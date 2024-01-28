Credit: The CW

Survivor struck a chord with viewers when it launched on air back in 2000. Now 45 seasons in and going strong, the reality competition series has spawned copycat shows along with other reality shows that are similarly intriguing and share certain elements. There’s no doubt that Survivor is the original show of its kind to really hit it mainstream.

With two seasons each year, it seems like there’s always one to watch. But when there’s a gap between seasons, or while waiting for the next episode, there are many Survivor-like shows worth checking out as well. Sure, they may not live up to the insane hype, but these 10 shows have carved their own niche in the minds-and-hearts of Reality TV viewers.

10 'Tough As Nails' (2020-)

5 Seasons

Created and hosted by Phil Keoghan, known as the long-time host of The Amazing Race, Tough As Nails is one of the newer shows on this list. The focus here is on competitors showing how tough they are, similar to the physical competition aspect of Survivor. The settings, however, are where the difference lies: they aren’t on a remote island in an exotic country, but rather tasked with doing real-life, labor-intensive jobs on jobsites. The prize in the end is a hefty monetary sum along with a Ford truck.

While some players on Survivor can skate by without doing well in the grueling physical competitions, pivoting their energy to the social game and more cerebral tasks, there’s nowhere to hide in Tough As Nails. Viewers who love watching players swim, move large, heavy objects, and get down and dirty in competitions on Survivor will appreciate this show.

9 'Capture' (2013)

1 Season

Credit: The CW

Only airing for a single season, Capture shares the setting of a remote location in common with Survivor. Players are taken to the wilderness where they spend a month. They must rely on their survivor skills for food and shelter, given only small rations, just like on Survivor. They play in teams (like the Survivor tribes) but the difference here is that each competitor wears a vest-mounted camera that displays a map of the area.

Like in a video game, they must then hide from and hunt other players to eliminate them. The game includes special advantages, like Survivor, and a dog-eat-dog mentality. While Capture never returned for a second season, the reality show presents an interesting twist on the group-centric mentality.

8 'Alone' (2015-)

10 Seasons

While Survivor places its players in tribes where they can work together with others, the reality show Alone is about competitors being just that: on their own. They are placed in the wilderness with a limited selection of equipment to survive on their own. For safety, there are periodic medical check-ins. But beyond that, players are in total isolation. It’s similar to the Exile Island premise that was introduced in a few seasons of Survivor. Except the entire show is about flying solo. The timing is also brutal, since it’s right when Fall is about to end and winter begins to rear its ugly head.

Players in Alone can choose to leave the game at any time if they don’t believe they can hack it, or are forced to do so if they fail a medical check-in. Interestingly, Alone is filmed on Indigenous-controlled lands across various countries, including Canada and Argentina. It’s raw and compelling, removing the social aspect of Survivor altogether and stripping people down to their most vulnerable states.

7 'Naked and Afraid' (2013-)

16 Seasons

The show title says it all: Naked and Afraid sees competitors meeting one another for the first time while they’re in the buff. They are then left to survive in the wilderness for a total of 21 days. Unlike Survivor that begins with a group of players, Naked and Afraid only centers around two people.

They can each bring one item to help get them started, like a fire starter or machete, but that’s it. Like on Survivor, they must build their own shelter and find their own food. Along with filming the series, each player is also given a personal diary and camera that they can use to record their thoughts when the camera crew isn’t around, making the diary sessions much more raw and personal. Naked and Afraid is one of the most original reality TV game shows. But at its core, it shares similarities with Survivor.

6 'The Mole' (2001-2008, 2022-)

6 Seasons

Initially hosted by Anderson Cooper, The Mole returned after a 14-year hiatus for Netflix. The idea behind the show, now hosted in the reboot by Alex Wagner, is for contestants to work together to add money to a pot that only one person will win in the end. But there’s a twist: one person is secretly a Mole, tasked with covertly sabotaging the efforts of the group. Players have to be observant and answer a quiz to reveal details about the person they suspect to be the Mole at the end of each episode. The player who is farthest from guessing the identity is eliminated.

