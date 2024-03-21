The Big Picture The essence of Survivor lies in its players, who keep the show fresh and engaging for fans.

A second chance season revival is necessary to showcase the diverse and talented castaways of past seasons.

Fans seek a return to the intense social experiment of Survivor, and a well-balanced show would combine old and new school legends.

Survivor has been a franchise that has leaned on its history. The reality competition show has evolved tremendously over the past two decades, introducing and adapting many of its game mechanics. While the skeleton of Survivor has remained consistent, what has kept the show alive are the players that have kept the brilliant social experiment refreshing. With Survivor careening toward a landmark 50th season, it's time to bring back players for an All-Star season. What type of returning player season should it be? Another round of second chances sounds perfect!

Reality television fans are passionate about their shows. And Survivor fans are some of the most boisterous about their favorite show. When the program first aired in the United States, the format of Survivor was so revolutionary that it caught the eyes of eventual life-long fans. Survivor is a game of strategy and social prowess, but one of the major draws of the show is the players who play it. It's one of the greatest social experiments that finds a group of individuals who are tasked to essentially build a society and survive by eliminating their competitors. Between alliances and rivalries, and the lack of human resources and needs, Survivor delivers Lord of the Flies in reality television form.

With a new dynamic of castaways each season, no two seasons of Survivor will ever be the same. But every season, some players make an impact. So much so, they are invited to return and play the game again. Sometimes three or four times! Of the 697 individuals to have played Survivor, 105 have played at least a second time. Survivor fans love seeing their favorites return! And yet, since Survivor 41 in 2021, only Bruce Perreault has been invited for a second chance. With Survivor's 50th season likely and predictably to be a returning legend format, Survivor should explore one all returning player season first. And it should borrow the Survivor: Cambodia format, where the fans could vote for the players they believed deserved a second chance at winning.

A Second Chance Season of 'Survivor' is Essential

In 2015, Survivor's 31st season journeyed to the beautiful locale of Cambodia for a remarkable season. Toward the close of Survivor: World's Apart, 32 Survivor players who did not win their season were announced for their second chance at victory. The public was invited to vote for which of these players they wanted to see return, similar to how Big Brother conducted the casting for their first All-Star season. The players were asked to plead their case via social media, offering an exciting and unique interaction between the players and the fans. After the Survivor: World's Apart live reunion, the official cast of twenty was revealed, and were immediately whisked away to Cambodia to go film.

Consisting of a well-balanced cast of recent favorites, like ultimate winner Jeremy Collins from Survivor: San Juan del Sur, Joe Anglim from Survivor: World's Apart, and Survivor: Cagayan's Tasha Fox, Spencer Bledsoe, and Kass McQuillen, and original legends like the very first runner-up, Kelly Wiglesworth of Survivor: Borneo fame, fans were granted the opportunity to essential watch and old school vs new school battle for a wildly exciting season.

The success of Survivor: Cambodia, which is paired with the subtitle "Second Chance," received a warm welcome and a desire to explore this edition again. The last time Survivor had a full season of returning players was for their 40th season, Survivor: Winners at War, which featured an entire lot of winners. Before that, there was a six-season gap between a full returning player season with Survivor: Game Changers. Though Survivor: Edge of Extinction did welcome a quartet of former faces to indulge in the game once again. In the New Era of Survivor, casting a beautifully inclusive and diverse group of players has helped to define the past few seasons. Keeping that initiative in mind, should Survivor explore an inclusive and diverse cast, they have a wealth of players to select from who deserve a second chance. And from there, it's time to let the fans have their say. Balancing a cast with old-school icons and new-generation stars could allow a second, second chance season to flourish.

The New Era of 'Survivor' Has a Wealth of Players to Choose From

The New Era of Survivor is still that same game that fans know and love, but a focus on the individuals has come into focus much more. Exploring backstories and motivations to win, the New Era of Survivor has watched how the physical component of the game is no longer as essential, compared to being a strong strategic and social player. Of the five winners in the New Era, each winner's social game has been indicated as to why it assisted in the jury's vote for them. For example, Yam Yam Arocho, who will likely be asked to play again for the legendary 50th anniversary season, had one of the most remarkable social games. A season later, Dee Valladares used a combination of her witty social game as well as her strength to take home the title of Sole Survivor. These winners played against some formidable opponents that would be great to see take on another season. The New Era of Survivor has a wealth of players to choose from, and fans would clamor to see these faces again.

While a great Survivor player is well-rounded, excelling at all the attributes that assist in the victory, certain players of the New Era dominated one aspect of the game which assisted in their defeat. Survivor may not add a theme to their future seasons, some players deserve a second chance thanks to their brains or brawn. There are a plethora of smart players whose fans have watched outsmart their fellow tribemates. On Survivor 42, a duo of geniuses played perhaps a little too hard, controlling the tribal dynamics until the minority alliances caught on, finding them difficult to beat later on in the game. Omar Zaheer and Hai Giang both played spectacular games, molding moves behind the scenes. Unfortunately for both players, their eliminations were orchestrated by the players on the outside, thanks to fluid solo ventures as individual players. Survivor 44 was easily one of the strongest seasons, if not the strongest, in the New Era. With extraordinary characters to cheer on, Survivor 44, also had some gamers in the mix. After a strong alliance carried her into the merge, Frannie Marin found herself in a solid position thanks to the new bonds she made, as well as some immunity victories on her side.

