If there’s one thing that we know about the New Era of Survivor, it is that strategic and social players have excelled in a way that had not been seen prior to Survivor 41. While physical threats have found some success, they haven’t dominated like they had in the old school generation. Now, with the 13 castaways on one beach on Survivor 48, the physical threats, led by Joe Hunter and David Kinne, have decided that they are bringing the strong players, regardless of original tribes, together to eliminate the strategic and social players.

In their mind, if you’re good at a puzzle, you’re out. On paper, it’s a viable option that has not been explored in the game for some time, but it poses a terrible endgame. Perhaps not being strategically minded, they haven't quite come to the realization that short-term gain equals long-term pain in their scenario. Jeff Probst loves an alpha male player. Can these physical forces find a path to victory?

Physical Strength Has Had Less Success on 'Survivor' in the New Era