While there aren’t any grueling physical competitions in The Mole, the mental aspect of having to both play together as a team and be suspicious of potential allies is very similar to the social aspect of Survivor.

5 'The Challenge' (1998-)

39 Seasons

Image via Paramount+

The Challenge was initially developed as a vehicle for fan favorite players from other MTV shows like The Real World and Road Rules to return and compete. But over the years, it now features past players from shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Love Island. It offers the same mix of physical and mental challenges as survivor, though the cash prize is shared among multiple winners each season.

Just like on Survivor, sometimes there are twists on The Challenge to spice up the game, including ones that have gained inspiration from Survivor (including one season that was basically Survivor-light). Although The Challenge is nearly 40 years old, it still retains heart-pounding moments that keep viewers hooked.

4 'Survivorman' (2005-2016)

8 Seasons

Produced in Canada, Survivorman stars survival expert and filmmaker Les Stroud as he shows off his various survival skills and knowledge. He puts himself to the test, showing how he can survive 7-to-10 days in the wilderness on his own. He doesn’t bring much with him, just as the players on Survivor are given basic tools and rations.

Survivorman might not have the same competitive spirit as Survivor, but it’s a great, underrated reality TV show to watch to learn some tricks of the trade. Since Stroud is on his own, Survivorman also sheds light on the mental and emotional stress a show like Survivor can take on an individual.

3 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' (2014-)

8 Seasons

Bear Grylls is one of the foremost experts in survival skills, showcasing his talents and knowledge on a variety of TV shows, including Man vs. Wild. In Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which was re-branded as Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, he brings a different celebrity with him in each episode to go on an adventure though harsh terrain. Celebrity guests have included actors like Ben Stiller, Bradley Cooper, and Kate Winslet, and even President Barack Obama.

Like Survivor, everything is chronicled thanks to producers, but the pair also have a mountain guide with them. Like Survivorman, Running Wild with Bear Grylls is a great educational show that gives viewers an idea of the behind-the-scenes of what players deal with on Survivor. This includes the physical endurance and mental strength required to withstand the elements, nature, and limited resources.

2 'Eco-Challenge: The Expedition Race' (1995-2002)

11 Seasons (1 Under New Name)

Most fans don’t know that Mark Burnett created a show before Survivor that ended up being the driving force behind it. That show was called Eco-Challenge: The Expedition Race. It was different from Survivor in many ways, including arguably being one of the friendliest reality competition shows. Survivor, by contrast, thrives on lies and blindsides. But the idea inspired Burnett to develop Survivor. In that show, teams of four or five players raced non-stop along a 300-mile course participating in challenges that involve land and water, from hiking to canoeing, horseback riding, and even scuba diving.

The show lasted for 10 seasons and is widely considered to be one of the most influential driving forces for the modern-day reality TV competition show. Eco-Challenge: The Expedition Race was revived by Amazon Prime Video in 2020 under the new name World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, which was hosted by Bear Grylls.

1 'Big Brother'

25 Seasons

When Cirie Fields, A Survivor legend, plays Big Brother and declares that it was more difficult than Survivor, that says a lot about how the show might be underestimated. The four-time Survivor player, who is widely considered to be one of the show’s most strategic players (though she never won) said in numerous interviews after her appearance on Big Brother that it was more challenging to play that game. The reasoning was that because even though they’re in a nice house with amenities like a hot shower, toilet, and an abundance of food, the game is always on. There’s nowhere to hide and people scheme all hours of the day and night. It’s more mentally exhausting.

Big Brother might not be as one with nature as Survivor, but the reality competition show has challenges similar to Survivor. No one has to complete them on an empty stomach or in sweltering heat. But people are voted out weekly by their peers, just like in Survivor. The shows might look different on the surface, but the two reality juggernauts have more similarities than fans realize.