Kaleb Gebrewold Can Go All The Way on 'Survivor'

While building a fantastic resume, the moment she did not have immunity, the numbers were no longer on her side, and even some of her alliance members turned on her. She surprised herself in the game, and fans felt optimism watching Frannie play again. She might have a target on her back should she remain, but her ability to showcase many feats in the game would make her a great ally. One of the biggest plays was Kaleb Gebrewold's successful Shot in the Dark during Survivor 45. Bringing a multitude of strengths to his game, the merged tribe knew he was dangerous, and thankfully, luck was on his side. With such a strong play in his favor, a return to the game is almost certainly a possibility.

For Karla Cruz Godoy, to describe her game, brilliance would be an understatement. She was a great social player who found in the individual portion of the game that she also happened to be a physically dominating player as well. A victory on Survivor 43 wasn't on her side, but her ability to be unafraid of any challenge in front of her makes her a prime candidate for a return. One of the most physically capable players in the New Era was Survivor 41's Xander Hastings. In a season where new mechanics and elements were thrown directly at the castaways, Xander's strength was his ability to adapt and maneuver his physical strength to the wayside in order to play a more strategic game. His game was one of self-preservation. While other players were able to discuss the social aspects of their game, Xander focused on a more old-school mentality, aiding in his zero-vote final Tribal Council.

Like in every single season of every reality competition program, fans will always find that a certain player was robbed. Whether it's robbed of victory or robbed of continuing in the game due to some sort of outside influence, having a handful of players that fit that parameter is ripe for a second chance. To begin, like Xander, his fellow tribemate Tiffany Seely navigated the multiple new elements of Survivor. She helped assist in the successful negating of the Knowledge is Power advantage, but fell victim to circumstance, being voted out in hopes of flushing out others' immunity idols.

Tiffany showed true potential and tenacity to play, earning her a chance for a second chance. As in the New Era of Survivor, storytelling has been an absolute element week after week. Survivor 43 showcased the empowering story of Jesse Lopez, a man who turned his life around following a stint in juvenile detention, earning a PhD in political science in the process. Poised to win the entire thing, Jesse was robbed of a surefire victory following defeat in the Final Four Fire-Making Challenge. Given another chance to play, Jesse would be a force to be reckoned with. Many players discussed will be from the merged portion of the game, but for Survivor 44's Claire Rafson, her status as a robbed player came from her inability to actually play the game.

Kellie Nalbandian Has Potential to Win on 'Survivor'

Her strategy, partially alongside with her tribe, was to have her sit out of challenges to have the strongest makeup competing. Thus, when her tribe lost their first Immunity Challenge, she was the scapegoat when attempting to push the strongest tribe forward. Claire is essentially a game changer as a rule was put into place the following season, forcing tribes to be unallowed to sit out the same player in consecutive challenges. Survivor 45 was Dee dominated. And many players fell by the wayside thanks to her immaculate gameplay. Two robbed queens of Dee's defeat were Katurah Topps and Kellie Nalbandian. Both women had great potential to win the game, but following a Tribal blindside for Kellie and a voting blunder by Katurah, their games ended too early. Should they return, they bring a fire and passion to win the next time around.

Of course, a second chance season needs some fan favorites and loveable underdogs. One of the greatest storylines coming from the New Era is Survivor 45's Emily Flippen. Just when the initially cold-blooded member of the Lulu Tribe seemed down and out, she had a personal epiphany, turned her social game around, and evolved as a Survivor player and person. Emily would come back again as a changed woman. Playing Survivor, you may find a lifelong friend, or forge a relationship that ends as a rivalry. And two of those options are perfect for a second chance. On Season 41, Shan Smith and Ricard Foye seemed thick as thieves. In a game for one million dollars, betrayal is ingrained in the minds of true players. Shan and her theme song were a strong contender to win it all, so when the opportunity came to eliminate her from the game, Ricard took advantage of the situation and split her up from the person who took his spot in the duo. It was a friendship that turned into a civil rivalry, and an opportunity to see how they battle each other again would be must-see TV.

One of the greatest alliances in Survivor history came on Survivor 44 with the extraordinary Tika 3, comprised of winner Yam Yam Arocho, Carson Garrett, and Carolyn Wigler, they formed a beautiful friendship within their undeniable alliance, getting them all to the final four. With Yam Yam already reaching Survivor glory, it's time for Carson and Carolyn to join him in the winner's circle. Their bond has gone beyond the game, as both happen to be recipients of the Sia Award, the unofficial prize the pop star gives following each season. The biggest question would be if the pair could and would play as a pair again or agree to play as individuals. Carson and Carolyn are fan favorites that deserve to be on our screens again.

