in the world. Katurah has left many viewers inspired by her story, something that has played a major factor in the New Era of Survivor.

5 Carolyn Wiger

'Survivor 44'

Carolyn Wiger's time on Survivor was a celebration of being proud of your authentic self. As an underestimated player in the game, Carolyn found her niche with the Tika Three which allowed her a ticket to the final three. The Minnesota mom brought an eccentric quality that has rarely been seen on Survivor, but has now been praised.

With a strong showing of queer individuals on Survivor 44, Carolyn Wiger stood strong. Carolyn had previously identified as pansexual, something that rarely gets discussed on mainstream television. Carolyn Wiger will forever be a fan favorite. While there's no certainty she'll see the islands of Fiji again, she'll next be seen on Season 3 of The Traitors. Fans rejoice!

4 Tai Trang

'Survivor: Kaôh Röng' and 'Survivor: Game Changers'

Tai Trang was an instant fan favorite on Survivor: Kaôh Röng. He was a fullhearted lover. Whether it was chickens or his little crush on Big Brother star Caleb Reynolds, Tai's presence on Survivor was remarkable. He would be the second LGBTQ+ Asian-American man to play since Brad Virata on Survivor: Cook Islands. Tai came on Survivor as a gay gardener living in San Francisco with a partner named Mark.

Originally from Vietnam, Tai brought a wealth of knowledge and immense strength to the game, earning him a spot in the final three. He would next return for Survivor: Game Changers where, because of him, the game would be changed thanks to the introduction of the Final Four Fire Making Challenge the following season. Tai's hope and optimism in the game set him up to be one of the more memorable characters Survivor has ever known.

3 Todd Herzog

'Survivor: China'

Easily one of the most incredible winners in the history of the game, Todd Herzog allowed his brilliant strategy and exceptional social game that guiding him to the final three. There, Todd gave one of the most perfect Final Tribal Council performances in the history of the game.

Todd outmanuevered both his friends and rivals during Survivor China, becoming only the second gay winner of Survivor up until that point. Todd didn't hide who he was, a young, openly gay Mormon. Following his run on the show, Todd did appear on a shocking and revealing episode of Dr. Phil. Unfortunately, Todd was not included in the cast of Survivor: Winners at War, which continues to irk a large portion of the fandom.

2 Yam Yam Arocho

'Survivor 44'

Yam Yam Arocho is truly brilliant in every sense of the world. When he won Survivor 44, he became the first gay winner of color in the history of the game. Yam Yam had one of the best social games in the history of Survivor. He formed an incredible bond with the Three Stooges alliance, comprised of Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett.

Even when the game was getting heated, he found moments to share his story of coming out and finally feeling loved through a conversation with fellow castaway Josh Wilder. Yam Yam has become one of the most beloved characters in the New Era of Survivor. And rightly so!

1 Richard Hatch

'Survivor: Borneo' and 'Survivor: All Stars'

Survivor would not be where it is today had Richard Hatch not won the first season of the show. Way back in 2000, 16 strangers were sent to a deserted island to compete in a game called Survivor. In the end, the gay man who loved to get naked beat out the survival guide to become Soul Survivor. One of his crowning moments was forging the first alliance in the game with Rudy Boesch.

They became the odd couple as one was gay and the other was a conservative Navy SEAL. When Richard Hatch won Survivor: Borneo, he wouldn't be remembered solely as the gay guy who won Survivor, but as the guy who won the first season of Survivor. He managed to become a cultural icon and the face of the program for years. Hatch did return for Survivor: All Stars, and has not seen the island since. Beyond being a trailblazer on the show, he was a trailblazer in the entire genre of reality television.

